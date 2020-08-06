Healthy Pork Main Dish Recipes

I searched your website for the simple lima bean recipe that my mom used to make and the one that is served by many restaurants here in the south as a side dish. I couldn't find one, so I submitted my own. This is an easy, basic lima bean dish with ham, onion, and seasonings. Served over Mexican cornbread, it makes a delicious hearty meal. You can also do this on the stovetop. Just follow the directions on the back of the lima bean bag and add the seasonings. Slow cooker time is about 7 hours. Add a side salad for a complete meal.
Seasoned pork chops are smothered in a mushroom sauce, baked with lots of fresh mushroom slices and chopped onion. This healthier recipe uses natural mushroom soup, thickened with cornstarch, instead of regular condensed mushroom soup.
I love to eat ham and sweet potatoes all year round. I came up with this easy ham and sweet potato dish that also makes clean up a breeze. Serve with a vegetable and/or side salad and rolls and you will have a complete, satisfying meal.
A delicious and easy to prepare marinade consisting of ingredients that can be easily found at a Chinese grocery store. Don't let the ingredients fool you, this is a meal that even the less adventurous will enjoy.
Here's an easy dinner my Grandmother used to make. Pork chops are cooked with sweet potatoes, onions and apple in a little foil packet. Very simple and easy to make for one or for the whole crew. Serve with rice.
Pork chops baked on a bed of creamed corn. Note: When baking, check chops and stir after 1 hour; thereafter check every 1/2 hour until they are done. Total baking time will vary slightly, depending on the size of the pork chops.
When I think of fall, I think of squash. And although I came up with this recipe in the middle of summer, it's definitely a keeper! Definitely will be making this again. Would be a great side dish for Thanksgiving. Drizzle with maple syrup and enjoy!
I love dumplings and have come up with this recipe using all ingredients that I like. The dumplings consist of pork, shrimp, watercress, water chestnuts, and assorted seasonings, and they are absolutely delicious!
The rosemary flavor and fragrance is even more pronounced in this healthier version of Kathleen's recipe, because we used fresh rosemary rather than dried. We also added fresh carrots, potatoes, and fennel for a delicious and healthy meal!