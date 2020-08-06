St. Patrick's Day Dessert Recipes

Shamrock cookies, whiskey-frosted cupcakes, Irish cream desserts: find a sweet treat worth dancing a jig over.

Staff Picks

Perfect St. Patrick's Day Cake

159
With Guinness® and Irish Cream, so rich and decadent, a delicious Irish treat for St. Patty's Day or any time of year!
By jowolf2

Chocolate Cupcakes with Bailey's Creme Frosting

37
Perfect for that St. Patrick's Day party or if you want something chocolatey and delicious!
By pinkegobox

Baileys® Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

1
I received this Baileys® cheesecake recipe over 20 years ago from a local caterer. I have made it several times over the years and everyone who tasted it enjoyed it. Remember this is not for the diet conscious!
By TACZYZ

Dublin Drop Cake

24
A Dublin Drop is a drink that has a shot of Irish cream liqueur and Irish whiskey dropped in the shot glass, down into a glass of Guinness® beer. There are several recipes that replicate this flavor out there, but this is different in that there is no icing and lends itself to being taken to the pub easier.
By SNOWBABIEFAN

St. Patrick's Day Cookies That Rule the Hooley

By Carl Hanson

Irish Cream Ice Cream

I LOVE Irish cream ice cream, so when I got my own ice cream maker I went looking for a recipe to duplicate it. To my horror after an extensive search of the internet I could only fine one, and it was WAY to large for my 2-quart maker. So I came up with one of my own. The result was a surprisingly good substitute for the expensive brand! Because of the liqueur it takes a bit longer to harden than the recipes without liqueur, but the wait is worth it!
By Brandee Dent

Irish Soda Bread Cookies

126
All the flavors of Irish Soda Bread in a quick and easy cookie!
By Laria Tabul

Mum's Irish Apple Pie

As a little boy I grew up helping my mother make apple and fruit pies. She was from Cork in southern Ireland so I'm guessing the recipe is Irish and possibly the same one her mother taught her. Sadly my mum is no longer with us, but her legendary apple pie lives on in my memory. I promise you will love this pie!
By BRIANGREEN

Irish Potato Candy

294
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
By SAUNDRA

Irish Bananas

81
Bananas are simmered in brown sugar, butter and Irish whiskey for a delicious warm treat to serve with vanilla ice cream.
By dakota kelly

St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Pie

1
I will warn you, if you dare put this in your mouth, you won't be able to stop! That won't be to great for your health, but I think most of you can indulge in a simple guilty pleasure such as this one. With the recipe comes a story... Once upon a time a fairy and a troll had a child they later named Leonardo, he was short and loved rainbow, gold, and green. He wants this pie! Serve with whipped cream and ice cream. Sprinkles don't hurt either!
By Astrid

Luck o' the Irish Brownie

This decadent dessert is perfect for a St. Patrick's day celebration full of green!
By Cher
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Traditional Irish Desserts You Need to Try
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day (or any day of the year, really) the right way with one of these traditional Irish desserts.
Grandma Mottle's Blarney Stones
"Yum, what a treat! This is such a cute idea for St. Patrick's Day." – jrbaker
Best Boozy Desserts
Real Pistachio Cupcakes
St. Patrick's Day Cookies That Rule the Hooley
Chocolate Mint Dessert Brownies
Irish Tea Cake
217

This is a simple butter cake that is great with tea or coffee. Easy to make, pretty and very delicious.

More St. Patrick's Day Dessert Recipes

Irish Potato Candy

294
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
By SAUNDRA

Irish Tea Cake

217
This is a simple butter cake that is great with tea or coffee. Easy to make, pretty and very delicious.
By Cindy

Coffee and Irish Cream Bundt® Cake

A coffee and Irish cream Bundt(R) cake is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
By Kim

12 Traditional Irish Desserts You Need to Try

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day (or any day of the year, really) the right way with one of these traditional Irish desserts.
By Corey Williams

Grandma Mottle's Blarney Stones

14
Every St. Patrick's Day when we were growing up, my grandmother would have us over to make Blarney Stones, pound cake cubes dipped in frosting and rolled in dry roasted peanuts. This became a tradition we considered part of our Irish family heritage.

