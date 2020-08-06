Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Find easy breakfast casserole recipes you can whip up for overnight guests or make ahead in your crock pot. Pick from popular recipes like hash brown casserole and sausage breakfast casserole.

Super Easy Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.42 stars
296
Another husband-approved recipe. Made a couple times recently because of how easy it is to make! This recipe is easy to double or triple, but you may have to cook a bit longer if doing so.
By 5MOM

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

Rating: 4.53 stars
2251
This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.
By KARAN1946

Southern Grits Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars
265
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

10 Healthy Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Rise and shine! Wake up on the right side of the bed with a healthy breakfast casserole.
By Corey Williams

Apple Raisin French Toast Strata

Rating: 4.32 stars
458
A simple but elegant way to make breakfast fast. Put together the night before, and bake while you're in the shower. Serve with lots of extra maple syrup! You may also add extra raisins if you wish.
By TerrieS

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

Rating: 4.56 stars
2669
I mostly use this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. May be served with or without diced ham. Quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious!
By POOBOO

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.77 stars
888
A comforting breakfast dish, perfect for feeding a crowd.
By parothstein

Mexican-Style Breakfast Casserole

I love Mexican food and can eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Here's an easy, yummy breakfast casserole recipe. Cut and serve with a slice of avocado, a dollop of sour cream, a spoonful of salsa, and a sprinkling of chopped fresh cilantro.
By kcjovigirl

Crustless Spinach Quiche

Rating: 4.73 stars
3302
I serve this in the summer for brunch with a side of sausage links and a fresh fruit bowl!
By ANY14TNS

Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole with Ham and Cheese

This casserole layers corn tortillas, black beans, ham, cheese, and eggs for a delicious brunch inspired by huevos rancheros. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired.
By NicoleMcmom

Wake-Up Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
178
Quick and easy breakfast casserole.
By Goaliemom99

Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

Rating: 4.71 stars
837
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
By KRISTINJONI
Inspiration and Ideas

15 Quick and Easy Breakfast Casseroles for Busy Mornings
If you hit the snooze button one too many times, a delicious, filling breakfast is still possible — thanks to breakfast casseroles.
Breakfast Casserole Recipes With Refrigerated Biscuits
A convenient secret ingredient (refrigerated biscuit dough!) cuts down on prep time and adds irresistible texture and flavor.
Breakfast Pizza
Rating: Unrated
59
15 Breakfast Recipes to Make in Your 9x13 Baking Dish
11 Easy Hashbrown Casseroles for Potato Lovers
Spicy Homemade Breakfast Sausage in the Air Fryer
Rating: Unrated
1

Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
2156

My mom has always made this for us on Christmas morning, and since we only have it once a year it makes it even more good. It is so delicious, and everyone enjoys it! When I double the recipe I use 1 pound regular sausage and 1 pound sage sausage.

More Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Farmer's Casserole

Rating: 4.39 stars
320
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
By Lorrie Starks

French Toast Casserole

Tempting cinnamon bread is soaked in a custard overnight, ready to be baked for a perfect brunch dish.
By Anonymous

Christmas Brunch Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
486
This recipe is great to prepare on Christmas Eve and bake on the morning of Christmas Day.
By pamjlee

Breakfast Strata

Rating: 4.63 stars
62
My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1- and 2-year-old gobble this up. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down.
By Robynnsmom

Ham and Cheese Overnight Breakfast Casserole

This delicious and easy breakfast casserole is a great way to use leftover cooked ham, but you can also substitute cooked bacon to change it up. You can make it the night before so all you have to do is bake it in the morning.
By fabeveryday

Best Oven Baked French Toast

Rating: 4.46 stars
213
Easy make-ahead French toast.
By Ginny Thompson Oakley

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.62 stars
344
Breakfast is a breeze with this all in one breakfast casserole that has sausage, eggs, cheese, bread. If you like, add tomatoes and mushrooms too!
By JimmyDean
Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.7 stars
1262
Mouth watering, bowl scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entree!
By WILLIAM ROSSBACH

Christmas Breakfast Pizza

Rating: 4.77 stars
79
Sausage, eggs, crescent rolls, and cheese snuggle down in a casserole, chill overnight, and bake in the morning. It's a great dish for a holiday brunch.
By Womanmarine

Baked French Toast

Rating: 4.26 stars
1660
I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
By ANTLALA

Tater Tot® Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Easy Tater Tot® breakfast casserole for a lazy Sunday morning.
By Shannon Kimmich Kenny

French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.37 stars
1640
Tastes good for breakfast, just like French toast. It's easy to make too! Serve warm with maple syrup on top.
By STARFLOWER

Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

This is a great breakfast or brunch when you need to serve a crowd but don't want to spend a ton of time on prep. Using refrigerated cinnamon rolls makes these a cinch!
By fabeveryday

Spinach and Mushroom Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
136
A nice meatless breakfast or brunch main course.
By Karen Hibbert

Christmas Morning Wife Saver (Breakfast Casserole)

Rating: 4.56 stars
50
I certainly cannot take credit for this recipe but it is a Christmas classic. There are lots of little things to personalize this recipe. I have suggested using red and green bell peppers because they are Christmas colors! I also use grated cheese and spread it over the Canadian bacon instead of cheese slices. I have used regular bacon in this recipe, but I find that it overpowers the rest of the flavors. Make this tasty breakfast dish the night before and just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning; let it cook while you open gifts and sip your rum-spiked coffee!
By Toby

Egg and Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
941
This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!
By LeAnn

Overnight Eggnog French Toast

Rating: 4.56 stars
108
Delicious and so easy, it'll become a Christmas morning tradition! Needs no syrup. Whipped cream and sliced fruit like strawberries and bananas are great on top! Instead of eggnog, you can use whole milk and add a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, and a tablespoon of vanilla.
By Tillie'sHeadCook

Sausage, Cranberry, and Biscuit Breakfast Bake

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
This hearty Jimmy Dean® Sausage breakfast bake has a hint of sweetness with the addition of dried cranberries. The flavors are perfect for holiday mornings in the fall and winter.
By fabeveryday

Sausage and Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.62 stars
65
The perfect combination of eggs, sausage, bread, and cheese. Tender, delicious, and the family likes it!
By Kathleen Donnelly Ernst

Nana's Green Chile Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
A delicious, easy casserole with sausage, eggs, sour cream, cheese and green chiles--make ahead the night before for a easy, "you'll-want-seconds" meal. This recipe must be prepared the night before it is to be baked.
By Trisha

15 Satisfying Breakfast Casseroles With Ham

Ham is the star of the show when it comes to these meaty breakfast casseroles.
By Corey Williams

Cindy's Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
60
The best breakfast casserole I've ever made. I combine a few different recipes and this is my picky hubby's most favorite!
By Cindy in Pensacola

Country Sunday Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
273
A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites.
By bmatheson

Easy Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza

Crunchy hash browns make the perfect base for cheesy eggs and salty bacon. This easy breakfast pizza is a fun way to serve breakfast on a hectic holiday morning or after a kids' sleepover.
By NicoleMcmom
