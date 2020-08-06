Healthy Beef Main Dish Recipes

Flavorful Beef Stir-Fry
A beef stir-fry that has wonderful flavors without using a ton of spices. Fresh ginger mixes will with the soy sauce and makes a quick and easy sauce. Lots of veggies add color and crunch.
Healthier Sloppy Joes II
This healthier version of sloppy joes includes more veggies and real garlic. Be sure to serve on whole wheat buns!
Easy and Quick Swiss Steak
This was my favorite growing up. I was amazed when I was older and asked my mom for the recipe how EASY it is! A small amount of prep. time, a day in the slow cooker, and you'll be amazed! It sounds too simple to be good... TRUST me! This gets RAVE reviews when we make it! The amount of vegetables is only an estimate. Use as many or as few as you choose. When it's done, you will have a yummy gravy, and will have to carefully dig for the steak pieces.
Healthier Swedish Meatballs
This recipe is a healthier take on a classic Swedish meatballs dish without sacrificing the elegance or taste. No one will ever know from tasting this dish that it is a lighter, healthier version.
Healthier Beef Stroganoff III
Fresh mushrooms, light sour cream and less butter give Donna's classic stroganoff recipe a healthier twist. Be sure to serve over whole wheat noodles!
Leftover Roast Beef Hash
Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
Sirloin Marinara
This sounded good one day, and I decided to make it for dinner one night, and my family loved it. Try serving over garlic mashed potatoes.
Aussie Beef and Peppers with Gnocchi
This is a tasty dish that never fails to impress here in Australia!
Taco Beef and Pasta
This is a low fat and deliciously filling meal with lots of flavor . Serve with crusty bread and a tossed green salad.
Healthier Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs
We added carrot and fresh garlic to this spaghetti sauce, and even made the meatballs healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and fresh parsley. We suggest serving over the whole grain pasta of your choice.
Healthier Easy Meatloaf
This no-fail recipe for meatloaf doesn't take long to make and is healthier with lean ground beef, low-fat milk, whole wheat bread crumbs, some fresh parsley, and carrot.