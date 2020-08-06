Healthy Pork Main Dish Recipes

Yes, you can have pork and eat healthy, too. Browse over 70 trusted healthy pork main dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Spicy Italian Pork Cutlets

Rating: 4.58 stars
230
A delicious garlic and fresh tomato sauce covers tender pork cutlets. Serve with crusty bread, a leafy salad, and maybe a side of buttered pasta with a little of the sauce on top. Terrific and fast.
By GEORGIAK
Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

Rating: 3.97 stars
1360
As with most slow cooker recipes this is tender and delicious.
By KOORBRUS

Spicy Peach-Glazed Pork Chops

Rating: 4.38 stars
396
Sweet and spicy boneless pork chops made with a special sauce that includes peach preserves and white wine. Serve with sweet potato latkes.
By Virginia C.

Doreen's Ham Slices on the Grill

Rating: 4.66 stars
176
This is a longtime favorite of my family -- even the most selective 'diners' like it! Cooked ham is basted with a warm, zesty sauce while grilling. Smoked turkey slices may be substituted for ham.
By DOREENB

Apple Butter Pork Loin

Rating: 4.46 stars
957
This is the best pork recipe I've ever made. This pork is seasoned with a spiced apple butter, and roasted in apple juice. If food can be warm and cozy, this is it--a great Sunday dish!
By UMich97

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.39 stars
676
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Butterfly Honey Pork Fillets

Rating: 3.9 stars
79
Great new way to prepare butterflied pork chops!
By Linda Smith

Asian-Style Pork Chop Bake

Rating: 3.91 stars
81
Baked loin pork chops with an Asian citrus flair. The marinade will thicken in the oven, creating a thick glaze for the meat.
By Valerie Serao

Elegant Pork Loin Roast

Rating: 4.45 stars
108
This recipe came from my mom. It takes little time since it requires basting, but the end result is worth it. Makes a truly elegant meal served with mashed red potatoes and a green vegetable.
By JESHENBA

Tangy Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.53 stars
535
This is a quick, easy and very flavorful recipe. I've made it many times. Plan ahead because the pork needs to marinate.
By Sadie

Slow Cooker Southern Lima Beans and Ham

Rating: 4.7 stars
93
I searched your website for the simple lima bean recipe that my mom used to make and the one that is served by many restaurants here in the south as a side dish. I couldn't find one, so I submitted my own. This is an easy, basic lima bean dish with ham, onion, and seasonings. Served over Mexican cornbread, it makes a delicious hearty meal. You can also do this on the stovetop. Just follow the directions on the back of the lima bean bag and add the seasonings. Slow cooker time is about 7 hours. Add a side salad for a complete meal.
By mammak

Pasta with Bacon and Peas

Rating: 3.57 stars
44
Pasta in a red sauce with bacon and peas.
By ANGCHICK
Orange Spice Pork Chops
Rating: Unrated
11
"Great way to spice up pork chops!" – David M.
Burgundy Pork Tenderloin
Rating: Unrated
1786
"Awesome, easy and tons of flavor" – Jackie Wilson
Tangy Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Rating: Unrated
535
10+ Low-Calorie Pork Recipes Ready in Less Than 45 Minutes
Glenn's Marinated Pork Shoulder
Rating: Unrated
71
Pork Chops with Dill Pickle Marinade
Rating: Unrated
124

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.16 stars
3579

This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!

More Healthy Pork Main Dish Recipes

Healthier Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.14 stars
51
This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. And the juices are healthier in this version of the recipe because we replaced the dry onion soup mix with fresh ingredients.
By MakeItHealthy

Penne Pasta with Spinach and Bacon

Rating: 4.38 stars
1075
This is a quick light meal. Wilted spinach, bacon and tomatoes are tossed with penne pasta. Good for any season and will complement anything.
By Jean Tagliere

Healthier Golden Pork Chops

Rating: 4.55 stars
77
Seasoned pork chops are smothered in a mushroom sauce, baked with lots of fresh mushroom slices and chopped onion. This healthier recipe uses natural mushroom soup, thickened with cornstarch, instead of regular condensed mushroom soup.
By MakeItHealthy

Pork Chops in Red Sauce

Rating: 4.14 stars
90
These chops are so tender you cut them with your fork. Whenever I serve them I get ask for the recipe.
By FLIGGY

Onion Soup Pork Chops

Rating: 3.9 stars
124
A delicious, quick and easy way to prepare your pork chops - and it makes it's own sidedish!
By Leslie in AK

