Mother's Day Recipes

Make Mom happy with a homemade goodie or meal. We've got hundreds of recipes, perfect for breakfast in bed, brunch, or a special dinner she's sure to love.

Staff Picks

Quiche a la Benedict

14
It's basically asparagus quiche, but with Canadian bacon. Top with your favorite Hollandaise sauce to serve. Enjoy!
By Amanda E C

Lemon-Ricotta Cornmeal Waffles

4
Slightly dense waffles with a hint of lemon flavor and ricotta cheese for richness. If you like corn muffins, I think you will like these. Pairs well with fresh berries.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Strawberry Bellini

10
A nice drink for Mother's Day, a brunch, or a shower.
By Helen

Eggs Benedict with Salmon

59
Smoked salmon and rye bread add a new twist to the traditional eggs Benedict. Sauce can be set aside at room temp for up to one hour. When ready to serve, reheat gently in double boiler.
By dakota kelly

Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake

243
A light biscuit topped with delicious strawberries.
By Emmie4life

Chocolate Cream Puff Swans

33
These chocolate ganache-filled cream puff swans would be a great way to say thanks to your mother for that whole giving-you-life thing. I think once she tastes them, she'll agree that it was all worth it after all. Make more swan 'heads' so that you have extra in case one breaks.
By Chef John

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!

Chef John's Steak Diane

79
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.

Basic Crepes

3849
See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.
By JENNYC819

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

2255
This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.
By KARAN1946

Bacon Rose Quiche

6
This bacon rose quiche is so rich and creamy, it will melt in your mouth. It's the best quiche recipe I have ever tried! Bacon slices made into cute roses for the top make this dish perfect for company. Garnish with extra green onions, if desired.
By Culinary Envy
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Cinnamon Rolls
36

These easy cinnamon rolls are made with frozen bread dough.

More Mother's Day Recipes

French Crepes

746
A good breakfast for weekends and even desserts. Serve rolled up and filled with jam or fruit and whipped cream.
By CYBERCHEF

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

472
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Waffles I

4925
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Classic Waffles

3658
A classic waffle recipe includes basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, creating a perfectly crisp breakfast item.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2969
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1827
Coconut cream pie made with homemade custard covered with whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Scones

1319
A simple scone recipe that can be customized any way you like.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Pie

1246
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3224
This crustless quiche made with spinach and Muenster cheese is quick and easy!
By ANY14TNS

Chef John's Zabaglione

36
In this classic Italian dessert, sweet, juicy fruit is enveloped in a rich but impossibly light custard.

Simple Scones

2878
Tender scones made with butter and sour cream, packed with juicy raisins.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

2934
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By TOZENUF

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1795
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

130
French toast casserole is served with a drizzle of warm homemade strawberry sauce.
By Tamala Henry

Eggs Benedict Casserole

296
Overnight Eggs Benedict! Easy to make ahead, perfect for brunch or a special occasion or overnight house guests.
By alycimo

Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls

263
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.
By ARVILLALAR

Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls

456
Easy, yeasted cinnamon rolls. A crowd always gathers when they come out of the oven. Favorite activity: scraping the goo off the bottom of the pan.
By Amy

Banana Crumb Muffins

14438
The crumb topping is what makes these banana muffins stand apart from the ordinary. They're scrumptious!
By Allrecipes Member

Dessert Crepes

1132
Essential crepe recipe. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with cream or ice cream and fruit.
By ANN57

Gooey Caramel Cinnamon Rolls

2
These gooey cinnamon rolls are baked in a delicious caramel mixture for a special morning treat.
By DiaperBrigade

Old-Fashioned Strawberry Pretzel Salad

247
A cool strawberry gelatin salad with a cream cheese middle and pretzel crust.
