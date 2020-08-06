Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes

A stockbroker by day, my dad's true love was cooking for the homeless, his family and friends. This pumpkin cheesecake continues to be a treasure as it is easily adaptable with a variety of spices. Blessings and happiness!
This recipe is a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie, converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!
After deciding against buying a springform pan, but wanting cheesecake for Thanksgiving, I combined a few recipes to get this final product. It got great reviews from all the family! These cupcakes really should be made the day before, as well as the frosting. I store mine in tupperware in the fridge so they set up nicely.
This creamy treat has got it all - a layer of coffee cheesecake with a layer of pumpkin cheesecake and a buttery graham cracker crust. Serve with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
Pumpkin cheesecake is not technically a pie, but it does have a crust and has become a Thanksgiving classic. And I've simplified its crust, too: Simply lay whole graham crackers in the pan, then spread melted butter and sugar over the crackers, and bake.