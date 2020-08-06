Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes

These rich pumpkin cheesecake recipes are sure-fire show-stoppers, from easy double layer pumpkin cheesecake to no-bake pumpkin cheesecake.

Staff Picks

Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

3872
This 5-star pumpkin cheesecake layers pumpkin and cream cheese for a delicious display, combining the best of two treats.
By Allrecipes Member

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

This was my first attempt at a recipe on my own and it was incredible.
By Ken Leo Heintzman

Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

103
These pumpkin cheesecake bars are delicious and perfect for the fall holidays. They taste best when chilled in the refrigerator overnight!
By Kiwi

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake

49
So tasty, cute, and totally YUMMY! All the greatness of the original versions, but MINI! No need for a traditional water bath or for the lengthy cooling time.
By Lisawas

Pumpkin Cheesecake

40
A stockbroker by day, my dad's true love was cooking for the homeless, his family and friends. This pumpkin cheesecake continues to be a treasure as it is easily adaptable with a variety of spices. Blessings and happiness!
By daddy's girl

Best Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

19
This cheesecake recipe is a new addition to our Thanksgiving menu.
By JJOHN32

Pumpkin Swirled Cheese Cake

45
A wonderful pumpkin-swirled cheesecake with a distinct shortbread crust.
By TAMARA HERSOM

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Sour Cream Topping

11
Sweet and traditional pumpkin cheesecake with a sour cream topping.
By Christine

Keto Mini Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecakes

These low-carb cheesecakes are creamy good with a subtle taste of pumpkin, a little crunch from pecans, and are perfect for portion control. Keep any remaining cheesecakes refrigerated.
By lutzflcat

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake with Almond Pecan Crust

1
This recipe is a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie, converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!
By DRJILL2

Low-Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

45
Low-carb cheesecake bars with few ingredients. They taste like the inside of a pumpkin pie!
By Paula Todora Paula T

Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake

186
For something a little bit different and a whole lot delicious, make this autumn pumpkin cheesecake instead of pumpkin pie for your Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Pumpkin Cheesecake
43
This creamy cheesecake has a gingersnap crust.
Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake
110
"This. Was. Awesome. Everyone gobbled it up. A winner!" – Madi Rawlins
Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
863
Pumpkin Cheesecake II
617
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
49

Gingersnaps and pecans form the crust of this fabulous fall cheesecake. Plain and pumpkin batters are swirled together for a pretty marbled effect.

More Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes

By Eagle brand
By Philadelphia
Pumpkin Cheesecake in a Gingersnap Crust

318
Pumpkin cheesecake with ginger snap crust - an old classic recipe.
By Shelley

Pumpkin Cheesecake I

270
I'm glad my mother gave me this recipe. I think it's better than regular pumpkin pie, because it doesn't have a really strong pumpkin taste.
By J M Thomas

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

14
After deciding against buying a springform pan, but wanting cheesecake for Thanksgiving, I combined a few recipes to get this final product. It got great reviews from all the family! These cupcakes really should be made the day before, as well as the frosting. I store mine in tupperware in the fridge so they set up nicely.
By Cassandra

Pumpkin Cheesecake Enchiladas

Pumpkin cheesecake meets pleasantly crispy churro! A creamy, sweet, lightly-spiced filling pairs well with a crispy tortilla in this simple, fall-ready dessert enchilada.
By NicoleMcmom

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

44
Cinnamon chips and sugar cookie dough add a interesting (and easy) twist to a dessert that's great any time of year. I serve these with a dollop of Cool Whip.
By TOMGIRL

Pumpkin Layer Cheesecake

136
This cheesecake makes a dramatic presentation with its two layers of white and pumpkin.
By JPOTTER

Yummy Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

15
Pretty self-explanatory!
By Kathy Scholz

Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

12
Incredibly easy and tasty. Neufchatel can be substituted for the cream cheese for a lower-fat but equally scrumptious alternative.
By ANGELAH100

Best Pumpkin Cheesecake

23
If you like pumpkin pie and cheesecake, this is this best of both worlds. My mother made this once, many years ago and I have been making them ever since. This recipe makes 2 - 9 inch pies.
By David Schilke

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bars

7
This creamy treat has got it all - a layer of coffee cheesecake with a layer of pumpkin cheesecake and a buttery graham cracker crust. Serve with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
By Stasty Cook

Perfectly Simple Pumpkin Cheesecake

31
Pumpkin cheesecake is not technically a pie, but it does have a crust and has become a Thanksgiving classic. And I've simplified its crust, too: Simply lay whole graham crackers in the pan, then spread melted butter and sugar over the crackers, and bake.
By Ben S.

