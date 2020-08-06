Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes

Healthy chicken recipes for the oven, slow cooker, grill, and more. Find a tasty low-calorie chicken dish for tonight's dinner.

Apricot Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar

Rating: 4.1 stars
136
This chicken is cooked with apricots, balsamic vinegar, broth, and thyme. It's super yummy and a hit every time!
By Desta

Simple Lemon Herb Chicken

Rating: 4.32 stars
310
This is a simple, quick and delicious dish. All you need are a few spices and, of course, the chicken! The amount of spices are completely up to you. You can add more or less according to your taste. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Stilwell

Spicy Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.31 stars
696
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Barbara Radford

Better Slow Cooker Robust Chicken

Rating: 3.36 stars
141
A combination of excellent flavors which blend into a wonderful, rich sauce for your chicken! Serve with a simple green salad and focaccia for a feast!
By Kimber

A Jerky Chicken

Rating: 4.42 stars
408
A great Jamaican style dish. A spicy blend of herbs, vinegar, and a habanero pepper make this chicken dish unforgettable. Serve with rice, yum!
By RIKKLEA

Kevin's Teriyaki Chicken

Rating: 4.24 stars
91
My uncle has got to be one of the best cooks that I know. When we have a family get together, this dish is often requested.
By Amy Johnson

Garlic Chicken Fried Brown Rice

Rating: 4.41 stars
243
Leftover brown rice is reborn in this chicken fried rice with peppers and onions. Black pepper, paprika, or dried parsley may be used to season after this is cooked.
By JOYCE

Chicken Scampi I

Rating: 3.86 stars
166
A wonderful, fresh, light way to serve chicken. Good over rice.
By Jill B. Mittelstadt

Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue

Rating: 4.58 stars
6393
Use your slow cooker to prepare this great twist on basic barbecue chicken. Throw the chicken breasts in frozen, and serve with baked potatoes.
By Zanne

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4.24 stars
3050
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Pesto Pasta with Chicken

Rating: 4.47 stars
1068
Easy and delicious pasta with chicken. Serve with crusty bread and salad for a quick dinner. Use as much or as little pesto sauce as you like. Using homemade pesto will taste even better, but it adds to prep time. Enjoy!
By Kristin

Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

Rating: 4.08 stars
971
A simple red wine sauce with brown sugar, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper makes this dish simply yummy! Braised chicken breasts, brazenly good taste.
By Robin
Tangy Braised Balsamic Chicken
Rating: Unrated
4651
"I LOVE the flavor of it. A great meal that can be made in little time: perfect for those busy weeknights!" – Chikee
7 Healthy Chicken Dinners
These top-rated recipes are all ready to eat in half an hour or less.
Easy Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
Rating: Unrated
467
11 Top Chicken Casseroles That Lean Healthy
Chicken with Garlic, Basil, and Parsley
Rating: Unrated
663
The World's 14 Best Healthy Chicken Recipes

Bourbon Chicken

Rating: 3.92 stars
646

A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

More Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes

Penne with Chicken and Asparagus

Rating: 4.35 stars
1732
A light but super-tasty pasta dish, with fresh asparagus cooked in broth with sauteed garlic and seasoned chicken.
By LAUREL B

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

Rating: 4.19 stars
582
I have been making this Moroccan-style recipe for years. It's so easy to make, it has become a tradition in our household.
By KCOOPER78

Spanish Rice Chicken I

Rating: 4.21 stars
53
This recipe is so quick and is so very simple! It is perfect for making in a recreational vehicle (RV) galley for a quick, delicious dinner on the road and on the go! Andale, pues!
By MSSHARON

Easy Garlic and Rosemary Chicken

Rating: 3.82 stars
227
A simple flavorful baked chicken, specially created for my husband! This is great served with rice.
By Karen Hefner

Leftover Chicken Croquettes

Rating: 4.16 stars
303
A mixture of chicken, eggs, bread crumbs, sauteed onion, parsley and light seasoning make croquettes you'll go crazy for! My grandmother used to make salmon cakes; I adapted that recipe to use leftover cooked chicken.
By Jeanne Gold

Thai Peanut Chicken

Rating: 4.23 stars
664
This is a very tasty Asian-inspired dish made with chicken and broccoli in a spicy peanut sauce. If you like it mild, use less cayenne, like it spicy, use more. If you're salt conscious, use low sodium soy sauce.
By NIMITZ

