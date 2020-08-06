Healthy Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Grilled, steamed, broiled, or baked--seafood is naturally a healthy choice. Browse 190+ trusted healthy seafood main dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Szechwan Shrimp

Rating: 4.43 stars
3265
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By FOODGU1

Lemony Steamed Fish

Rating: 4.22 stars
166
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.
By DHERDEBU

Salmon with Fruit Salsa

Rating: 4.22 stars
81
Baked salmon and fruit salsa with a spicy kick. Serve over rice.
By Tawnea

Baked Halibut Steaks

Rating: 4.69 stars
495
An Italian-style vegetable and feta cheese topping is the perfect enhancement to delicious baked halibut.
By dakota kelly

Mainely Fish

Rating: 4.41 stars
106
This is an easy, quick recipe that makes a beautiful presentation. Great served with rice and steamed asparagus.
By STORMYSCARLETT

Grilled Tuna Teriyaki

Rating: 4.46 stars
83
Delicious right off the grill! Take care not to overcook the steaks, as tuna can quickly become quite dry.
By Anonymous
Penne with Shrimp

Rating: 4.3 stars
376
A light but tasty Italian dish!
By K Douglas

Anaheim Fish Tacos

Rating: 4.12 stars
156
I created this one to make mouths dance. I love fish tacos, but don't like the fried versions or cabbage. Not really for kids, though - a bit flavorful. Serve with authentic Mexican cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, lettuce, and lime.
By REDDUNEBLAZER

Grilled Cilantro Salmon

Rating: 4.17 stars
242
Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
By C.BURKS

Fish Tacos

Rating: 4.71 stars
2855
I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home! We live in the south now, and nobody has heard of these! Serve with homemade pico de gallo, and lime wedges to squeeze on top!
By BREESE823

Easy Baked Tilapia

Rating: 4.5 stars
1240
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful.
By F_Gory

Maple Salmon

Rating: 4.67 stars
5712
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER
Ginger-Glazed Mahi Mahi
Rating: Unrated
2824
"The BEST fish dish we have ever had, and better than any restaurant's. The flavors are amazing. Served it with jasmine rice and green beans." – sallyc55
15 Healthy and Delicious Seafood Recipes for the Grill
These top-rated seafood recipes combine fresh seafood with simple, healthy preparations. Quick and easy, they're the perfect call for summer BBQs.
Shrimp and Sugar Snap Peas
Rating: Unrated
154
Grilled Fish Tacos with Spicy Dressing
Rating: Unrated
1126
22 Best Sustainable Seafood Recipes
Garlic Shrimp Linguine
Rating: Unrated
952

More Healthy Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Sicilian Spaghetti

Rating: 4.21 stars
132
If you love anchovies and pasta, this recipe is for you. It's quick, easy and very tasty. Serve with crusty Italian bread, if desired.
By DIGGER2640

Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta

Rating: 4.59 stars
709
This sauce includes shrimp and scallops, best served with linguine pasta.
By MARBALET

One-Dish Rockfish

Rating: 4.28 stars
154
Rockfish fillets are placed on a bed of fresh spinach, seasoned with dill, lemon pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper and topped with lemon, onion, and baked for a great-tasting, one-dish meal.
By Luke

Pan Seared Red Snapper

Rating: 4.11 stars
266
This is great for a gourmet taste on a tight schedule. Also, my husband, who isn't a fish fan, requests this recipe! Drizzle sauce over fish, and serve with vegetables.
By OCTOBERK8

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

Rating: 4.51 stars
1126
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Pasta With Tuna Sauce

Rating: 3.99 stars
157
Canned tuna is used to make this yummy tomato sauce. Use pasta of your choice.
By Amanda

Spaghetti Diablo with Shrimp

Rating: 4.63 stars
35
The sauce was tangy and sharp, mellow by my standards for spice, but just right for Nancy and Quinn. Topped with the shrimp, Pecorino cheese and some parsley, it was very satisfying.
By Scott Koeneman

Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes

Rating: 4.24 stars
357
Who needs crab and a deep fryer to enjoy these tasty delights? Tuna works great and a light pan searing does the job of cooking up this tasty treat without all the fat! Serve with hot sauce or mayonnaise.
By Raquel Teixeira

Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll

Rating: 4.71 stars
109
A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.
By Vivian Lee

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll

Rating: 3.75 stars
16
A great tasting spicy sushi roll, for those who like extra pizzazz. You can use cooked or raw tuna to your preference to achieve great flavors. Great for a filling Japanese meal. Tastes great with a wasabi soy dip.
By sugarplum9085

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

Rating: 4.53 stars
959
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Chef John's Salmon in Parchment

Rating: 4.79 stars
132
Cooking fish in parchment paper is incredibly simple, and yet fairly terrifying for a novice cook. Since the seafood is encased in paper, there's really no good way to check if it's done. The good news: if you use a large, center-cut salmon filet, about 8 or 9 ounces, and cook it for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F, you're going to be very, very close.
By Chef John

Cod with Italian Crumb Topping

Rating: 4.2 stars
621
This recipe is a good, low-fat, and quick cod recipe.
By dakota kelly

Alaskan Cod and Shrimp with Fresh Tomato

Rating: 4.4 stars
191
This meal is very yummy, juicy, easy to cook, and convenient. My fiancee loves this recipe and wants it everyday. Try it!
By maddy cruise

Oyster Shooters

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
I made up this recipe during my bartending days. I am not a huge fan of oysters but my customers sure loved it!
By Lindsay

Linguine with White Clam Sauce I

Rating: 4.23 stars
111
Quick and Easy! Can be used when you forget to take something else out of the freezer. You can use water instead of the clam juice, if you like.
By JANBLIDEN

Mussels Provencal

Rating: 4.55 stars
22
A tomato sauce recipe for mussels is great if you don't like the usual wine recipes (like me!). There is no salt or butter. Here's a tip to make sure mussels are fresh: tap the opening of the mussel on a hard surface, if the shell closes you've got yourself some nice fresh mussels!
By Corinne Hobin

Orange Ginger Shrimp Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.2 stars
35
A fresh alternative to an Asian classic dish, stir-fry. You can substitute the vegetables for your preference and seasons.
By Starrett72

Cape Malay Pickled Fish

Rating: 4.3 stars
10
This recipe is a traditional Easter time classic in Cape Town, South Africa. It is served mainly with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread.
By NITSCKIE

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Rating: 3.97 stars
159
Garlic butter, prepared in the microwave, is the secret to this easily and quickly prepared dish. This recipe is really great whether you are having dinner with the family or with friends.
By Lisa

Shrimp Provencal

Rating: 4.39 stars
38
For a gourmet meal this is very easy to prepare. Leftovers reheat well the next day too! Instead of using fresh shrimp like the recipe originally called (took too long the first time I did it) we now use frozen, raw, peeled and it tastes the exact same, but with 1/4 of the time! This is great over rice and served with French bread.
By MICHELLE_F

Halibut with Rice Wine

Rating: 4.68 stars
170
This is a great way to prepare halibut, cod, sea bass, or salmon. Serve it with couscous or rice.
By Kathryn Mazierski
Healthier Broiled Tilapia Parmesan

Rating: 4.76 stars
495
This is my favorite tilapia recipe ever! I want to eat it every day. I make it a little healthier by using lite mayo and less butter.
By MakeItHealthy

Simply Swordfish

Rating: 4.4 stars
88
Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.
By JANNIEP
