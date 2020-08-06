Healthy Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.
I created this one to make mouths dance. I love fish tacos, but don't like the fried versions or cabbage. Not really for kids, though - a bit flavorful. Serve with authentic Mexican cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, lettuce, and lime.
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
Rockfish fillets are placed on a bed of fresh spinach, seasoned with dill, lemon pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper and topped with lemon, onion, and baked for a great-tasting, one-dish meal.
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
Who needs crab and a deep fryer to enjoy these tasty delights? Tuna works great and a light pan searing does the job of cooking up this tasty treat without all the fat! Serve with hot sauce or mayonnaise.
A great tasting spicy sushi roll, for those who like extra pizzazz. You can use cooked or raw tuna to your preference to achieve great flavors. Great for a filling Japanese meal. Tastes great with a wasabi soy dip.
Cooking fish in parchment paper is incredibly simple, and yet fairly terrifying for a novice cook. Since the seafood is encased in paper, there's really no good way to check if it's done. The good news: if you use a large, center-cut salmon filet, about 8 or 9 ounces, and cook it for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F, you're going to be very, very close.
A tomato sauce recipe for mussels is great if you don't like the usual wine recipes (like me!). There is no salt or butter. Here's a tip to make sure mussels are fresh: tap the opening of the mussel on a hard surface, if the shell closes you've got yourself some nice fresh mussels!
For a gourmet meal this is very easy to prepare. Leftovers reheat well the next day too! Instead of using fresh shrimp like the recipe originally called (took too long the first time I did it) we now use frozen, raw, peeled and it tastes the exact same, but with 1/4 of the time! This is great over rice and served with French bread.