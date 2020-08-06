Watermelon Recipes

Is there anything more summery than a fresh, juicy watermelon? This mojito is perfect for summertime parties, BBQs, birthdays, and girls' nights. It's refreshing, delicious, and super easy to make on a hot day...not to mention it looks beautiful in your glass! So why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a tall glass of this mouthwatering cocktail and watch as your stresses just melt away. Garnish glasses with lime slices, mint, and watermelon slices if desired.
Juicy watermelon replaces tomatoes in this salsa that's simultaneously cool and spicy hot -- perfect for a summer barbeque. Serve it with tortilla chips, or use it as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.
''Otai' is a fruit drink which originated in Tonga and is usually made as a summertime refreshment. It is a blend of water, coconut milk, and any variety of pulped tropical fruit such as coconut, watermelon, mango, and pineapple but is almost always watermelon as it is plentiful in Tonga. A small amount of sugar may be added, although the recipe is considerably sweet on its own. I lived in Sydney many moons ago and the Polynesian families drank this by the gallons in the summer. Soooo refreshing and yummy! Serve over ice cubes.
This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.
If you are like me, you like to eat your bananas separately, so what better way to sweeten up your smoothie than with a delicious watermelon? This smoothie is refreshing, light, and sweet! Feel free to change up the quantity of the ingredients mentioned according to your taste. This is a great smoothie if you would like to put more vegetables than fruit but still get the great taste.
Juicy watermelon replaces tomatoes in this salsa that's simultaneously cool and spicy hot -- perfect for a summer barbeque. Serve it with tortilla chips, or use it as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.