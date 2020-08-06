Healthy Beef Main Dish Recipes

Browse recipes for healthy beef main dishes, including many Allrecipes favorites, lightened up a bit, and still delicious.

Flavorful Beef Stir-Fry

A beef stir-fry that has wonderful flavors without using a ton of spices. Fresh ginger mixes will with the soy sauce and makes a quick and easy sauce. Lots of veggies add color and crunch.
By Kitchenista Jane

Healthier Sloppy Joes II

This healthier version of sloppy joes includes more veggies and real garlic. Be sure to serve on whole wheat buns!
By MakeItHealthy

Easy and Quick Swiss Steak

This was my favorite growing up. I was amazed when I was older and asked my mom for the recipe how EASY it is! A small amount of prep. time, a day in the slow cooker, and you'll be amazed! It sounds too simple to be good... TRUST me! This gets RAVE reviews when we make it! The amount of vegetables is only an estimate. Use as many or as few as you choose. When it's done, you will have a yummy gravy, and will have to carefully dig for the steak pieces.
By azdadof5

Healthier Swedish Meatballs

This recipe is a healthier take on a classic Swedish meatballs dish without sacrificing the elegance or taste. No one will ever know from tasting this dish that it is a lighter, healthier version.
By Ms. Chef Esh

Healthier Beef Stroganoff III

Fresh mushrooms, light sour cream and less butter give Donna's classic stroganoff recipe a healthier twist. Be sure to serve over whole wheat noodles!
By MakeItHealthy

Leftover Roast Beef Hash

Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
By IVPLAY

Slow Cooker Apple Cider Pot Roast

Melt-in-your-mouth fall meal! You must give this recipe a try!
By lknrn

Sirloin Marinara

This sounded good one day, and I decided to make it for dinner one night, and my family loved it. Try serving over garlic mashed potatoes.
By Lanelle

Aussie Beef and Peppers with Gnocchi

This is a tasty dish that never fails to impress here in Australia!
By Jayda

Taco Beef and Pasta

This is a low fat and deliciously filling meal with lots of flavor . Serve with crusty bread and a tossed green salad.
By Kayce

Healthier Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

We added carrot and fresh garlic to this spaghetti sauce, and even made the meatballs healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and fresh parsley. We suggest serving over the whole grain pasta of your choice.
By MakeItHealthy

Healthier Easy Meatloaf

This no-fail recipe for meatloaf doesn't take long to make and is healthier with lean ground beef, low-fat milk, whole wheat bread crumbs, some fresh parsley, and carrot.
By MakeItHealthy
Healthier Brown Sugar Meatloaf
"This was delicious! Everybody in the family enjoyed it—including kids ages 4 and 1, which perhaps was best of all." – gomattmorgan
Healthier Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast
"Delicious and healthy with the vegetables added." – hollyboggie
Healthier Stuffed Peppers
12 Skinny Beef Recipes That Bring Big Flavor
15 Ground Beef Recipes That Go Lean and Healthy
Chili Beef Casserole
Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker, made healthier with a little less meat and LOTS of fresh vegetables and seasonings.

More Healthy Beef Main Dish Recipes

Healthier (but still awesome) Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast, I make it healthier by omitting the onion soup mix, using low-fat and low sodium cream of mushroom soup, and adding vegetables!
By MakeItHealthy

Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry from Birds Eye®

A delicious beef and broccoli stir fry is on the table is less than 30 minutes with handy prepared veggies and rice.
By Bird's Eye

Sneaky Meatloaf with Ground Beef and Lentils

If you have a reluctant eater or just want to get more vegetables into your diet, this sneaky meatloaf is a great start. Kids won't even realize they're eating a heaping serving of veggies.
By RainbowJewels

Arabic Green Beans with Beef

Green beans are simmered with a spicy beef and tomato sauce in this recipe.
By JAVONNES

Baked Sweet Potato with Onions and Red Peppers

This is a very easy and very filling weeknight meal and is easy to switch up depending on what is in the pantry. Toss the potato in the oven, turn on the game, and finish up at half time!
By MOTTSBELA

Citrus-Marinated Beef & Fruit Kabobs

Cubes of Top Sirloin are marinated for flavor in a mixture of orange peel, cilantro and smoked paprika. They are then grilled alongside skewers of watermelon, peaches, and mango.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Mild Thai Beef with a Tangerine Sauce

This is a very tasty dish that is perfect for people, like myself, who don't enjoy spicy Thai restaurant food.
By Oti Katadoc

Fake Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki for those that don't like tofu or seaweed. Great for a quick, nutritious supper with lots of natural flavors! Add some diced tomato for added fresh flavor.
By STARWALK

Laura's Lush Pasta Mix

Pasta mixed with peppers, steak chunks, mushrooms, onions and tomato, topped with a sauce of your choice!
By Laura Smith
