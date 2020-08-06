Creme Brulee Recipes

Crème Brûlée, with its shattery, caramelized sugar crust over a rich baked custard, is more than an excuse to buy a kitchen torch. Here are all the best recipes for this special dessert.

Staff Picks

Stef's Slow Cooker Creme Brulee

23
Creme brulee cooked in the slow cooker is an easy way to prepare this creamy dessert and you only need 5 simple ingredients. These can be baked and chilled 2 days ahead. Cover ramekins after chilling 3 hours to prevent condensation on the surface of the custards.
By cupcakeproject

Chai Latte Creme Brulee

3
Rich, creamy, and loaded with spices!
By seabright1226

Cali's Sinful Creme Brulee

73
Chocolate lined ramekins filled with absolutely sinful creme brulee. Top with fresh berries when in season. Perfect for that special dinner, but easy enough to make everyday!
By caligrrl

Classic Infused Creme Brulee

10
This basic vanilla-bean recipe is so versatile and can be used as the base for many different variations of this classic dessert. The only problem is that it goes fast even when you triple and quadruple the batch! My kids like to top with sliced bananas, sprinkle with sugar and then caramelize with the torch. To finish it off, they drizzle it with homemade chocolate sauce to make a banana split creme brulee.
By Jill LeClerc Thompson

Keto Creme Brulee

40
This creme brulee is an elegant low-carb dessert made with only 4 ingredients and is also keto, gluten-free, and sugar-free diet friendly.
By Fioa

Instant Pot® Creme Brulee

A simple classic dessert that is quick to prepare in the Instant Pot®.
By Susan

Perfect Creme Brulee

26
I have made creme brulee many times, and have been perfecting it over time.
By Bobo

Easy Chocolate Creme Brulee

24
What can be better than silky smooth creme brulee with rich chocolate? You don't even need to water-bath this version! Use heart-shaped ramekins for a Valentines Day treat. This so easy and delicious, you'll look like a professional chef! For an elegant presentation, top with a few raspberries and a mint sprig.
By LSNEED62

Simple Creme Brulee Dessert

115
Rich, creamy creme brulee should still be jiggly in the center when you pull it out of the oven.
By sous-chef-jason

Keto Crème Brûlée

41
An elegant low-carb dessert made with only 4 ingredients in under an hour!

Chef John's Pumpkin Creme Brulee

41
This is a great seasonal twist on the restaurant classic. The texture is actually closer to a pudding than a classic creme Brulee, and of course, the star of the dish is the crisp sugar top. This is great for your busy holiday schedule since you can make them the day before and then finish the sugar torching before you serve.
By Chef John

Irish Cream Crème Brûlée

209
This crème brûlée has a touch of Irish cream, making it even more special!
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Creme Brulee
552
"Easiest recipe—and my dinner party devoured every one. I quadrupled the recipe...it was a huge success!" – Beth O’Halloran
White Chocolate Macadamia Creme Brulee
17
"VERY GOOD! The only change I made was white sugar on top, and raspberries and mint leaves to garnish." – srt8mommy
Irish Cream Creme Brulee
209
Creme Brulee II
269
Perfect Creme Brulee
26

I have made creme brulee many times, and have been perfecting it over time.

More Creme Brulee Recipes

Chocolate Creme Brulee

4
A great take on classic creme brulee, with just the right amount of chocolate.
By jeanius80

Classic Creme Brulee

1
This is the classic recipe for creme brulee. Serve with fresh berries.
By MLC_Detroit

Annie's White Chocolate-Kahlua® Creme Brulee

1
I try to come up with at least one new dish for every holiday with the family. I decided to do a creme brulee one year, and found several recipes that looked interesting but none were quite what I wanted. I ended up combining a couple, then tweaking until my hubby said, That's it! Now when the torch comes out, everyone starts swarming! I've even found hidden dishes in the refrigerator where someone has saved one for themselves.
By Annie C

Easy Eggnog Creme Brulee

1
This recipe is super easy--a rich and delicious twist to an old favorite. Cook the sugar top using a kitchen torch or just place under your broiler.
By CARRIEANN23

Cardamom Creme Brulee Parfait with Candied Pumpkin

1
Here is a classic dessert with a bit of a twist that will stun your Thanksgiving guests, plus it's a great excuse to buy a kitchen torch if you don't already have one. If the idea of parfaits feels like a bit too much work here, feel free to bake the custard in the traditional way in ramekins, brulee the top, then garnish with the candied pumpkin. You can use a 2-inch round cutter for a round serving dish such as a stemmed champagne coupe. These can be made 2 to 3 days ahead, stored in the freezer. Remove 30 minutes before serving. Serve as-is or with whipped cream or caramel sauce.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

Chai Creme Brulee

Sweet and creamy creme brulee infused with exotic East Indian-spiced tea.
By Mister E Meat

Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee

Creme brulee with a Thanksgiving twist. Use a sous vide for perfect results every time. Tap the tops to crack the hardened sugar.
By chrisreynolds
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com