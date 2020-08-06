Lebkuchen Cookie Recipes

Let us show you how to make lebkuchen cookies, with trusted lebkuchen recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Lebkuchen I

14
Lebkuchen is a traditional German holiday cookie. It is high in spicy flavor.
By Judy Schindler

Lebkuchen (Lep Kuchen)

2
This is a Pennsylvania Dutch recipe for Lebkuchen.
By Tammy Rohrs

Chocolate Lebkuchen

11
This recipe comes from Christmas, 1961. These bars have a light, tart frosting. This dough needs to ripen for a couple of days, but it's worth it.
By Juanita Peek

German Lebkuchen

25
A German honey Christmas cookie made with molasses.
By HILARY2000
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com