Ham Leftovers Recipes

Ham Cups and Eggs

Rating: 4.6 stars 10

This is a very simple recipe that came out of the hard times of the Great Depression. It uses few ingredients and inexpensive ingredients (leftovers work well). My family of six loves this meal. It is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes and ham from a Sunday dinner. Add some Hollandaise sauce and it's almost eggs Benedict. Add and adapt the recipe to use up odds and ends in the fridge. Great meal for a Monday! Leftover chives or shredded cheese...add them to the potatoes. The recipe begs you to be creative and use up what you have. Garnish with parsley, grated cheese, or chopped scallions.