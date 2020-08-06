Chicken Leftovers Recipes

This is a great and different chicken and rice soup. Serve with cornbread or tortilla chips. Encourage your guests to squeeze a little lime juice into their soup. It's great! Garnish with fresh cilantro.
This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
This fried rice uses leftover vegetables and meat--a great way to use leftovers for a dish that can be ready in about 30 minutes. It tastes so good that my son and husband fought over the last helping!
Easy and elegant chicken dish. It's a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey. Green pepper and red pimientos make this a pretty dish to serve over cooked rice, toast, or noodles at Christmas or anytime.
A spicy chicken and chile pepper mixture is blended with a creamy soup mixture, rolled up in flour tortillas, and baked with Cheddar cheese on top. This is an easy chicken enchiladas recipe that you will love.
Now you can have chimichangas just as crispy as deep frying, minus the calories. Plus they are quick to make in an air fryer and perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Top with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cheese.
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.