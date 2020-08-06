Potato Casserole Recipes

Browse 100+ potato casserole side dish recipes, like potatoes au gratin, hash brown casserole, mashed potato casserole, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.68 stars
483
An easy cheesy dish that uses up that Christmas or Easter ham! My family looks forward to this one!
By SweetT

Sally's Spinach Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.68 stars
548
This was one of my mother's best recipes. It is very quick, easy and delicious. A good way for the little ones to eat their spinach!
By Gail Kane

Potato and Parsnip Gratin

Rating: 4.52 stars
25
Despite their unique and delicious flavor and fun-to-pronounce name, parsnips have really never caught on. We're going to hide them in a potato gratin and our friends and family will enjoy them without even knowing it! This is great as a brunch or breakfast potato side dish.
By Chef John

Asiago Hash Browns

Rating: 4.19 stars
58
This creamy blend of hash brown potatoes and Asiago cheese makes a great side dish, or may even be served for breakfast!
By LINZISWANSON

Irish Potato and Chive Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
57
A new twist for mashed potatoes. I usually add a dash of onion and garlic powder. I also do a taste test prior to baking to see if they need more salt. Potatoes are combined with cream cheese, sour cream, chives, butter, and paprika...Delicious!!
By BAWHITE1

What Are Funeral Potatoes?

Their origin is a bit more wholesome than the name might suggest.
By Tim Nelson

Potato Casserole IV

Rating: 4.54 stars
72
This is a hash browns and cheese casserole that is easy to prepare, serve and is loved by everyone!
By Lisa

Amanda's Potatoes

Rating: 4.27 stars
41
A gourmet twist on Potatoes Au Gratin with caramelized onions and fresh herbs. Great for brunches and potlucks.
By amanda77

O'Brian's Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.66 stars
125
Hash brown potatoes, cheese, sour cream, soup and cereal crumbs make for quite a comfort food concoction. This is a delicious recipe and really easy to make.
By Mary48

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

Rating: 4.74 stars
125
They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but that's mostly because people just don't remember exactly what happened. Well, the only thing I didn't forget was this special potato gratin that Chef John Schenk taught me how to make 10 years ago at his restaurant Strip House. Not only is it the soul mate of steak, but it's also a great side dish for big holiday gatherings since you can make it the day before and bake when needed.
By Chef John

Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
949
This is a great way to dress up hashbrowns! Substitute Colby cheese for a change from the usual Cheddar.
By MARBALET

Old Fashioned Potato Kugel

Rating: 4.65 stars
74
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
By basg101
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Twice Baked Potato Casserole with Bacon
Rating: Unrated
340
"A complete hit! Everyone LOVED it, and we're definitely keeping this recipe to use again!" – clogren6
Our Top Potato Casserole Recipes
These soul-satisfying potato casseroles will round out your meal.
Broccoli-Potato Bake
Rating: Unrated
191
Spinach Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
55
Family Favorite Meat and Potato Casseroles
Garlic Potatoes Gratin
Rating: Unrated
143

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: 4.55 stars
5916

This is my husband's favorite dish, and he considers it a special occasion every time I make it. The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience. It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart. To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.

More Potato Casserole Recipes

Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

Rating: 4.66 stars
340
A slight twist to an old favorite, this cheesy recipe will surely set their mouths to watering. For a creamier casserole, use a potato masher and mash potatoes thoroughly.
By Tay

Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.49 stars
388
This simple-to-assemble casserole is rich and buttery in flavor with a crispy top, thanks to the crushed corn flakes.
By JEREMYBEELER

Hashbrown Casserole

Rating: 4.57 stars
436
It is very easy to make, and everyone loves this casserole.
By Louise

Easy Loaded Baked Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
73
Great and easy potato casserole packed with bacon, Cheddar, and green onions.
By Gemini26

Muffin Tin Potatoes Gratin

Rating: 4.59 stars
358
A quick and easy potato side dish.
By GnarlyCow

Broccoli Potato Bake

Rating: 4.12 stars
191
Excellent for a potluck, company dish, or just a heart-warming family dinner. This casserole is a delicious blend of cheese, potatoes, and broccoli.
By sal

Easy Mashed Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Great for preparing beforehand and then an easy 35-minute bake when company comes over.
By Dawnsigkap

