Ham Leftovers Recipes

Ham soup. Ham and egg bakes. Ham pasta. See plenty of ideas for using ham leftovers to make an easy breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Ham Cups and Eggs

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
This is a very simple recipe that came out of the hard times of the Great Depression. It uses few ingredients and inexpensive ingredients (leftovers work well). My family of six loves this meal. It is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes and ham from a Sunday dinner. Add some Hollandaise sauce and it's almost eggs Benedict. Add and adapt the recipe to use up odds and ends in the fridge. Great meal for a Monday! Leftover chives or shredded cheese...add them to the potatoes. The recipe begs you to be creative and use up what you have. Garnish with parsley, grated cheese, or chopped scallions.
By Chef Ernie

18 Tasty Recipes for Using Up Leftover Ham

You're going to want to bookmark this collection of leftover ham recipes — you'll come back to it again and again. 
By Carl Hanson

Orzo Ham Salad

Rating: 4.21 stars
29
A delicious and light tasting orzo pasta and ham salad. Tastes even better the next day! It's a great use for leftover ham.
By Phiny

Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich

Rating: 4.66 stars
179
This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
By Pretty Pink Bullets

Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.38 stars
290
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
By SURELEE

Ham Spread

Rating: 4.26 stars
57
This recipe uses leftover ham with onion and dill pickle relish for a delicious sandwich spread or dip for crackers. You can substitute 10 green olives with pimentos for the dill pickle relish.
By Pat Schwarz

Leftover Ham and Vegetable Medley

Rating: 3.71 stars
21
Ham combined with tasty vegetables. Serve with cooked white rice. A great recipe to use up that leftover ham from the holidays.
By RUTH BEITEL 1

Ham and Pineapple Dinner

Rating: 4.32 stars
208
A great take on a Hawaiian-style dinner. This one's great for that leftover ham. Cubed ham sauteed with onions and pineapple in a sweet sauce. Kids love it and it's great served over rice or noodles.
By MELISSA00

Hearty Ham Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
608
A great way to use leftover ham. Baked cheesy potatoes with ham and corn.
By LINDYSUE

Easy Quiche

Rating: 4.72 stars
1026
This is an easy mix-it-up-in-one-bowl-and-cook recipe. I make it for every brunch I attend. You may substitute chopped spinach for the broccoli if you wish.
By MISHY

Ham and Beans

Rating: 4.32 stars
475
My Mom created this recipe and I really enjoyed it as a child. As an adult, my taste changed just a bit so I modified her recipe to 'kick it up' a bit. It is fabulous even though the ingredients list is quite short! This is a must make with leftover ham and everyone agrees it's absolutely delicious.
By STEPHNDON

One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta

Rating: 4.58 stars
62
This single-pot meal is the perfect way to use up leftover ham for a weeknight dinner. It's creamy, comforting, and quick-and-easy.
By lutzflcat
Ham Cake-ettes
Rating: Unrated
93
"What a WONDERFUL way to use up leftover ham and mashed potatoes! This would also be great as a breakfast item served with over-easy eggs." – Molly
Ham Tetrazzini
Rating: Unrated
520
"It tastes as though you have worked for hours, [but] is super easy!" – MISSLIZA
Chef John's Ham and Potato Soup
Rating: Unrated
1014
Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole
Rating: Unrated
2669
Brunch Enchiladas
Rating: Unrated
304
The Best Bean and Ham Soup
Rating: Unrated
687

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
472

An easy cheesy dish that uses up that Christmas or Easter ham! My family looks forward to this one!

More Ham Leftovers Recipes

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.17 stars
172
This ham and cheese casserole is very filling. It should be assembled and then refrigerated overnight. I usually make this Christmas Eve and serve it Christmas morning after we open our presents.
By CHAROLETTEKD

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.42 stars
273
The ultimate quick and easy breakfast casserole when feeding guests or when you want to impress!
By LyShanya Davis

White Bean and Ham Bone Soup

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
What to do with that leftover Easter ham bone? Try this tasty soup that is created from a ham stock, to use now, or later. Use your favorite dried white beans. My choice is Great Northern.
By Bibi

Hash Brown Quiche

Rating: 4.48 stars
376
A delicious breakfast/brunch recipe using hash browns, diced ham, eggs, etc. Easy to make and everyone loves it!
By WOGSALG

Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potato Soup with Ham

Rating: 4.59 stars
68
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
By fabeveryday

