Potato Casserole Recipes

Despite their unique and delicious flavor and fun-to-pronounce name, parsnips have really never caught on. We're going to hide them in a potato gratin and our friends and family will enjoy them without even knowing it! This is great as a brunch or breakfast potato side dish.
A new twist for mashed potatoes. I usually add a dash of onion and garlic powder. I also do a taste test prior to baking to see if they need more salt. Potatoes are combined with cream cheese, sour cream, chives, butter, and paprika...Delicious!!
They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but that's mostly because people just don't remember exactly what happened. Well, the only thing I didn't forget was this special potato gratin that Chef John Schenk taught me how to make 10 years ago at his restaurant Strip House. Not only is it the soul mate of steak, but it's also a great side dish for big holiday gatherings since you can make it the day before and bake when needed.
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
This is my husband's favorite dish, and he considers it a special occasion every time I make it. The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience. It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart. To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.
Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed! This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally! People were going back for seconds and thirds and disappointed when it was all gone. This is a totally addictive potato recipe, you just can't stop eating them! It's a cinch to toss together and goes great with chicken, beef or pork, heck it would even make your sneakers taste good. Recipe can easily be halved to feed a family of four.
No Mormon funeral or any get-together for that matter is complete without funeral potatoes and a baked ham! This is only a basic recipe. It's good this way, but it's up to you to make it 'gourmet.' You can use potato chips, tortilla chips, or even corn flakes for the topping - I like to use sour cream and onion chips!
My mom made scalloped potatoes this way, and I love the recipe because it always tastes great. You don't have to add seasonings and you will always have a consistent product. Turn it into a main dish by adding ham slices to bottom of pan or ham pieces layered in.
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
Go figure – everyone is being good and posting healthy meals since it is the beginning of the year, and here I am tempting you with a very unhealthy dish! You may be wondering if the title was a typo. But it's not! This side dish gets it's name because it is a popular dish for luncheons after funerals. But don't worry, you can eat this creamy, cheesy side dish anytime – not just following a funeral, thank goodness.
An unbelievable rich twist on au gratin potatoes, this casserole develops a caramelized, cheesy, roasted-garlic crust as it bakes. However, this dish does not save well (leftovers tend to separate and become oily), so eat up! Wonderful with a ham dinner.
You'll be saying, 'move over boxed potatoes' once you try these cheesy au gratin potatoes cooked to perfection in your multi-functional pressure cooker. For a little bit of kick, use pepper Jack cheese in place of the Monterey Jack.
These super creamy and rich restaurant style potatoes will be gobbled up fast. They are excellent as leftovers warmed up in the microwave with eggs and bacon the next day. They are not a light or low fat dish. Save this for a special occasion.
This is a delicious side dish with cheese, potatoes, and Ranch! What's not to love?! I am always begged to bring this wherever I go. It is a great complement to a barbeque or any potluck meal. I have experimented with using more chili powder and using seasoning salt instead of regular salt.
Delectable creamy Au Gratin Potatoes are enhanced with subtle flavors of fennel and bacon. Caution: this recipe will make people break your door down for some more. I never measure unless baking, always use eyeball judgement, so feel free to adjust to your personal feel and taste. To create a more crispy top, sprinkle some Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs over the top when there is about 15 minutes left to cook.
Who Jansson is, we may never know, but this meal is an absolute must on a cold and frigid evening. You might be put off by the inclusion of anchovies, but you will be really surprised at how well the saltiness of the fish works in this dish. If the anchovies are a definite 'no', then substitute smoked salmon. It won't have the same saltiness in each bite, but the salmon can be just as delicious in its own right. This is the one recipe that I get requests for after parties and there is always an amusing display of disbelief afterwards when the inclusion of anchovies is revealed.
The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.