Quick and Easy Ham with Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.16 stars
91
I love to eat ham and sweet potatoes all year round. I came up with this easy ham and sweet potato dish that also makes clean up a breeze. Serve with a vegetable and/or side salad and rolls and you will have a complete, satisfying meal.
By Dog Lovin' Mama

Slow Cooker Garlic and Herb Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
Grilled slow cooker garlic and herb pork tenderloin with red skins.
By Rasudekum

Chinese Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.47 stars
98
A delicious and easy to prepare marinade consisting of ingredients that can be easily found at a Chinese grocery store. Don't let the ingredients fool you, this is a meal that even the less adventurous will enjoy.
By JENNIFER72_00

Chile for Tamales

Rating: 3.63 stars
8
This is a wonderful marinade for pork tamales. Just blend the chilies with some water and oregano, and mix with pork before assembling tamales.
By J3NET

Super Simple Pork Chops

Rating: 4.21 stars
42
Pork chops with a sweet glaze. My grandkids love this as do their friends. If your family prefers you can spice it up your way, my family likes it as is. Great with either mashed or sweet potatoes.
By grandmary

Pork Chops with Stewed Tomatoes

Rating: 3.64 stars
25
Very easy, tender pork chops baked with onions, mushrooms and stewed tomatoes. This is a GREAT hit with my family and the chops will melt in the mouth!!
By Lisa

Pork Chops with Apples, Sweet Potatoes, and Sauerkraut

Rating: 3.72 stars
130
This sweet yet savory medley of apples, sweet potatoes, onions, and sauerkraut cooks up perfectly in the slow cooker! Don't be afraid of the sauerkraut---it becomes sweet and mild.
By RCKim

Halushki

Rating: 4.03 stars
70
This is a traditional Polish recipe handed down from my grandma. Its quick, simple, inexpensive, tasty and makes enough to feed an army.
By Kris

Pork Chop Packs

Rating: 3.51 stars
51
Here's an easy dinner my Grandmother used to make. Pork chops are cooked with sweet potatoes, onions and apple in a little foil packet. Very simple and easy to make for one or for the whole crew. Serve with rice.
By Lara Robinson

Cream Corn Pork Chops

Rating: 3.69 stars
67
Pork chops baked on a bed of creamed corn. Note: When baking, check chops and stir after 1 hour; thereafter check every 1/2 hour until they are done. Total baking time will vary slightly, depending on the size of the pork chops.
By MBILLE

Pork Chops with Apples and Raisins

Rating: 4.34 stars
109
Tender pork combined with apples and raisins is a family favorite for us! I've substituted dried cranberries for the raisins, and that was so good too! Recipe can be altered if serving more people.
By Heidi Shirk

Potato Dumplings with Bacon and Onions

Rating: 4.09 stars
46
These delicious potato dumplings have become a family tradition. Served with beef or pork roast, they are delicious with or without gravy. They are a little time-consuming but well worth the wait.
By PAMINMI

Party Pancit

Rating: 4 stars
13
This is a classic Pinoy (Filipino) dish that's even better the next day!
By PHILOSPEED

Curried Pork Chops and Cauliflower with Basmati Rice

Rating: 4.36 stars
36
Curry and apple chutney combine to make wonderful flavors.
By Scott Koeneman
Quick Chops

Rating: 3.83 stars
23
Went looking for something to marinate my pork chops in and came up short. Went back to Mom's old standby that we all love. Enjoy! My brother prefers pineapple/orange juice...go figure!
By BLUEROWZE

Cola Chops

Rating: 4.02 stars
424
Easy, Southern main dish.
By Chiara Wine

Apple and Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.41 stars
17
When I think of fall, I think of squash. And although I came up with this recipe in the middle of summer, it's definitely a keeper! Definitely will be making this again. Would be a great side dish for Thanksgiving. Drizzle with maple syrup and enjoy!
By Chez Christine

Cantonese Style Pork and Shrimp Dumplings

Rating: 4.52 stars
25
I love dumplings and have come up with this recipe using all ingredients that I like. The dumplings consist of pork, shrimp, watercress, water chestnuts, and assorted seasonings, and they are absolutely delicious!
By Vivian Lee

Healthier Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.21 stars
14
The rosemary flavor and fragrance is even more pronounced in this healthier version of Kathleen's recipe, because we used fresh rosemary rather than dried. We also added fresh carrots, potatoes, and fennel for a delicious and healthy meal!
By MakeItHealthy
