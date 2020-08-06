Chicken Leftovers Recipes

Turn leftover chicken or store-bought rotisserie chicken into enchiladas, chicken salad, chicken soup, chicken pizza...the list goes on and on.

Staff Picks

Orange Curry Chicken

12
I had to do something with a leftover chicken breast - I surprised myself by how good this 'throw together' was.
By Cyndi

Fiesta Chicken Soup

16
This is a great and different chicken and rice soup. Serve with cornbread or tortilla chips. Encourage your guests to squeeze a little lime juice into their soup. It's great! Garnish with fresh cilantro.
By SHARPER

Lime Chicken Soft Tacos

2599
I was given this recipe by my mom when I went away to college, and it has become all of my friends' favorite!
By Marissa Wright

Chicken Salad with Toasted Almonds

25
This unusual and refreshing chicken salad is perked up by the addition of toasted almonds, tangy pineapple, crunchy water chestnuts and sweet grapes.
By sal

Chicken-Stuffed Peppers

4
Stuffed peppers that even the kids will enjoy! Super tasty and easy to make!
By ddmama

Spicy Chicken and Black Bean Bake

8
A layered, Mexican-inspired casserole that is easy to throw together and a great way to use up leftovers!
By Peculiah

Thai Spicy Basil Chicken Fried Rice

194
This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.
By ErinInVegas

Zucchini Pasta II

249
I whipped this up tonight, trying to use some of the zucchini from our garden. I also threw in some leftover chicken and made a complete meal! Quick and easy!
By njmom

Pecan Chicken Salad

11
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
By thedailygourmet

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

3335
An easy chicken noodle soup recipe that's ready in just over 30 minutes.
By MARYVM

Basic Chicken Salad

747
This chicken salad is prepared and ready to enjoy in just 10 minutes.
By Cyndi

Best Easy Chicken Croquettes

185
My mom used to get chicken croquettes at a fancy restaurant when she was a young woman. I made these once for Mother's Day. She loved them.
By Cindy
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Enchiladas
154
"A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!" – teppij
Chicken Noodle Casserole
144
"I add about a cup of sharp Cheddar cheese and mix it in with the noodles and chicken. It is a family favorite." – Firehousecook
Here's How to Make 3 Different Dinners From 1 Rotisserie Chicken
30 Recipes That Start With Shredded Chicken
15 No-Cook Meals You Can Make from Rotisserie Chicken
Chicken Noodle Casserole I
2294
Quick and Easy Pancit
460

Stir-fried rice noodles with chicken, cabbage and carrots. It will remind you of Island Fiestas!

More Chicken Leftovers Recipes

Here's How to Make 3 Different Dinners From 1 Rotisserie Chicken

Get more cluck for your buck.
By Vanessa Greaves

Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

723
Cooked chicken simmers in a rich parsley-flecked sauce with carrots, peas, and celery. The delectable filling is baked under prepared biscuits for a comforting pot pie that's easy to put together.
By Pam

Broccoli Chicken Divan

1929
Fresh broccoli and chicken bake in a savory sauce topped with a crunchy, cheesy topping for a casserole they'll love.
By TERRY C

Day Before Pay Day Fried Rice

152
This fried rice uses leftover vegetables and meat--a great way to use leftovers for a dish that can be ready in about 30 minutes. It tastes so good that my son and husband fought over the last helping!
By xvc

Chicken a la King I

546
Easy and elegant chicken dish. It's a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey. Green pepper and red pimientos make this a pretty dish to serve over cooked rice, toast, or noodles at Christmas or anytime.
By Cyndi

Chicken Pot Pie VIII

486
Old fashioned, made-from-scratch chicken pot pie.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Best Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

4
After trying this simple, one-pan homemade chicken pot pie, you'll never buy store-bought again!
By NicoleMcmom

White Cheese Chicken Lasagna

2480
Thick with an abundance of mozzarella, Parmesan and ricotta cheeses, this chicken and spinach lasagna could make you forget all about the tomato kind!
By Cyndi

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

574
This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross

Rotisserie Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chilly weather chicken tortilla soup made with rotisserie chicken.
By Suellen Maggard

Cobb Salad

479
Everyone loves a Cobb salad and this is a great recipe. Plain shredded iceberg lettuce is transformed with bacon, hard-boiled eggs, chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, green onion, and dressing.
By Bill

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

568
The richness of the condensed soups that comprise the creamy sauce for this simple dish will have folks thinking you made it from scratch.
By Tammy Christie

BBQ Chicken Cornbread Bake

2
Leftover chicken tossed with BBQ sauce makes a hearty topping for a cheesy, twice-baked cornbread casserole that's sure to become a weeknight favorite.
By apk979

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

216
A quick and easy recipe that has a wonderful southern snap and yet is smooth and hearty! A great way to use last night's leftover chicken!
By Beamish

Chicken Enchiladas V

1416
A spicy chicken and chile pepper mixture is blended with a creamy soup mixture, rolled up in flour tortillas, and baked with Cheddar cheese on top. This is an easy chicken enchiladas recipe that you will love.
By Jeri Reed

Air Fryer Chimichangas

4
Now you can have chimichangas just as crispy as deep frying, minus the calories. Plus they are quick to make in an air fryer and perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Top with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cheese.
By Yoly

White Bean Chicken Chili

1309
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
By Thea

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

1664
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
By Gweneth