Boozy Irish Whiskey Cake

3
Caution: this Irish whiskey cake will get you tipsy. Adults only!
By Deepseer

Perfect St. Patrick's Day Cake

159
With Guinness® and Irish Cream, so rich and decadent, a delicious Irish treat for St. Patty's Day or any time of year!
By jowolf2

Irish Soda Bread Cookies

126
All the flavors of Irish Soda Bread in a quick and easy cookie!
By Laria Tabul

Bailey's Irish Cream Brownies

35
This is a family recipe that I have been serving as a party dessert for years. They are gooey, super-sweet, and addictive. If you're a sweet-tooth like me, this recipe is for you! Serve these at your next party or hoard them all for yourself!
By Chris Dufreche

Irish Pound Cake

34
This is a recipe that has been handed down through the generations of my family. We credit my Great Grandmother, Catherine O'Grady, with this recipe.
By MARYANNEQ

Luck o' the Irish Brownie

193
This decadent dessert is perfect for a St. Patrick's day celebration full of green!

Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

1036
A soft, chewy, and flavorful sugar cookie. It is very important to chill the dough, as it is too sticky to roll unless well chilled.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing

163
These cupcakes are made from scratch with a stout beer, then filled with an Irish whiskey-chocolate filling and topped off with some Irish cream icing. These are perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
By MeowTheCow08

Irish Potato Cake

29
Old potato cake recipe of my grandmother's. Good served with fruit.
By nanniesue

Irish Apple Cake

25
Wonderful with a hot cup of coffee or tea. Just a touch of spice and the lemon is a nice touch to set off the applesauce. Hope you enjoy. Top with whipped cream or lemon sauce.
By DOMINIAKS

Dublin Drop Cake

24
A Dublin Drop is a drink that has a shot of Irish cream liqueur and Irish whiskey dropped in the shot glass, down into a glass of Guinness® beer. There are several recipes that replicate this flavor out there, but this is different in that there is no icing and lends itself to being taken to the pub easier.
By SNOWBABIEFAN

Chocolate Guinness® Cupcakes with Irish Cream Frosting

6
Good St. Patrick's Day dessert. Very light and moist. The frosting is the showstopper, though!
By Cara

Irish Potatoes

64
Small, no-bake cookies that look like potatoes. It's fast and easy.
By MBMCD

Baileys® Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

1
I received this Baileys® cheesecake recipe over 20 years ago from a local caterer. I have made it several times over the years and everyone who tasted it enjoyed it. Remember this is not for the diet conscious!
By TACZYZ

Rainbow Cookies

322
Moist, mellow, and full of almond flavor.
By Penney

Pistachio Ice Cream Dessert

3
This is a refreshing, light dessert; a nice treat for St. Patrick's Day or any special occasion. My husband and son will eat a whole 9x13-inch dish in less than a week!
By tracyc

Mum's Irish Apple Pie

87
As a little boy I grew up helping my mother make apple and fruit pies. She was from Cork in southern Ireland so I'm guessing the recipe is Irish and possibly the same one her mother taught her. Sadly my mum is no longer with us, but her legendary apple pie lives on in my memory. I promise you will love this pie!

Irish Cream Chocolate Cheesecake

588
If you like Irish cream and chocolate, you'll love this recipe. After numerous attempts with the ingredients this is the recipe I now use.
By Elaine

Real Pistachio Cupcakes

40
St. Patrick would certainly give his approval. Because these cupcakes are the real deal! No pudding mixes here, just roasted pistachios. A wonderfully not-too-sweet pale green cupcake that is sure to please. Easy and quick to make, too!
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com