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
314
This is one of my favorite ways to use leftover ham.
By Kelli F

Cheesy Leftover Ham and Mashed Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
This is something I did one night when I had a bunch of leftovers that turned into one of my favorite comfort foods. You could switch out just about anything for anything of a similar type, chicken for the ham, different soups, etc. Make it as is or use your imagination.
By bd.weld

Grandma's Creamy Ham Casserole

Rating: 4.03 stars
30
One of my kid's favorite casseroles. Best recipe the day after a big ham supper!
By lwelsh

Bubble 'n' Squeak

Rating: 4.45 stars
211
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
By DOREENF

Baked "Fried" Rice

Rating: 4.6 stars
47
If you don't have cold leftover rice around, this easy oven method will produce something very similar to the classic fried rice, with the perfect texture every time. Just like rice pilaf, the grains of rice get coated in fat before absorbing the cooking liquid, ensuring plump, tender, separate grains with no sticky clumps. Just adjust cooking time if using a different kind of rice or pan size. Garnish with green onions and serve with a runny poached egg on top if desired.
By Chef John

Country House Bed and Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.52 stars
164
A delicious casserole that can be altered in many ways to change it from day to day. You may substitute bacon or sausage for the ham if you wish. Add peppers, onions, hash browns or anything else that suits your fancy.
By SIEGMUNP

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche

Rating: 4.52 stars
288
Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!
By BOBKAT2000

Ham, Bean, and Potato Soup

There's nothing more satisfying than home cookin', and there's nothing more home cookin' than a thick, hearty soup on a fall or winter's day. This is a very basic, traditional soup using a ham bone and the trimmings from a baked ham, pre-sliced or not. If you bake your own hams but have been throwing out the bone, you're missing out on something very special!
By Steve A

Mouth Watering Medley

Rating: 4.26 stars
58
This is a wonderful recipe that can be made ahead and prepared easily. It's a wonderful and filling casserole that can be easily doubled for when you have company.
By ANNSAPPWILLIAMS

Oven Baked Jambalaya

Rating: 4.54 stars
435
Impress your family and friends when you serve this classic and flavorful Creole dish and best of all, it's easily made in the oven. I brought a huge roaster pan full to a neighborhood fish fry and needless to say, there were no leftovers. Follow the link for the Creole Seasoning Blend, and make your very own seasoning!
By JOSLYN

Easy Ham and Noodles

Rating: 4.15 stars
196
Great for leftover ham. This is easy to make with ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. Try adding peas or other vegetables, if desired.
By BOBKAT2000

Leslie's Ham Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.72 stars
150
I originally called this my 'experimental lentil' soup, patching together various other lentil soup recipes. I've been making it every fall for a decade now. What's listed here is a single recipe, though I can't remember the last time I've made such a small batch. It's great for freezing in individual servings for lunches.
By soupysales

Grandmother's Polish Cabbage and Noodles

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
This is a Polish recipe that my grandmother made, and it is easy and delicious. Add more butter if needed. Use ham or kielbasa.
By Debbie

Ham Breakfast Braid

Rating: 4.55 stars
246
My step-brother fixes this dish every weekend for his three boys and they all love it. A great breakfast dish that will keep them talking about it all day!
By MHFAB1

After the Holidays Ham Bone Soup

Rating: 3.83 stars
35
A leftover ham bone is simmered with vegetables, macaroni, and rice to create a hearty soup and family tradition after the holidays.
By uscjessie

Cuban Midnight Sandwich

Rating: 4.59 stars
527
This sandwich is called a 'Media Noche' which translates to 'Midnight.' It makes a wonderful dinner sandwich because it is served hot. A nice side dish is black bean soup or black beans and rice, and plantain chips.
By Maruchy Ramos-Lachance

Mom's Breakfast Strata

Rating: 4.45 stars
95
This strata makes breakfast less hectic because all the prep work is done the night before. The quantities of mushrooms, onions, and green peppers can be varied to suit the tastes of those who will be eating this dish.
By Amy Schmelzer

Baked Brunch Omelet

Rating: 4.45 stars
222
This is so easy to prepare and everyone raves about it. The best part is that you can put it together the night before and just pop it in the oven the next morning. Delicious!
By WALLEN

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tortillas

Rating: 4.61 stars
51
This is great for a special brunch or even a quick and easy dinner. Other breakfast meats can be used, but the deli ham is the easiest since it is already fully cooked.
By Jennifer
