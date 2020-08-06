Irish Soda Bread Recipes

My mom bugged grandpa for this recipe but he told her he didn't have one. So, when he made the bread one day she captured each ingredient in a bowl and measured it and put it in the bowl he planned to mix it in!
This is not the dark bread you see in every restaurant in Dublin or Galway these days but I promise, it's authentic Irish Soda Bread, exactly how my late Irish grandma made it. Serve warm or cold with butter. This freezes great. I've made several loaves before St. Patrick's Day, or family parties. I freeze them, take them out the morning they're needed and warm up in a hot oven for 5 -7 minutes before serving.
Searching for recipes for a gluten-free diet can be challenging during the holidays. Here is a recipe for Irish soda bread that I have adapted over time for St. Patrick's Day. The recipe calls for rice and tapioca flour instead of wheat and it still tastes yummy! Good if wrapped and left overnight, but I think it tastes great right out of the oven. Serve with butter or jam.
Soda bread dough is flattened into a round circle, and divided into farls meaning 4 parts. It is then cooked on a dry griddle or pan. Traditionally this was the quickest way to make soda bread for unexpected guests who drop by for a bit of craic (good fun). It's best eaten fresh with butter and jam but is also delicious fried as part of an Ulster breakfast.
My husband, a native Northern Irishman, loves this bread with a bowl of tomato and lentil soup or with butter and cheese or jelly. It really is so easy to make and comes out perfectly every time! I hope you will enjoy it too!
This is my mother's recipe. She makes it several times a week for some function or another. My sister loves this so much she has to control herself or she would eat a whole one with a stick of butter! I usually only make this easy soda bread for events that my mother can't come to! Slice into wedges, butter, and enjoy!
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a loaf or two of Irish soda bread? If made correctly, this is one of the best quick breads (those leavened without yeast) you'll ever have. Subtly sweet, with a light, tender crumb, and not at all dry. You can use quick-cooking oats in place of rolled oats, if desired.
A basic version of Irish Soda Bread that is baked in a cast iron skillet. Try substituting the liquid with buttermilk or 2)1/2c cream plus 1/2c sour cream left to sit overnight. Try adding a tablespoon or so of sugar if you like your soda bread slightly sweet. Experiment until you get the flavor you remember.
This is my family's traditional St. Patrick's Day bread. My grandmother has had this recipe for longer than I've been alive. I was SHOCKED to find out this wasn't real Irish Soda Bread, but instead more commonly known as Spotted Dog. Whatever you call it, it is unbeatable topped with a bit of butter.
This is a very old recipe. Serve these flavorful scones warm with butter. They may be a little heavy for modern tastes but you can lighten the texture up by using an egg in place of some of the milk if you like.
My mother-in-law was born in Ireland and this is her recipe, which was only shared with the family. My husband would make 20 loaves for St. Patrick's Day to give to friends but he would never give the recipe. When asked for it, he would make the person a loaf and tell them that the recipe was a secret. Now that both he and his mother have passed, I think she would like to share it. I make 4 loaves each year for our church bake sale. They sell for $17.00 each and people come to the early mass just to get one.
This is the most simple Irish Soda Bread recipe I've ever used. I learned it from an old Irish gentleman years ago, and it's been my favorite ever since. You can make it simply, and without the cheese, or add the cheese. With or without it, this recipe is great served with soups!
There's no excuse not to whip up a crusty loaf of Irish soda bread this St. Patrick's Day, especially when it's part-whole wheat and packed with oats! One of the best quick breads out there, soda bread is so easy that the hardest part is waiting for it to cool before serving it with salted Irish butter. I've also included a few variations you can try out!