New York Cheesecake Recipes

This recipe was given to me by my Italian mother-in-law. It is the type of crustless cheesecake that is sold in Italian bakeries in New York. I usually make it with whole-milk ricotta which is creamier than low fat. This is not a diet item! You can add fresh fruit topping if you desire.
This New York Cheesecake rivals the best! It uses amaretto instead of lemon flavor and is VERY rich, and has no crust to compete with its decadent flavor. Serves 16 lucky people. Serve with fresh sliced fruit or berries and fresh whipped cream.
A gluten-free, soy-free, cow dairy-free New York cheesecake that has that decadent mouth-feel. I have served it several times without anyone noticing it wasn't the REAL STUFF. At a recent party my husband mentioned that he had not had cheesecake for 20 years because of his allergies so this became my goal and voila! Enjoy!
If your planning a toga party or just want a taste of ancient Rome, this is an authentic version of an ancient Roman cheese cake. Its pretty different from a New York style though. This cheesecake can be served either warm or cold.
This is an adaptation of a popular New York cheesecake recipe that I revised for low-carb diets. The crust is a little off because there's really no perfect substitute for graham cracker, but otherwise it tastes just like my favorite NY cheesecake. Enjoy!
