Irish Soda Bread Recipes

Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.47 stars
1598
A good old fashioned soda bread with just the basic ingredients. Buttermilk gives this crusty loaf a good flavor. The best Irish soda bread around!
By MP Welty

Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.69 stars
835
A delicious and easy recipe.
By Penguin Lady

Brennan's Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.59 stars
340
Warm and soft Irish tradition passed down our family line, and directly into our bellies.
By irishfishstick

Grandpa McAndrew's Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.39 stars
115
My mom bugged grandpa for this recipe but he told her he didn't have one. So, when he made the bread one day she captured each ingredient in a bowl and measured it and put it in the bowl he planned to mix it in!
By NANCERINI

Macomb's Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.63 stars
32
I found this delicious simple recipe about a year ago....it's very addicting and excellent with Corned Beef and Cabbage. Cut the bread into wedges and serve warm with butter.
By Marisa C

Grandma McAndrews' Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.74 stars
96
This is not the dark bread you see in every restaurant in Dublin or Galway these days but I promise, it's authentic Irish Soda Bread, exactly how my late Irish grandma made it. Serve warm or cold with butter. This freezes great. I've made several loaves before St. Patrick's Day, or family parties. I freeze them, take them out the morning they're needed and warm up in a hot oven for 5 -7 minutes before serving.
By Sheila T

Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.25 stars
57
Searching for recipes for a gluten-free diet can be challenging during the holidays. Here is a recipe for Irish soda bread that I have adapted over time for St. Patrick's Day. The recipe calls for rice and tapioca flour instead of wheat and it still tastes yummy! Good if wrapped and left overnight, but I think it tastes great right out of the oven. Serve with butter or jam.
By ChristinaBunny

Irish Soda Farls

Rating: 4.64 stars
109
Soda bread dough is flattened into a round circle, and divided into farls meaning 4 parts. It is then cooked on a dry griddle or pan. Traditionally this was the quickest way to make soda bread for unexpected guests who drop by for a bit of craic (good fun). It's best eaten fresh with butter and jam but is also delicious fried as part of an Ulster breakfast.
By Ita

Perfectly Moist Irish Wheaten Bread

Rating: 4.47 stars
62
My husband, a native Northern Irishman, loves this bread with a bowl of tomato and lentil soup or with butter and cheese or jelly. It really is so easy to make and comes out perfectly every time! I hope you will enjoy it too!
By laracucina

Guinness® Bread

Rating: 4.54 stars
177
I developed this recipe after visiting my ancestral homeland of Ireland. It's a great way to get Guinness into your bread! Serve warm with butter and honey.
By Dolly Bufter

Irish Bannock

Rating: 4.6 stars
80
A tasty loaf similar to a scone. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack with tea or coffee.
By Ruth Uitto

Irish Soda Bread from County Cork

Rating: 4.57 stars
21
This is my mother's recipe. She makes it several times a week for some function or another. My sister loves this so much she has to control herself or she would eat a whole one with a stick of butter! I usually only make this easy soda bread for events that my mother can't come to! Slice into wedges, butter, and enjoy!
By Katherine Fallon Tobiasen
How To Make Irish Soda Bread
This bread is excellent for novices since there's no intimidating yeast, no rising, practically no kneading, and no fancy shaping to worry about.
7 Traditional Irish Soda Bread Recipes
Looking for a traditional Irish soda bread just like your grandma or grandpa used to make? Your search ends here.
Soda Bread in a Skillet
Rating: Unrated
230
Irish Soda Bread Muffins
Rating: Unrated
43
Irresistible Irish Soda Bread
Rating: Unrated
1370
What Is Irish Soda Bread?

Irish Potato Farls

Rating: 4.04 stars
54

The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.

More Irish Soda Bread Recipes

Chef John's Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.62 stars
102
St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a loaf or two of Irish soda bread? If made correctly, this is one of the best quick breads (those leavened without yeast) you'll ever have. Subtly sweet, with a light, tender crumb, and not at all dry. You can use quick-cooking oats in place of rolled oats, if desired.
By Chef John

Irish Soda Bread V

Rating: 4.11 stars
46
This is the real thing! You can use an egg and slightly less milk for a different texture. It is also possible to use water instead of milk and buttermilk, but this makes a much denser loaf.
By Freyja

Irish Soda Bread in a Skillet

Rating: 4.57 stars
230
A basic version of Irish Soda Bread that is baked in a cast iron skillet. Try substituting the liquid with buttermilk or 2)1/2c cream plus 1/2c sour cream left to sit overnight. Try adding a tablespoon or so of sugar if you like your soda bread slightly sweet. Experiment until you get the flavor you remember.
By Canadian Girl