Loaded Bacon, Cheddar, and Ranch Potatoes

Rating: 4.32 stars
274
Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed! This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally! People were going back for seconds and thirds and disappointed when it was all gone. This is a totally addictive potato recipe, you just can't stop eating them! It's a cinch to toss together and goes great with chicken, beef or pork, heck it would even make your sneakers taste good. Recipe can easily be halved to feed a family of four.
By Barbi

Basic Funeral Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
6
No Mormon funeral or any get-together for that matter is complete without funeral potatoes and a baked ham! This is only a basic recipe. It's good this way, but it's up to you to make it 'gourmet.' You can use potato chips, tortilla chips, or even corn flakes for the topping - I like to use sour cream and onion chips!
By Vivian Conner

Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin

Rating: 4.69 stars
45
My mom made scalloped potatoes this way, and I love the recipe because it always tastes great. You don't have to add seasonings and you will always have a consistent product. Turn it into a main dish by adding ham slices to bottom of pan or ham pieces layered in.
By Barbara Burns

Old Fashioned Potato Kugel

Rating: 4.65 stars
74
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
By basg101

Chef John's Potato Roses

Rating: 4.62 stars
108
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
By Chef John

Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Go figure – everyone is being good and posting healthy meals since it is the beginning of the year, and here I am tempting you with a very unhealthy dish! You may be wondering if the title was a typo. But it's not! This side dish gets it's name because it is a popular dish for luncheons after funerals. But don't worry, you can eat this creamy, cheesy side dish anytime – not just following a funeral, thank goodness.
By Peggy Warren

Garlic Potatoes Gratin

Rating: 4.52 stars
143
An unbelievable rich twist on au gratin potatoes, this casserole develops a caramelized, cheesy, roasted-garlic crust as it bakes. However, this dish does not save well (leftovers tend to separate and become oily), so eat up! Wonderful with a ham dinner.
By Lisa Ramos

Instant Pot® Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: 4.53 stars
19
You'll be saying, 'move over boxed potatoes' once you try these cheesy au gratin potatoes cooked to perfection in your multi-functional pressure cooker. For a little bit of kick, use pepper Jack cheese in place of the Monterey Jack.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Steak House Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: 4.45 stars
188
These super creamy and rich restaurant style potatoes will be gobbled up fast. They are excellent as leftovers warmed up in the microwave with eggs and bacon the next day. They are not a light or low fat dish. Save this for a special occasion.
By Ingalyn

Cheesy Ranch Potato Bake

Rating: 4.47 stars
967
This is a delicious side dish with cheese, potatoes, and Ranch! What's not to love?! I am always begged to bring this wherever I go. It is a great complement to a barbeque or any potluck meal. I have experimented with using more chili powder and using seasoning salt instead of regular salt.
By JENNYBRIANNE

Potatoes Au Gratin with Fennel and Bacon

Rating: 4.06 stars
31
Delectable creamy Au Gratin Potatoes are enhanced with subtle flavors of fennel and bacon. Caution: this recipe will make people break your door down for some more. I never measure unless baking, always use eyeball judgement, so feel free to adjust to your personal feel and taste. To create a more crispy top, sprinkle some Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs over the top when there is about 15 minutes left to cook.
By TX_Brad

Jansson's Temptation (Janssons Frestelse)

Rating: 4.41 stars
32
Who Jansson is, we may never know, but this meal is an absolute must on a cold and frigid evening. You might be put off by the inclusion of anchovies, but you will be really surprised at how well the saltiness of the fish works in this dish. If the anchovies are a definite 'no', then substitute smoked salmon. It won't have the same saltiness in each bite, but the salmon can be just as delicious in its own right. This is the one recipe that I get requests for after parties and there is always an amusing display of disbelief afterwards when the inclusion of anchovies is revealed.
By WOLSELEY

Tartiflette (French Potato, Bacon, and Cheese Casserole)

Rating: 4.72 stars
39
This striking looking dish is basically a potato, onion, and bacon casserole, topped with Reblochon cheese.
By Chef John

Incredible Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
87
This recipe has been in the family for years and is always a huge hit. The potatoes can be substituted for frozen hash browns making it really easy to prepare and still tastes great.
By Jenn Harmon Jones

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Candie's Easy Potato and Onion Dish

Rating: 4.23 stars
48
If you love sweet onions with buttery potatoes, this dish is for you! Every time someone asks for the recipe they are pleased to hear how simple it is!
By CANDIEANNE

Cheezy Potatoes

Rating: 4.58 stars
74
This easy to make casserole is packed with potatoes and Cheddar cheese. It's a perfect side dish for any Thanksgiving table.
By TRISHAD
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com