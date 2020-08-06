Mashed Potato Recipes

Basic mashed potatoes made with milk and butter are a classic, but mashed potatoes can also be dressed up with garlic, cheese, bacon, and more.

Community Picks

Basic Mashed Potatoes

601
These smooth, creamy, delicious mashed potatoes are a comfort-food win.
By Esmee Williams

The Best Mashed Potatoes

463
Bold, creamy mashed potatoes made with Parmesan and lots of fresh garlic.
By Christina C

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

241
These garlic mashed potatoes are rich and very tasty! For a creamier texture, use heavy cream in place of the milk. These are also terrific topped with green onions.
By Lorna Schmalz

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

480
Make these creamy mashed potatoes 2 days ahead and keep them in the fridge.
By Carol Evans

Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

1702
Extra creamy mashed potatoes with butter, sour cream, and cream cheese.
By BWAYE

Loaded Mash Potatoes

15
Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Stock is combined with potatoes, low-fat sour cream and a low-sodium ranch mix and topped with turkey bacon. You won't miss any of the flavor in this healthier version of mashed potatoes.
By Melissa Goff
Sponsored By Swanson

Vegan Mashed Potatoes (Low-Fat)

3
I have recently gone vegan, which I love, but I missed one of my favorite things, mashed potatoes. I decided to create a simple vegan and soy-free recipe for the non-chef - me! So here it is - a nice base recipe if you are lactose intolerant (like my son) and/or vegan. Hope you like!
By vegeblonde

Simple Instant Pot® Mashed Potatoes

2
This is an easy take on mashed potatoes. The potatoes pressure cook away while you focus on other things. This is a basic but tasty recipe; feel free to update with your own ingredients. You can peel the skins if you prefer. Once you mash it up, you can return insert back to the pot, reattach the lid, and place it on the Keep Warm function until you are ready to serve.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes

1027
The easiest way to make fluffy, creamy, and lump-free mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Suzy's Mashed Red Potatoes

902
These are the best I've had! Red potato skins are full of flavor!
By B T pt

Jen's Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

56
These potatoes are full of creamy sour cream, cream cheese, and buttery goodness contrasted with rich roast garlic. The texture is as delightful as the flavor combination.
By jenmannaz

Instant Pot® Leek Mashed Potatoes

7
A little something different from traditional mashed potatoes, for the Instant Pot®. The leeks add a very mild oniony flavor. Enjoy!
By Bren
Inspiration and Ideas

8 Kicked Up Mashed Potato Recipes
These recipes take plain mashed potatoes and add a unique boost of flavor from chipotle chiles, spice blends, grainy mustards, and other secret ingredients.
Make the Fluffiest Mashed Potatoes
All you need to know for mashed potatoes that will steal the show.
Slow Cooker Potatoes & Cauliflower
34
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
645
Clever Uses for Leftover Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Mashed Potatoes Secret Recipe
1999
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
241

These garlicky mashed potatoes are rich, creamy, and oh-so tasty!

More Mashed Potato Recipes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Secret Recipe

2000
This is my secret recipe for Garlic Mashed potatoes, reverse engineered from a certain Italian restaurant. This recipe for 100 servings, I usually cut it down to 10 servings (1 5lb bag of potatoes). I guarantee that these are the best potatoes you've ever tasted.

Sour Cream and Chive Mashed Potatoes

187
Velvety mashed potatoes made with sour cream and chives! Scallions also work well if you do not have chives on hand.
By Lauren

Chantilly Potatoes

9
Baked chantilly mashed potatoes with a cheese topping. You can add a variety of cheeses, bacon, or chives. I use homemade mashed potatoes, but instant work just as well.
By Lorilee Perugini

Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

113
A great option that will save you some time on a busy Thanksgiving Day.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

440
Russet potatoes are blended with roasted garlic, butter and milk. This recipe is a standard.
By Kathleen Burton

Sally's Spinach Mashed Potatoes

547
This was one of my mother's best recipes. It is very quick, easy and delicious. A good way for the little ones to eat their spinach!
By Gail Kane

Creamy Garlic-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

6
Tired of plain mashed potatoes? Why not try adding something new?
By CNM CATERING

Baked Mashed Potatoes

331
Mashed potatoes that are lighter and fluffier. Cream cheese gives them a richer flavor. Can be made ahead of time!
By Nancy F

Skin-On Savory Mashed Potatoes

122
Skin-on potatoes provide extra nutrition in this mashed potato recipe.
By Moonharehayashi

Twice Baked Mashed Potatoes

23
A baked version of the favorite twice baked taters everyone loves. I also add in chopped onion and a bit of diced garlic sometimes, too. Great with ribs, chicken, or beef dishes.
By Kimber E

Garlic Potatoes

47
Yummy and easy to make garlic potatoes will make them come back for seconds.
By yummymummy86

Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes from Swanson®

91
The secret to making these potatoes extra-flavorful is cooking them in chicken broth. They're mashed until perfectly smooth and creamy, with just the right amount of butter and cream to make a savory side everyone will enjoy.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Swanson

Day Before Mashed Potatoes

1241
This recipe helps you plan ahead by allowing you to make your mashed potatoes in advance!
By ERIN DAUGHENBAUGH

Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes

72
Not only is this a delicious alternative to regular mashed potato recipes, but it's a very user-friendly way to serve your potato side dish. They're really decadent: not too rich, but just rich enough, and perfect for any special occasion.
By Chef John

Pressure Cooker Mashed Potatoes

23
After years of adjusting, learning from failures, and sorting through advice from others that turned out to be good or bad, I finally have a great recipe that people flip over. The two biggest tips I've learned in making these is to heat the milk and butter before mashing in, and to use a hand masher as opposed to an electric mixer. Using these methods, I have NEVER had the potatoes come out pasty or soupy, always super-fluffy with just enough body.
By wayl0n

Mustard Mashed Potatoes

22
Fluffy mashed potatoes get a flavor boost from whole grain mustard.
By Tara Renner

Hot Beef Sundae

1
We had this at the New York State Fair. When we saw the sign Hot Beef Sundae, we were both curious. Really, it looks just like a hot fudge sundae and when we got home we made our own version.
By Cindi

Bangers and Mash

168
A great British dish my grandmother made for us on those cold and stormy days.
By AMANDA FAIR

Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese

9
This mashed potatoes with cream cheese recipe has traveled from coast to coast via family members who try it and fall in love. It's simple and delicious and is great for dinner or something more special like Thanksgiving.
By Cake Lady

Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes

41
A wonderful combination of potatoes, cream cheese, and sour cream that makes a delicious, tangy side dish to any meal.
By Trish McQuhae

Cowboy Mashed Potatoes

616
Quick, easy and delicious mashed potatoes with corn and carrots.
By Steve

Bacon Clapshot

23
A flavorful, slightly spiced potato dish from North/North East Scotland. Perfect with roast meats, or double up the helpings and serve as a tasty supper.
By ShonaD

Amazing Whipped Potatoes

19
These potatoes are a perfect complement to ANY meal. I add a bit of room-temperature cream cheese and a tablespoon of sour cream without telling the family. They turn out perfect, fluffy, and very tasty.
By AmyBoul

Mashed Potatoes

50
The aroma of mashed potatoes will always remind me of dinner at grandma and grandpa's house!
By jennifer_russell
