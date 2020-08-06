Breakfast Casserole Recipes

If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
I love Mexican food and can eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Here's an easy, yummy breakfast casserole recipe. Cut and serve with a slice of avocado, a dollop of sour cream, a spoonful of salsa, and a sprinkling of chopped fresh cilantro.
My mom has always made this for us on Christmas morning, and since we only have it once a year it makes it even more good. It is so delicious, and everyone enjoys it! When I double the recipe I use 1 pound regular sausage and 1 pound sage sausage.
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1- and 2-year-old gobble this up. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down.
This delicious and easy breakfast casserole is a great way to use leftover cooked ham, but you can also substitute cooked bacon to change it up. You can make it the night before so all you have to do is bake it in the morning.
I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
I certainly cannot take credit for this recipe but it is a Christmas classic. There are lots of little things to personalize this recipe. I have suggested using red and green bell peppers because they are Christmas colors! I also use grated cheese and spread it over the Canadian bacon instead of cheese slices. I have used regular bacon in this recipe, but I find that it overpowers the rest of the flavors. Make this tasty breakfast dish the night before and just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning; let it cook while you open gifts and sip your rum-spiked coffee!
Delicious and so easy, it'll become a Christmas morning tradition! Needs no syrup. Whipped cream and sliced fruit like strawberries and bananas are great on top! Instead of eggnog, you can use whole milk and add a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, and a tablespoon of vanilla.
A delicious, easy casserole with sausage, eggs, sour cream, cheese and green chiles--make ahead the night before for a easy, "you'll-want-seconds" meal. This recipe must be prepared the night before it is to be baked.