Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes

This is a simple, quick and delicious dish. All you need are a few spices and, of course, the chicken! The amount of spices are completely up to you. You can add more or less according to your taste. Enjoy!
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
Easy and delicious pasta with chicken. Serve with crusty bread and salad for a quick dinner. Use as much or as little pesto sauce as you like. Using homemade pesto will taste even better, but it adds to prep time. Enjoy!
A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
A mixture of chicken, eggs, bread crumbs, sauteed onion, parsley and light seasoning make croquettes you'll go crazy for! My grandmother used to make salmon cakes; I adapted that recipe to use leftover cooked chicken.
This is a very tasty Asian-inspired dish made with chicken and broccoli in a spicy peanut sauce. If you like it mild, use less cayenne, like it spicy, use more. If you're salt conscious, use low sodium soy sauce.
A savory combination of chicken, sweet potato, and spinach is seasoned with sage, sweetened with pear, given a splash of whiskey for a kick, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It makes a lovely fall supper!
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
This is a simple recipe with a spicy kick for garlic lovers. It is my combination of a much loved linguine and clam sauce dish and a recent introduction to orzo pasta. I have several variations for this recipe. Add more red pepper for extra spice. Substitute the chicken for clams or shrimp. Substitute the spinach leaves for diced tomatoes. I've also added spices such as basil, rosemary and oregano bringing a distinct Italian flavor to the dish.
These air fried nuggets are healthier than deep fried, and have tons of flavor! Serve with your favorite dipping sauce such as ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle mayo. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray. Use different varieties of ranch mix (spicy, dill, etc) to change up the flavor.
A delicious authentic recipe of chicken curry. I've had this almost every day growing up. If you want a more creamy and smooth sauce, blend the onions and tomatoes before adding the chicken and potatoes.
This chicken is a variant on the popular Japanese snack yakitori. It makes the juiciest chicken I've ever tasted. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before using so they do not catch on fire.
I've always liked this recipe because it is quick and easy. I'm always looking for ways to cut out excess fat so I use reduced-fat cheese and sour cream. I also like to add fiber to make the meal a little healthier for my family so I add black beans and some bell peppers. This also adds color! To make it super healthy I use whole-wheat flour tortillas. And it still tastes just as delicious!
A 'back to basics' version of the classic Chicken Cacciatore. Chicken meat simmered with garlic, onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and oregano. This recipe can easily be doubled. Serve over cooked noodles or rice, if desired.
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
Use whichever spice combinations you prefer. The key to baking white meat without it getting dry is topping it with butter and wrapping it in parchment paper. It locks in the moisture and is tender and juicy every single time. The paper absorbs most all of the butter so you are not actually consuming it.