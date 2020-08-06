No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes

You won't need to turn on your oven for these rich and creamy no-bake cheesecakes. Get dozens of recipes to satisfy your cheesecake craving!

Staff Picks

No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake

122
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
By Penny Lipchen

No Bake Lemon Cheesecake

90
Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a tart lemon taste.
By Jan Wood

Strawberry Cheesecake in a Jar

13
Delicious no-bake cheesecakes prepared in jars.
By Meecro

Raspberry Cup Cakes

121
Like mini no-bake cheesecakes. A delightful favorite with everyone, especially appetizing during the summer months.
By William Anatooskin

No Bake Lime Mousse Torte

73
This torte is tart and tangy. I take it to a lot of potluck dinners and everyone raves and begs for the recipe. It is easy and can be made several days ahead. Decorate with dollops of whipped cream, raspberries, and fresh mint leaves, if desired.
By RB1953

Laurie's Amaretto Mousse Cheesecake

14
A simple yet stylish no-bake cheesecake. Garnish with cherries and chocolate sauce for breathtaking results. This cake is mmmm... good
By LGEREMIA

No Bake Cheesecake II

106
Very easy recipe and light texture. Great summer dessert recipe. To make 2 pies, multiply recipe by 1.5.
By Jill M.

Amaretto Mousse Cheesecake

16
No bake cheesecake that is light, but VERY rich! Serves 12. Given to me by a college professor to share.
By Frances Morrison

The Best Unbaked Cherry Cheesecake Ever

412
This easy, no-bake cherry cheesecake will be a hit with the whole family.

Cherry Cheesecake

404
This recipe has two names; Cherry Cheese Cake and/or Cherry Cream Cheese Pie. It is delicious!
By L. J. Bryan

No-Bake Cheesecake with Cool Whip®

7
This is my favorite easy cheesecake recipe. When I want cheesecake in a flash, I make this no-bake style. I love to share it with friends and family. It's as easy as 1-2-3! Top with additional graham cracker crumbs and whipped topping, if desired.
By cafecook

Best No-Bake Cheesecake

437
This is an amazing recipe that I just threw together one day. Everyone loves it so much, it doesn't last long. This is good with any kind of canned or fresh fruit.
By Debbie Clark
Inspiration and Ideas

16 No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes for Summer
Cheesecake, minus the bake.
PHILADELPHIA-OREO No-Bake Cheesecake
84
On a chocolate cookie base, this easy no-bake cheesecake is filled with more chopped cookies for a winning taste combination.
Best Cherry Cheesecake
20
Opal's Cherry Delight
41
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
19

Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a strawberry surprise taste.

More No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes

No Bake Cheesecake I

235
This is as quick and easy as cheesecake recipes get, using cookies and graham crackers for a crust in a no-bake cheesecake.
By Jennifer Gurule

No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake

162
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!
By Chef John

Berry Bliss Cheesecake

8
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries make this no-bake cheesecake a springtime favourite.
By Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Sponsored By Philadelphia Canada

5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

Easy 5-ingredient no-bake cheesecake. It's all about chemistry. The most important part of this recipe is to leave the cream cheese out for a couple of hours at room temperature before mixing. Not doing so, will create lumps of cream cheese that will affect the flavor of this pie.
By Mary-Helen Matthews

Fluffy Two Step Cheesecake II

46
If you're watching your weight but have a huge sweet tooth, then this is the recipe for you! The only fat in this no-bake recipe is in the crust.
By Amy Berry

No-Bake Cheesecake with Gelatin

This recipe is absolutely fantastic. I have impressed many with it and so did my grandmother. It is not the 'run-of-the-mill' cheesecake. You just have to try it! Trust me, you'll love it!
By EC

Quick and Easy Peach Cheesecake

13
This cool, creamy pie is super easy and delicious! It can be made using all low-calorie ingredients for a light dessert!
By lchoward

Easy Cheese Cake

22
An easy no-bake cheesecake using powdered whipped topping and flavored with cherry brandy. Decorate with chocolate syrup and fresh fruit slices, or just serve on its own.
By SKONSTANTAKOS

10 Pound Cheesecake

139
Cake pan full of sinful delight. The lemon juice does all the cooking
By cookie

Avocado Cheesecake with Walnut Crust

10
Creamy avocados bring color and rich flavor to this delicious cheesecake on a walnut and anise-seed crust.
By Avocados from Mexico
Sponsored By Avocados from Mexico
