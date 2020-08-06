Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Stock is combined with potatoes, low-fat sour cream and a low-sodium ranch mix and topped with turkey bacon. You won't miss any of the flavor in this healthier version of mashed potatoes.
I have recently gone vegan, which I love, but I missed one of my favorite things, mashed potatoes. I decided to create a simple vegan and soy-free recipe for the non-chef - me! So here it is - a nice base recipe if you are lactose intolerant (like my son) and/or vegan. Hope you like!
This is an easy take on mashed potatoes. The potatoes pressure cook away while you focus on other things. This is a basic but tasty recipe; feel free to update with your own ingredients. You can peel the skins if you prefer. Once you mash it up, you can return insert back to the pot, reattach the lid, and place it on the Keep Warm function until you are ready to serve.
This is my secret recipe for Garlic Mashed potatoes, reverse engineered from a certain Italian restaurant. This recipe for 100 servings, I usually cut it down to 10 servings (1 5lb bag of potatoes). I guarantee that these are the best potatoes you've ever tasted.
The secret to making these potatoes extra-flavorful is cooking them in chicken broth. They're mashed until perfectly smooth and creamy, with just the right amount of butter and cream to make a savory side everyone will enjoy.
Not only is this a delicious alternative to regular mashed potato recipes, but it's a very user-friendly way to serve your potato side dish. They're really decadent: not too rich, but just rich enough, and perfect for any special occasion.
After years of adjusting, learning from failures, and sorting through advice from others that turned out to be good or bad, I finally have a great recipe that people flip over. The two biggest tips I've learned in making these is to heat the milk and butter before mashing in, and to use a hand masher as opposed to an electric mixer. Using these methods, I have NEVER had the potatoes come out pasty or soupy, always super-fluffy with just enough body.
This mashed potatoes with cream cheese recipe has traveled from coast to coast via family members who try it and fall in love. It's simple and delicious and is great for dinner or something more special like Thanksgiving.
These potatoes are a perfect complement to ANY meal. I add a bit of room-temperature cream cheese and a tablespoon of sour cream without telling the family. They turn out perfect, fluffy, and very tasty.