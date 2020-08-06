Watermelon Recipes

Watermelon is more versatile than you may give it credit for! Try one of more than 190 refreshing recipes, from watermelon salads and salsas to cocktails and other drinks, plus watermelon desserts.

Staff Picks

Watermelon Mojitos

1
Is there anything more summery than a fresh, juicy watermelon? This mojito is perfect for summertime parties, BBQs, birthdays, and girls' nights. It's refreshing, delicious, and super easy to make on a hot day...not to mention it looks beautiful in your glass! So why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a tall glass of this mouthwatering cocktail and watch as your stresses just melt away. Garnish glasses with lime slices, mint, and watermelon slices if desired.
By Sarah Lees

French Watermelon

25
This is a simple summer watermelon recipe. Great at parties and picnics!
By PAUL

Watermelon Caprese Appetizer

11
A refreshing appetizer for the summer, my family loved this so much they ate more than a serving each. Also great for those who love the flavor of caprese but aren't huge fans of tomatoes.
By Nicole Cox

Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad

71
I make this for all of my summer picnics, a huge hit!
By kateroo

Spicy Watermelon

15
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
By feverdream

Watermelon Pink Lemonade

6
It's pink lemonade with a watermelon flavor. Really good!
By i3mydog

Watermelon Sherbet

53
The flavor of watermelon comes through beautifully in this homemade sherbet recipe.
By TerryWilson

Watermelon Agua Fresca

80
This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
By Sherbear1

Watermelon and Blue Cheese Salad

6
Refreshing summer salad of watermelon and blue cheese. Great for summer picnics.
By PRINCESSCOOK1

How to Pick the Best, Juiciest Watermelons

Here's how to tell if a watermelon is ripe, plus tips for storing watermelon and favorite watermelon recipes.
By Vanessa Greaves

Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

96
This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.
By RainbowJewels

Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa

342
Juicy watermelon replaces tomatoes in this salsa that's simultaneously cool and spicy hot -- perfect for a summer barbeque. Serve it with tortilla chips, or use it as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.
By Dawn Suzie HomeMaker Hardy
More Watermelon Recipes

Polynesian Watermelon Drink ('Otai)

10
''Otai' is a fruit drink which originated in Tonga and is usually made as a summertime refreshment. It is a blend of water, coconut milk, and any variety of pulped tropical fruit such as coconut, watermelon, mango, and pineapple but is almost always watermelon as it is plentiful in Tonga. A small amount of sugar may be added, although the recipe is considerably sweet on its own. I lived in Sydney many moons ago and the Polynesian families drank this by the gallons in the summer. Soooo refreshing and yummy! Serve over ice cubes.
By cookinwithmom

Watermelon Ice Pops

9
Cool and refreshing, with no artificial colors or flavors! If you don't have ice pop molds, you can use paper cups and wooden sticks.
By Mama Alanna

Watermelon Milkshake

21
A cold refreshing drink on a hot summer day.
By Dolphin Panda

Watermelon Lemonade

89
Light and refreshing summer drink. Garnish with watermelon slice. Can be made into an adult cocktail by adding a little vodka.
By docswife

Watermelon Sangria

84
This is one of my favorite recipes I have borrowed from a friend. If you love watermelon, this is the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By bewitched

Watermelon and Cucumber Juice with a Spritz of Lime

20
Cool and refreshing juice -- mellow watermelon and cucumber juice with a touch of tartness from the lime.
By Alyse Ellienne

Refreshing Watermelon Salad

121
Surprising yet delicious combination of ingredients that can be had as a starter salad, healthy snack or a light meal.
By CHICA3578

100% Fruit "Cake"

10
This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.
By InTheKitchen

Mojito Fruit Salad

126
Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!
By Harht4God

Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

189
This recipe makes for fresh fruit that you can drink! It's best served cold over ice.
By MaryAnn Rajczewski

Watermelon Refreshing Green Smoothie

If you are like me, you like to eat your bananas separately, so what better way to sweeten up your smoothie than with a delicious watermelon? This smoothie is refreshing, light, and sweet! Feel free to change up the quantity of the ingredients mentioned according to your taste. This is a great smoothie if you would like to put more vegetables than fruit but still get the great taste.
By Victoria Dus

Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

24
A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
By TimTanguay

Watermelon Rind Preserves

24
This is an old recipe. Select melons with thick rinds. You will need to check with your local extension office for processing times.
By Dave McIntyre

Herb Watermelon Feta Salad

121
This is a delicious summer salad. The ingredients really go well together.
By Michelle English
Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula and Spinach

62
Sweet, salty, and refreshing salad with a little bite.
By BamaHaole
Watermelon Preserves

19
A wonderful watermelon preserve that will keep the flavor of summer handy all year. Great on toast or English muffins.
By Lesa Caruso

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Michael Allbright

Watermelon Soup

36
What could be better on a hot summer day than a cool soup made with fresh watermelon and mint?
By lillpup
