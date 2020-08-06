Bread Pudding Recipes

My family LOVES bread pudding, and this recipe is one that I have fine tuned to their taste. I have to double this recipe, and bake it in a 9x13 inch pan for my family! It's great for breakfast or dessert and is delicious with milk poured on top! Enjoy!
We found this recipe tucked inside my mom's Bible when going through her things. It has become a family tradition on the first snow day of the year and if that doesn't happen, which can be the case here in central Virginia, we know it'll be the featured dessert at Easter and anytime a comfort food is in order.
Capirotada is a traditional Mexican dessert, similar to what we know of as a bread pudding. In this variation, a baguette is sliced and toasted then layered with fruit in a dish and drizzled with a spiced fruit syrup. This dish is often eaten in Mexico around Easter time and carries a rich symbolism to the Passion of Christ.
Fresh blueberries, tangy sourdough bread, and a creamy custard make this blueberry bread pudding a definite crowd-pleaser! It's got the perfect amount of sweetness, the perfect level of richness, and the perfect ratio between soft, custardy bread on the inside, and crispy, brown, buttery bread on the outside. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
I love bread pudding and I love chocolate croissants. Why not combine them? My daughters love chocolate, so this was a winner in my house. It's like a combination of a soft-brownie-cakey-chocolate-chip-cookie with a bit of a creamy texture inside. It tastes good warm, as all melted chocolate desserts do, but even better cooled. My daughters couldn't wait to eat, so good luck holding out for it to cool.
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
I was looking for a slow cooker recipe for bread pudding. I couldn't find one. So I tasted, tweaked, amalgamated, and adapted recipes to get this! This bread pudding can be breakfast, brunch, or dessert.
Let's face it, bread pudding is wildly underrated. And I honestly believe it's because so often, the bread pudding we've experienced in restaurants or even at potlucks more closely resembles a sweetened bread cinder block than a rich, custardy pudding. This recipe is here to give you a new lease on the classic dessert. It's almost too easy, but yields utterly decadent results. The key is in the ratio of bread to custard base; this recipe calls for quite a bit of bread, but also has an adequate amount of liquid components to balance it out.
This is my mother's bread pudding recipe. Every year, I make it about 10 times between Thanksgiving and Christmas-everybody loves it! It is delicious warm, but also quite good cold with milk poured over it.
This simple bread pudding is an easy way to use up those bits and pieces that seem to lie around the pantry. Save a fortune and make this tasty pudding. I like to serve this with custard sauce but it goes well with whipped cream, ice cream, or also great on its own.
This easy recipe combines my favorite things in this world -- bread pudding, apples, raisins, vanilla, and rum! The sauce thickens atop the bread pudding, providing an attractive and delicious glaze. We never have leftovers!
Don't pass up those day-old doughnuts in the grocery store. They make great bread pudding! Just about any kind of raised yeast doughnuts work except for jelly. Apple fritters are even good. I sometimes use a combination of cinnamon, glazed, sugared doughnuts and apple fritters for an interesting combination. You don't have to add any extra fat and very little (if any) extra sugar depending on taste.