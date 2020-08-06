St. Patrick's Day Dessert Recipes

I received this Baileys® cheesecake recipe over 20 years ago from a local caterer. I have made it several times over the years and everyone who tasted it enjoyed it. Remember this is not for the diet conscious!
A Dublin Drop is a drink that has a shot of Irish cream liqueur and Irish whiskey dropped in the shot glass, down into a glass of Guinness® beer. There are several recipes that replicate this flavor out there, but this is different in that there is no icing and lends itself to being taken to the pub easier.
I LOVE Irish cream ice cream, so when I got my own ice cream maker I went looking for a recipe to duplicate it. To my horror after an extensive search of the internet I could only fine one, and it was WAY to large for my 2-quart maker. So I came up with one of my own. The result was a surprisingly good substitute for the expensive brand! Because of the liqueur it takes a bit longer to harden than the recipes without liqueur, but the wait is worth it!
As a little boy I grew up helping my mother make apple and fruit pies. She was from Cork in southern Ireland so I'm guessing the recipe is Irish and possibly the same one her mother taught her. Sadly my mum is no longer with us, but her legendary apple pie lives on in my memory. I promise you will love this pie!
I will warn you, if you dare put this in your mouth, you won't be able to stop! That won't be to great for your health, but I think most of you can indulge in a simple guilty pleasure such as this one. With the recipe comes a story... Once upon a time a fairy and a troll had a child they later named Leonardo, he was short and loved rainbow, gold, and green. He wants this pie! Serve with whipped cream and ice cream. Sprinkles don't hurt either!
Every St. Patrick's Day when we were growing up, my grandmother would have us over to make Blarney Stones, pound cake cubes dipped in frosting and rolled in dry roasted peanuts. This became a tradition we considered part of our Irish family heritage.
This is a family recipe that I have been serving as a party dessert for years. They are gooey, super-sweet, and addictive. If you're a sweet-tooth like me, this recipe is for you! Serve these at your next party or hoard them all for yourself!
St. Patrick would certainly give his approval. Because these cupcakes are the real deal! No pudding mixes here, just roasted pistachios. A wonderfully not-too-sweet pale green cupcake that is sure to please. Easy and quick to make, too!