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Rating: 3.99 stars
108
Hot, succulent Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a tropical treat. You'll love the heat and flavor of this fiery marinade.
By Yardie

Chicken Sweet Potato Skillet

Rating: 4.45 stars
49
A savory combination of chicken, sweet potato, and spinach is seasoned with sage, sweetened with pear, given a splash of whiskey for a kick, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It makes a lovely fall supper!
By Always Cooking Up Something
Soy and Garlic Marinated Chicken

Rating: 4.3 stars
111
This is the easiest marinade I have ever used, and one of the most popular with my family. This recipe also works well with any cut of chicken--thighs, legs, etc.
By CANDIELIPS

Grilled Peanut Chicken

Rating: 4 stars
434
This is a perfect dish when you have company coming and no idea what to fix them, especially when you don't want to be boring about dinner.
By CHANDRA6

Healthy Turmeric Chicken Stew

Rating: 3.99 stars
74
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
By Stephanie

Garlic Chicken with Orzo Noodles

Rating: 4.12 stars
912
This is a simple recipe with a spicy kick for garlic lovers. It is my combination of a much loved linguine and clam sauce dish and a recent introduction to orzo pasta. I have several variations for this recipe. Add more red pepper for extra spice. Substitute the chicken for clams or shrimp. Substitute the spinach leaves for diced tomatoes. I've also added spices such as basil, rosemary and oregano bringing a distinct Italian flavor to the dish.
By VBRAUER671

Chicken in a Pot

Rating: 4.28 stars
602
This dish uses just one skillet to prepare. Quick, easy and delicious. Tomato paste and chicken broth combine to make a tasty sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By Jo Ann

Crispy Ranch Air Fryer Nuggets

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
These air fried nuggets are healthier than deep fried, and have tons of flavor! Serve with your favorite dipping sauce such as ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle mayo. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray. Use different varieties of ranch mix (spicy, dill, etc) to change up the flavor.
By France C

Bengali Chicken Curry with Potatoes

Rating: 4.16 stars
77
A delicious authentic recipe of chicken curry. I've had this almost every day growing up. If you want a more creamy and smooth sauce, blend the onions and tomatoes before adding the chicken and potatoes.
By tanj

Juicy Chicken

Rating: 4.39 stars
31
This chicken is a variant on the popular Japanese snack yakitori. It makes the juiciest chicken I've ever tasted. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before using so they do not catch on fire.
By STELLALUNA17

Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Rating: 4.17 stars
53
This is an easy slow cooker recipe that cooks while you are at work! We added more veggies and used natural (not condensed) soup to make this recipe healthier.
By MakeItHealthy

Greek Chicken Pasta

Rating: 4.37 stars
1579
This pasta dish incorporates some of the flavors of Greece. It makes a wonderfully complete and satisfying meal. For extra flavor, toss in a few kalamata olives. Use whatever pasta you have or prefer.
By Althea

Healthier Chicken Enchiladas I

Rating: 4.63 stars
80
I've always liked this recipe because it is quick and easy. I'm always looking for ways to cut out excess fat so I use reduced-fat cheese and sour cream. I also like to add fiber to make the meal a little healthier for my family so I add black beans and some bell peppers. This also adds color! To make it super healthy I use whole-wheat flour tortillas. And it still tastes just as delicious!
By MakeItHealthy

Easy Chicken Cacciatore

Rating: 4.14 stars
88
A 'back to basics' version of the classic Chicken Cacciatore. Chicken meat simmered with garlic, onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and oregano. This recipe can easily be doubled. Serve over cooked noodles or rice, if desired.
By sal

Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

Rating: 3.93 stars
231
Boneless chicken and broccoli make a delicious pairing in a tomato-garlic sauce. Use your favorite shaped pasta - penne and shells work well.
By Gloria McShane

Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

Rating: 4 stars
250
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
By ELAINE05

Kadai Chicken

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This is one of the delicious and easiest chicken dishes I have ever made. You can increase or decrease the chile peppers according to your taste.
By priya

Healthier Baked Chicken Breasts

Rating: 5 stars
15
Use whichever spice combinations you prefer. The key to baking white meat without it getting dry is topping it with butter and wrapping it in parchment paper. It locks in the moisture and is tender and juicy every single time. The paper absorbs most all of the butter so you are not actually consuming it.
By Soup Loving Nicole
