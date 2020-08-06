Mother's Day Recipes

These chocolate ganache-filled cream puff swans would be a great way to say thanks to your mother for that whole giving-you-life thing. I think once she tastes them, she'll agree that it was all worth it after all. Make more swan 'heads' so that you have extra in case one breaks.
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.
This bacon rose quiche is so rich and creamy, it will melt in your mouth. It's the best quiche recipe I have ever tried! Bacon slices made into cute roses for the top make this dish perfect for company. Garnish with extra green onions, if desired.
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.