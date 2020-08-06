No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes

This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
This torte is tart and tangy. I take it to a lot of potluck dinners and everyone raves and begs for the recipe. It is easy and can be made several days ahead. Decorate with dollops of whipped cream, raspberries, and fresh mint leaves, if desired.
This is my favorite easy cheesecake recipe. When I want cheesecake in a flash, I make this no-bake style. I love to share it with friends and family. It's as easy as 1-2-3! Top with additional graham cracker crumbs and whipped topping, if desired.
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!
Easy 5-ingredient no-bake cheesecake. It's all about chemistry. The most important part of this recipe is to leave the cream cheese out for a couple of hours at room temperature before mixing. Not doing so, will create lumps of cream cheese that will affect the flavor of this pie.
