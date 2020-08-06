Roasted Potato Recipes

See how to roast reds, russets, Yukon golds, or whatever spud you've got handy. Find roasted potato recipes with spices and seasonings you'll love.

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
1672
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Roast Potatoes

Rating: 4.56 stars
709
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
By KIY

Roasted New Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.67 stars
1396
These are roasted potatoes at their best - plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Ben S.

Roasted Melting Potatoes

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
These roasted potatoes are simply amazing; crispy on the outside and melting on the inside, this quick and easy side dish will not disappoint you!
By Fioa

"Special" Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.74 stars
115
The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
By Chef John

Honey-Mustard Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.36 stars
44
Oven-roasted baby red potatoes in a zesty honey mustard sauce that is sweet and tangy with a slight kick to it.
By jerecar

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.78 stars
257
A great complement with souvlaki. I often cook this on the BBQ with the souvlaki. All you need is a great Greek salad for a full meal!
By koko

How to Make Roasted Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.86 stars
117
This is such a classic go-to potato side dish recipe. There are only a few things you have to do, and if you do those things, you're talking intense potato side dish pleasure! The best roasted red potatoes start with a heavy roasting pan, a generous amount of olive oil, and enough time to roast the potatoes dark and rich.
By Chef John

Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.81 stars
47
With these potatoes, you wont miss the loads of oil in regular fried potatoes. Golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
By Shannon Skeeters Fecho

Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

Rating: 4.65 stars
527
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
By bellepepper

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

Rating: 4.81 stars
52
Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
By France C

Fondant Potatoes

Rating: 4.65 stars
289
The texture this old-school method provides for russet potatoes is unlike anything you get by just roasting: so dense, moist, and rich. The way the crusty, crunchy edges outside contrast with the uniquely rich and creamy inside is truly a magical thing.
By Chef John
Roasted Potatoes with Greens
Rating: Unrated
425
"Love, love, love this starch and veggie combination! Perfect as is!" – dee
Hasselback Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
496
"A nice variation of baked and/or roasted potatoes. A keeper!" – Patty Wells McPhee
Roasted Smashed Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
19
Roasted Rosemary Onion Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
61
Oven Roasted Red Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
1381
Roasted Lemon Pepper Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
76

Roasted Baby Potatoes

Rating: 4 stars
3

Quick and easy recipe for roasted baby potatoes. Bake them at the same time as you cook your main dish! Can also be used as a quick appetizer! These were so good you don't even need butter or salt to taste. Made the mistake of having them done before the main dish and they were almost all gone by the time dinner started!

Oven Roasted Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.49 stars
1381
These roasted red potatoes are very easy to prepare and taste excellent!
By Donna Lasater

Roasted Lemon Pepper Potatoes

Rating: 4.33 stars
76
If you've made and loved our Greek Lemon Chicken and Fondant Potatoes, then you will absolutely adore these lemon pepper potatoes, since it's basically the best of those two recipes put together, minus the chicken. Tender on the inside and crusty on the outside, these potatoes make for an impressive side dish. The only problem is whatever main course you pair it with is in serious danger of being upstaged.
By Chef John

Oven Roasted Red Potatoes and Asparagus

Rating: 4.29 stars
382
This garlicky red potato and asparagus dish is easy and delicious served either hot or cold. Rosemary and thyme give it a sophisticated flavor. Try adding a little chopped red pepper, too...yum!
By THREDDIES

Roasted Parmesan Rosemary Potatoes

Rating: 4.69 stars
124
Delicious and crispy potatoes that smell wonderful. Great for any occasion and super easy!
By I Love Troy

Crispy Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
5
As a kid growing up, I always loved these slightly spicy, yet crispy, roasted potatoes. If only I had known then how easy they were to make!
By Lindsay W

Easy Spicy Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.6 stars
466
Slight twist to an old favorite. Chili powder gives the potatoes and onions in this recipe some zing! I make these for breakfast every Sunday, and my family loves them!
By Yolanda Miles

Healthier Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.58 stars
216
This roasted potato side dish, made with less olive oil and more fresh herbs than the original recipe, is a healthy hit with everyone.
By MakeItHealthy

Instant Pot® Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 3.82 stars
38
Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, these garlic roasted potatoes are simply delicious, and take no time in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Easy Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.74 stars
39
Roasted potatoes are an easy, delicious side dish especially when roasted alongside your chicken or beef or pork roast.
By McCormick Spice
Original Ranch Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
Red potatoes are tossed in oil and ranch seasoning and roasted until brown and crisp to make this effortless side dish.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Dijon Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.55 stars
31
The Dijon mustard provides a slight tang that really kicks these potatoes to the next level! These are a family favorite at our house.
By France C

Honey Roasted Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.35 stars
1907
These slightly sweet potatoes are perfect with most entrees.
By STEPHNDON

Herbed Greek Roasted Potatoes with Feta Cheese

Rating: 4.67 stars
235
These potatoes have a nice Mediterranean flair to them, with the lemon, garlic, and herbs. These are so delicious out of the oven topped with plenty of feta cheese.
By Cat Lady Cyndi

Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
These garlic Parmesan potato wedges are perfect as a side or a snack.
By Jack Grigsby III

Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes

Rating: 4.17 stars
65
A delicious blend of potatoes, garlic, lemon, and herbs marinated overnight in olive oil and white wine. This is a nice way to dress up the potatoes and is always a hit at my dinner parties.
By MADDIE
Early Morning Oven Roasted New Potatoes

Rating: 4.61 stars
165
Simple, yet delicious! These potatoes, when young, are so good by themselves they don't need anything else. This would be great as a breakfast side dish.
By DJFoodie

Kristen's Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.61 stars
150
This is a delicious, easy side!
By Kristen

Roasted Potatoes with Greens

Rating: 4.61 stars
425
Roasted potatoes mingle with fresh spinach in a sauce of garlic, butter, sea salt and fresh rosemary. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and/or a good shredded hard cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino if you like.
By Lisa Nichols

Roasted Potatoes with Bacon, Cheese, and Parsley

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
These potatoes are hard to resist with their crispy roasted outsides and creamy delicious insides. I learned to shake the boiled potatoes before baking from an English caterer. Try it! It makes a difference.
By Vicki

Italian-Style Roasted Baby Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
2
These roasted baby potatoes are a quick and easy side dish that can be made while the main dish is cooking.
By Jules

Steak Fries

Rating: 5 stars
5
Thick-cut fries are a perfect complement to steaks and hearty burgers.
By Andrew Pyzdek

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
What could be better than roasted new potatoes with garlic? Yummy!
By It's A New Day

Crispy Sweet Potato Wedges

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
Baked sweet potato wedges are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. These are seasoned with a smoky, spicy blend that will have everybody coming back for more! Great thing about this recipe is you can adjust the seasoning to your desire. You want to add minced garlic, go ahead! You want these bad boys spicier, go for it!
By Plant Based Life

Laura's Lemon Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
258
Try this recipe for lemon and dill flavored roasted potatoes that fit perfectly into a Mediterranean or Greek menu.
By Laura