Fried Irish Potato Farls

Rating: 3.44 stars
9
Potato bread farls are pan fried to make one of the essential components of an Ulster fry. They taste great on their own with a little salt, or with a fried egg on top.
By Ita

Real Traditional Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.53 stars
51
A recipe passed down through an Irish family for many generations contains none of the modern supplements like yeast or sugar. This is a simple, very effective recipe.
By barry

Irish Soda Bread I

Rating: 4.63 stars
356
This recipe was given to me by my mother, Agnes Walters. It is made with sour cream and always comes out moist and keeps for several days.
By Arlene Costello/Agnes Walters

Fried Irish Soda Farls

Rating: 4 stars
1
Soda bread farls are ideal for frying after they have been made a day or so. These taste great with a poached egg on top. Fried soda is also one of the essential ingredients in an Ulster fry.
By Ita

Spotted Dog Irish Bread

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
This is my family's traditional St. Patrick's Day bread. My grandmother has had this recipe for longer than I've been alive. I was SHOCKED to find out this wasn't real Irish Soda Bread, but instead more commonly known as Spotted Dog. Whatever you call it, it is unbeatable topped with a bit of butter.
By Josh Lovejoy

Black Treacle Scones

Rating: 4.29 stars
28
This is a very old recipe. Serve these flavorful scones warm with butter. They may be a little heavy for modern tastes but you can lighten the texture up by using an egg in place of some of the milk if you like.
By Bea

Irish Soda Bread II

Rating: 4.27 stars
48
Great addition to corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day.
By Mary Catherine Bailey

Irish Soda Bread and Whiskey Butter

Rating: 4.94 stars
18
An old family recipe that gets rave reviews!
By Kerri Klein

Irish Bread

Rating: 4.57 stars
14
My mother-in-law was born in Ireland and this is her recipe, which was only shared with the family. My husband would make 20 loaves for St. Patrick's Day to give to friends but he would never give the recipe. When asked for it, he would make the person a loaf and tell them that the recipe was a secret. Now that both he and his mother have passed, I think she would like to share it. I make 4 loaves each year for our church bake sale. They sell for $17.00 each and people come to the early mass just to get one.
By Dorothy

Liquor-Infused Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 5 stars
4
I always thought Irish soda bread was very good, but just missing something. But missing what? Bailey's® Irish Cream!
By Twocat

Sweet Irish Bread

Rating: 4.45 stars
38
A sweet breakfast bread with raisins that tastes most excellent toasted.
By D Bagley

Fennel Soda Bread

Rating: 4.78 stars
49
I served this bread at last year's Christmas dinner and it was the topic of conversation at the table. Everyone loved it! Delicious with any meal or on its own.
By G-KNEE

O'Kee's Irish Soda Oatmeal Bread

Rating: 3.67 stars
6
This bread is delicious. Plan ahead 12 hours!
By Dana Kee

Irish Soda Bread with Raisins

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Love Irish soda bread with raisins with a good cup of tea or coffee. You can add an egg wash to the top of the bread and then sprinkle with sugar before baking, if desired.
By j1972@optonline.net

Basic Irish Soda Bread With Cheese

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
This is the most simple Irish Soda Bread recipe I've ever used. I learned it from an old Irish gentleman years ago, and it's been my favorite ever since. You can make it simply, and without the cheese, or add the cheese. With or without it, this recipe is great served with soups!
By lauralafing

Auntie Mae's Irish Bread

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This recipe has been handed down in my family for over 150 years. We haven't changed a thing!
By NancyShaw

Irish Soda Bread IV

Rating: 4.23 stars
31
Bread when eaten warm and topped with butter can't be beat. The sour cream is not necessary, but makes a better texture bread.
By Linda

Irish Soda Bread with Buttermilk

There's no excuse not to whip up a crusty loaf of Irish soda bread this St. Patrick's Day, especially when it's part-whole wheat and packed with oats! One of the best quick breads out there, soda bread is so easy that the hardest part is waiting for it to cool before serving it with salted Irish butter. I've also included a few variations you can try out!
By Smart Cookie
Aunt Kathy's Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
My aunt's Irish soda bread which we all loved. Family from the County Cork.
By garnet62

Irish Brown Bread with Buttermilk

I worked hard to develop this recipe after returning from a trip to Ireland. It's as authentic as we could remember, and very healthy.
By 2market2
