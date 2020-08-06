Springerle Cookie Recipes

Springerle, made with carved cookie molds or rolling pins, are a beautiful addition to any cookie plate. Let us help you make them, with trusted springerle recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Springerle I

24
This is the old German recipe ... belonged to my mom-in-law at the time. I've been baking these for the past 30+ years! It remains a family favorite!! Look for a springerle rolling pin in antique stores.
By Rosemarie Magee

Springerle IV

13
This springerle cookie recipe is made with anise oil.
By Ginny

Anise Cookies (Springerle)

17
This is a 100 year old recipe from Germany. I use it every Christmas. Its traditionally served with black coffee to dunk the cookie in. I prefer to eat them when they are still warm as the lemon flavor and the anise is a wonderful combination and the lemon is stronger at that time.
By Judy

Traditional Springerle

23
We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
By Adrienne Belaire
More Springerle Cookie Recipes

