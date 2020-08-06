Creme Brulee Recipes

Creme brulee cooked in the slow cooker is an easy way to prepare this creamy dessert and you only need 5 simple ingredients. These can be baked and chilled 2 days ahead. Cover ramekins after chilling 3 hours to prevent condensation on the surface of the custards.
This basic vanilla-bean recipe is so versatile and can be used as the base for many different variations of this classic dessert. The only problem is that it goes fast even when you triple and quadruple the batch! My kids like to top with sliced bananas, sprinkle with sugar and then caramelize with the torch. To finish it off, they drizzle it with homemade chocolate sauce to make a banana split creme brulee.
What can be better than silky smooth creme brulee with rich chocolate? You don't even need to water-bath this version! Use heart-shaped ramekins for a Valentines Day treat. This so easy and delicious, you'll look like a professional chef! For an elegant presentation, top with a few raspberries and a mint sprig.
This is a great seasonal twist on the restaurant classic. The texture is actually closer to a pudding than a classic creme Brulee, and of course, the star of the dish is the crisp sugar top. This is great for your busy holiday schedule since you can make them the day before and then finish the sugar torching before you serve.
I try to come up with at least one new dish for every holiday with the family. I decided to do a creme brulee one year, and found several recipes that looked interesting but none were quite what I wanted. I ended up combining a couple, then tweaking until my hubby said, That's it! Now when the torch comes out, everyone starts swarming! I've even found hidden dishes in the refrigerator where someone has saved one for themselves.
Here is a classic dessert with a bit of a twist that will stun your Thanksgiving guests, plus it's a great excuse to buy a kitchen torch if you don't already have one. If the idea of parfaits feels like a bit too much work here, feel free to bake the custard in the traditional way in ramekins, brulee the top, then garnish with the candied pumpkin. You can use a 2-inch round cutter for a round serving dish such as a stemmed champagne coupe. These can be made 2 to 3 days ahead, stored in the freezer. Remove 30 minutes before serving. Serve as-is or with whipped cream or caramel sauce.