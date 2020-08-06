New York Cheesecake Recipes

New York cheesecakes are rich and dense, and are often made with sour cream as well as cream cheese. Find a new favorite NY cheesecake recipe, plus ratings, reviews, and baking tips.

Staff Picks

New York Cheesecake

This cheesecake is New York-style, fool-proof, easy, and super-delicious.
By Kitchen Queen

New York Italian Style Cheesecake

68
This recipe was given to me by my Italian mother-in-law. It is the type of crustless cheesecake that is sold in Italian bakeries in New York. I usually make it with whole-milk ricotta which is creamier than low fat. This is not a diet item! You can add fresh fruit topping if you desire.
By tfernini

New York-Style Cheesecake

254
This is my favorite recipe for New York-style cheesecake, and includes a great technique for letting the citrus-kissed cake finish in the oven, so that no crack forms when the cake cools.
By Chef John

Eric's Best New York Style Cheesecake

180
This New York Cheesecake rivals the best! It uses amaretto instead of lemon flavor and is VERY rich, and has no crust to compete with its decadent flavor. Serves 16 lucky people. Serve with fresh sliced fruit or berries and fresh whipped cream.
By EDO570

New York Cheesecake

142
This cheesecake is New York-style, fool-proof, easy, and super-delicious.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

388
Tiramisu-flavored cheesecake combines the flavors and richness of tiramisu and NY Cheesecake. Just before serving, grate some semisweet chocolate on the top.
By Marty Fries

New York Cheesecake III

648
A dense, thick cheesecake with a shortdough crust. This is THE definitive one! You'll never use another cheesecake recipe after you try this.
By Sandy

Cheesecake Supreme

759
This is the best cheese cake ever, a true New York cheese cake!
By Muffy Nasner

New York Cheesecake II

265
This is a great cheesecake. I get a lot of requests for the recipe.
By MHARMAN486

Chevre Cheesecake

27
A gluten-free, soy-free, cow dairy-free New York cheesecake that has that decadent mouth-feel. I have served it several times without anyone noticing it wasn't the REAL STUFF. At a recent party my husband mentioned that he had not had cheesecake for 20 years because of his allergies so this became my goal and voila! Enjoy!
By MATHGOD

Ancient Roman Cheesecake (Savillum)

19
If your planning a toga party or just want a taste of ancient Rome, this is an authentic version of an ancient Roman cheese cake. Its pretty different from a New York style though. This cheesecake can be served either warm or cold.
By Namaste Mama

Keto NY Cheesecake

12
This is an adaptation of a popular New York cheesecake recipe that I revised for low-carb diets. The crust is a little off because there's really no perfect substitute for graham cracker, but otherwise it tastes just like my favorite NY cheesecake. Enjoy!
By Theresa
Classic New York-Style Cheesecake
2
Classic NY-style cheesecake, perfect with any of your favorite toppings.
Mary's Cheesecake
80
This recipe was passed down from my husband's grandmother. You will love this New York-style cheesecake. The longer it's refrigerated, the better. Enjoy!
Healthier Chantal's New York Cheesecake
5
Instant Pot® New York Cheesecake

A smaller version for Instant Pot®.

