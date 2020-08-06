Ham Leftovers Recipes

This is a very simple recipe that came out of the hard times of the Great Depression. It uses few ingredients and inexpensive ingredients (leftovers work well). My family of six loves this meal. It is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes and ham from a Sunday dinner. Add some Hollandaise sauce and it's almost eggs Benedict. Add and adapt the recipe to use up odds and ends in the fridge. Great meal for a Monday! Leftover chives or shredded cheese...add them to the potatoes. The recipe begs you to be creative and use up what you have. Garnish with parsley, grated cheese, or chopped scallions.
This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
My Mom created this recipe and I really enjoyed it as a child. As an adult, my taste changed just a bit so I modified her recipe to 'kick it up' a bit. It is fabulous even though the ingredients list is quite short! This is a must make with leftover ham and everyone agrees it's absolutely delicious.
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
This is something I did one night when I had a bunch of leftovers that turned into one of my favorite comfort foods. You could switch out just about anything for anything of a similar type, chicken for the ham, different soups, etc. Make it as is or use your imagination.
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
If you don't have cold leftover rice around, this easy oven method will produce something very similar to the classic fried rice, with the perfect texture every time. Just like rice pilaf, the grains of rice get coated in fat before absorbing the cooking liquid, ensuring plump, tender, separate grains with no sticky clumps. Just adjust cooking time if using a different kind of rice or pan size. Garnish with green onions and serve with a runny poached egg on top if desired.
A delicious casserole that can be altered in many ways to change it from day to day. You may substitute bacon or sausage for the ham if you wish. Add peppers, onions, hash browns or anything else that suits your fancy.
There's nothing more satisfying than home cookin', and there's nothing more home cookin' than a thick, hearty soup on a fall or winter's day. This is a very basic, traditional soup using a ham bone and the trimmings from a baked ham, pre-sliced or not. If you bake your own hams but have been throwing out the bone, you're missing out on something very special!
Impress your family and friends when you serve this classic and flavorful Creole dish and best of all, it's easily made in the oven. I brought a huge roaster pan full to a neighborhood fish fry and needless to say, there were no leftovers. Follow the link for the Creole Seasoning Blend, and make your very own seasoning!
I originally called this my 'experimental lentil' soup, patching together various other lentil soup recipes. I've been making it every fall for a decade now. What's listed here is a single recipe, though I can't remember the last time I've made such a small batch. It's great for freezing in individual servings for lunches.
This sandwich is called a 'Media Noche' which translates to 'Midnight.' It makes a wonderful dinner sandwich because it is served hot. A nice side dish is black bean soup or black beans and rice, and plantain chips.
This strata makes breakfast less hectic because all the prep work is done the night before. The quantities of mushrooms, onions, and green peppers can be varied to suit the tastes of those who will be eating this dish.