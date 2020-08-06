Lebkuchen Cookie Recipes

Staff Picks
Lebkuchen I
Lebkuchen is a traditional German holiday cookie. It is high in spicy flavor.
By Judy Schindler
Chocolate Lebkuchen
This recipe comes from Christmas, 1961. These bars have a light, tart frosting. This dough needs to ripen for a couple of days, but it's worth it.
By Juanita Peek
German Lebkuchen
A German honey Christmas cookie made with molasses.
By HILARY2000
