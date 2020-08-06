Bread Pudding Recipes

Best Ever Bread Pudding

Let's face it, bread pudding is wildly underrated. And I honestly believe it's because so often, the bread pudding we've experienced in restaurants or even at potlucks more closely resembles a sweetened bread cinder block than a rich, custardy pudding. This recipe is here to give you a new lease on the classic dessert. It's almost too easy, but yields utterly decadent results. The key is in the ratio of bread to custard base; this recipe calls for quite a bit of bread, but also has an adequate amount of liquid components to balance it out.