Roasted Potato Recipes

The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
This is such a classic go-to potato side dish recipe. There are only a few things you have to do, and if you do those things, you're talking intense potato side dish pleasure! The best roasted red potatoes start with a heavy roasting pan, a generous amount of olive oil, and enough time to roast the potatoes dark and rich.
Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
The texture this old-school method provides for russet potatoes is unlike anything you get by just roasting: so dense, moist, and rich. The way the crusty, crunchy edges outside contrast with the uniquely rich and creamy inside is truly a magical thing.
Quick and easy recipe for roasted baby potatoes. Bake them at the same time as you cook your main dish! Can also be used as a quick appetizer! These were so good you don't even need butter or salt to taste. Made the mistake of having them done before the main dish and they were almost all gone by the time dinner started!
If you've made and loved our Greek Lemon Chicken and Fondant Potatoes, then you will absolutely adore these lemon pepper potatoes, since it's basically the best of those two recipes put together, minus the chicken. Tender on the inside and crusty on the outside, these potatoes make for an impressive side dish. The only problem is whatever main course you pair it with is in serious danger of being upstaged.
Roasted potatoes mingle with fresh spinach in a sauce of garlic, butter, sea salt and fresh rosemary. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and/or a good shredded hard cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino if you like.
These potatoes are hard to resist with their crispy roasted outsides and creamy delicious insides. I learned to shake the boiled potatoes before baking from an English caterer. Try it! It makes a difference.
Baked sweet potato wedges are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. These are seasoned with a smoky, spicy blend that will have everybody coming back for more! Great thing about this recipe is you can adjust the seasoning to your desire. You want to add minced garlic, go ahead! You want these bad boys spicier, go for it!