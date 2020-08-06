Bread Pudding Recipes

Never waste another loaf of bread! Bread pudding gives stale bread the star treatment in this classic and comforting dessert.

Bread Pudding II

My family LOVES bread pudding, and this recipe is one that I have fine tuned to their taste. I have to double this recipe, and bake it in a 9x13 inch pan for my family! It's great for breakfast or dessert and is delicious with milk poured on top! Enjoy!
By ELLENMARIE

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

We found this recipe tucked inside my mom's Bible when going through her things. It has become a family tradition on the first snow day of the year and if that doesn't happen, which can be the case here in central Virginia, we know it'll be the featured dessert at Easter and anytime a comfort food is in order.
By Gail Cobile

10 Cozy Bread Pudding Recipes

We have the most comfortingly delicious bread pudding recipes that will keep your sweet tooth in check all season. 
By Rai Mincey

Capirotada a la Antigua (Mexican Bread Pudding)

1
Capirotada is a traditional Mexican dessert, similar to what we know of as a bread pudding. In this variation, a baguette is sliced and toasted then layered with fruit in a dish and drizzled with a spiced fruit syrup. This dish is often eaten in Mexico around Easter time and carries a rich symbolism to the Passion of Christ.
By gigi

Lois' Bread Pudding

15
An easy bread pudding recipe!
By Julie62

Budin (Puerto Rican Bread Pudding)

54
Budin is a traditional Puerto Rican bread pudding, this recipe was provide to me by a friend and I thought I share it with you all. Enjoy!
By Nande

Gramma's Apple Bread Pudding

629
This bread pudding is the ultimate in comfort food from Gramma's kitchen. It is great for using up bread and apples. Enjoy!
By MESHEL

French Quarter Bread Pudding

60
Very yummy addition to any brunch buffet. This is an old family heirloom from my French auntie. Serve with a lemon or bourbon sauce. Enjoy!
By SANTACRUZ

Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

212
This is a wonderful family recipe I often make at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
By Leah Little

The Best Blueberry Bread Pudding

Fresh blueberries, tangy sourdough bread, and a creamy custard make this blueberry bread pudding a definite crowd-pleaser! It's got the perfect amount of sweetness, the perfect level of richness, and the perfect ratio between soft, custardy bread on the inside, and crispy, brown, buttery bread on the outside. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By Chef John

Coconut Bread Pudding

95
The classic bread pudding is enhanced with coconut flakes and coconut milk.
By Yoda

Joey's Bread Pudding

This is a very custardy bread pudding. Very ONO-licious!
By Geoff S.
More Bread Pudding Recipes

Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

12
I love bread pudding and I love chocolate croissants. Why not combine them? My daughters love chocolate, so this was a winner in my house. It's like a combination of a soft-brownie-cakey-chocolate-chip-cookie with a bit of a creamy texture inside. It tastes good warm, as all melted chocolate desserts do, but even better cooled. My daughters couldn't wait to eat, so good luck holding out for it to cool.
By MichelleD

Custard Bread Pudding

115
I received this recipe from my husband's aunt who has been serving this at her restaurant for years. Great for people who don't like bready things, because it has more custard than bread.
By SweetPea

Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

3
Garnish this cinnamon roll casserole with powdered sugar and serve with additional maple syrup, if desired.
By savta

Mexican Capirotada

2
This is a traditional Mexican bread pudding served during Lent. It is commonly made with piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar).
By dromero1013

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

630
A versatile bread pudding that is easy to make. You can also use chocolate milk and any candy bar of your choice for another version.
By Margaret Burger

Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

85
This is the best bread pudding I've ever eaten! My husband wants me to make it every weekend for Sunday brunch.
By CHERRY195

Healthier Bread Pudding II

46
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
By MakeItHealthy

Umm Ali

24
Umm Ali is a delicious traditional Egyptian dessert equivalent to North America's bread pudding. You can serve it warm with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
By Mama her Girls

Bread Pudding in the Slow Cooker

112
I was looking for a slow cooker recipe for bread pudding. I couldn't find one. So I tasted, tweaked, amalgamated, and adapted recipes to get this! This bread pudding can be breakfast, brunch, or dessert.
By Andie

Southern Bread Pudding

3
The simplicity of this bread pudding is what makes it so delicious. It's a classic custard dessert passed down through generations.
By ban_the_circus

Bread Pudding I

558
A no frills bread pudding. This is a recipe my mom always made and we all really enjoyed it.
By BUCHKO

Best Ever Bread Pudding

Let's face it, bread pudding is wildly underrated. And I honestly believe it's because so often, the bread pudding we've experienced in restaurants or even at potlucks more closely resembles a sweetened bread cinder block than a rich, custardy pudding. This recipe is here to give you a new lease on the classic dessert. It's almost too easy, but yields utterly decadent results. The key is in the ratio of bread to custard base; this recipe calls for quite a bit of bread, but also has an adequate amount of liquid components to balance it out.
By Darcy Lenz

British Bread Pudding

36
Bread pudding - the English variety, not to be confused with 'bread and butter pudding' - this is more like a spiced cake than a dessert.
By ANNE FAIRPO

Mom's Thanksgiving Bread Pudding

This is my mother's bread pudding recipe. Every year, I make it about 10 times between Thanksgiving and Christmas-everybody loves it! It is delicious warm, but also quite good cold with milk poured over it.
By BarbMazz

Mom's Pineapple Bread Pudding

18
This was handed down from my mother. Our family would have this wonderful side dish every Christmas and Easter. It is so easy to make.
By Denise Delong Beecher

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

314
A local restaurant served a version of this recipe. I went crazy over it and decided to create my own. It's great served warm or cold.
By Gabrielle

Bread and Butter Pudding

3
This simple bread pudding is an easy way to use up those bits and pieces that seem to lie around the pantry. Save a fortune and make this tasty pudding. I like to serve this with custard sauce but it goes well with whipped cream, ice cream, or also great on its own.
By Allrecipes Member

Rum Raisin Bread Pudding with Warm Vanilla Sauce

30
This easy recipe combines my favorite things in this world -- bread pudding, apples, raisins, vanilla, and rum! The sauce thickens atop the bread pudding, providing an attractive and delicious glaze. We never have leftovers!
By CHICAGOCOOKS22

Doughnut Bread Pudding

56
Don't pass up those day-old doughnuts in the grocery store. They make great bread pudding! Just about any kind of raised yeast doughnuts work except for jelly. Apple fritters are even good. I sometimes use a combination of cinnamon, glazed, sugared doughnuts and apple fritters for an interesting combination. You don't have to add any extra fat and very little (if any) extra sugar depending on taste.
By EMERALDCITYJEWEL
