Fried Rice Recipes

Transform leftover rice into an easy dish your family will love with dozens of fried rice recipes from Allrecipes, including shrimp fried rice, chicken fried rice, and more.

Staff Picks

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

Rating: 4.37 stars
1627
A quick fried rice like you get at your favorite Chinese restaurant. A couple of eggs, baby carrots, peas and soy sauce is all you need.
By jostrander

Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

Rating: 4.41 stars
2152
Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.
By LISA TOURVILLE

Instant Pot® Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: 3.57 stars
7
Traditional chicken fried rice cooks faster in your electric pressure cooker. This Instant Pot® method gives you a fluffy and flavorful meal, but eliminates the need to start with already-cooked rice. You can have a wholesome version of your takeout favorite in about the same time it would take for it to be delivered to your door.
By Buckwheat Queen

Nina's Filipino Fried Rice

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is a delicious take on fried rice straight out of the Philippines. Bacon makes this dish crispy and oh, so good!
By kas743

Stir-Fried Rice

Rating: 4.27 stars
113
Fried rice in 15 minutes! Cook Minute® Rice with chicken broth, stir-fry vegetables, soy sauce and egg. You'll feel good about serving your family this low- calorie, low-fat dish.
By Minute Rice

Japanese Shrimp Fried Rice with Yum Yum Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Best shrimp fried rice I've ever made or had! The yum yum sauce tastes better if made the day before, so the flavors can marry.
By doingdirt

Take Out-Style Fried Rice

Rating: 4.57 stars
37
This is a yummy recipe for fried rice.
By SHYLAHRIDGWAY

Perfect Thai Fried Rice With Marinated Chicken

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
A perfect Thai-style fried rice. Easy and simple with great cilantro and garlic flavors. Serve with fresh cucumber and lime wedges, topped with cilantro and chile fish sauce.
By natty's pantry

Quick Pork Fried Rice

Rating: 4.6 stars
177
A few leftovers and bits from the fridge turn into a great dinner in less than 45 minutes! If I have a leftover grilled pork chop or the tail of a roast, I freeze it until I have enough for this dish. You can also use chicken and substitute some of the veggies for bits you are cleaning up from the fridge. Serve with sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.
By Carrie Elizabeth

Vegetable Fried Rice

Rating: 4.41 stars
179
This dish combines the nutty flavor of brown rice with the fresh taste of bell peppers, baby peas, and other vegetables.
By dakota kelly

Kimchi Fried Rice (Kimchi Bokkeumbap)

Rating: 4.7 stars
27
Tired of the same ol' fried rice? Well, this will add a kick to any of your favorite fried rice recipe by adding kimchi. If you love kimchi, you will surely love this recipe. You can substitute butter for the canola oil and any meat (chicken, ham, pork, or spam) for the ground beef.
By abstractj

Thai Spicy Basil Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: 4.65 stars
200
This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.
By ErinInVegas
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Fried Rice Recipes That Rival Takeout
With just a few pantry staples, you can cook up these quick and delicious one-skillet meals.
16 Ways to Make Easy Weeknight Fried Rice
Fried rice is so easy to customize—just toss in any odds and ends from your produce drawer, whisk in a few eggs, and add a drizzle of sauce for a delicious meal.
8 Delicious Shrimp Fried Rice Recipes
9 Vegetarian Fried Rice Recipes
How To Make the Best Fried Rice
Chef John's Baked "Fried" Rice
Rating: Unrated
47

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

Rating: 4.37 stars
1627

A quick fried rice like you get at your favorite Chinese restaurant. A couple of eggs, baby carrots, peas and soy sauce is all you need.

More Fried Rice Recipes

Fried Rice with Ham

Rating: 4.29 stars
56
This is a great recipe that your family will love and is easy to make. Cook the rice a day ahead or buy some from a local Asian restaurant. The quality of the ham used makes a big difference in the recipe results.
By UBDESIGN

Stir-Fried Rice

Rating: 4.27 stars
113
Fried rice in 15 minutes! Cook Minute® Rice with chicken broth, stir-fry vegetables, soy sauce and egg. You'll feel good about serving your family this low- calorie, low-fat dish.
By Minute Rice
Sponsored By Minute Rice

Glo's Sausage Fried Rice

Rating: 4.48 stars
163
This is an easy-to-prepare fried rice dished passed down by my Japanese mother. You won't find anything like it in the restaurants. Every time we have a family get-together or a covered dish luncheon at work, I am always requested to bring this rice.
By Gloria Gowins

Egg Fried Rice

Rating: 4.06 stars
237
Quick and easy.
By Krista B.

Island-Style Fried Rice

Rating: 4.68 stars
192
Everyone in Hawaii has their own version of fried rice. This is my own version of fried rice that the locals ate in Hawaii.
By chen

Chinese Stir-Fried Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

Rating: 5 stars
1
Glutinous rice (aka sticky rice) is slowly cooked on the stove, similar to the way risotto is cooked. This flavorful dish is worth the effort.
By hello angie

Air Fryer Fried Rice

Rating: 3.33 stars
3
No need to stand over a hot wok when your air fryer can do the work for you. Cleanup is also a breeze.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Crab Fried Rice

Rating: 4.43 stars
60
This fried rice is very easy and so popular for Thai and Chinese. Try this recipe and you'll find it is very nice taste. Serve with chili in fish sauce or called in Thai 'Nam Pla Prik.' Enjoy!!!
By Karnjana

Easy Homemade Shrimp Fried Rice

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
This is a quick and easy shrimp fried rice recipe that my kids all love! This recipe is best warm and fresh, but will keep airtight in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Reheat gently, as desired.
By MonkeyMama

Leftover Turkey Fried Rice

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Instead of serving turkey sandwiches the day after Thanksgiving, turn your leftovers into a tasty turkey fried rice meal, made with pre-cooked rice and frozen vegetables.
By LBURDICK

Duck Fried Rice

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
This is how I like to use up leftovers from our favorite take-out meal of Chinese roast duck and barbequed pork. Ingredient amounts may vary depending on what's left from your meal. But fried rice dishes are very forgiving.
By foodelicious

Thai Fried Rice with Pineapple and Chicken

Rating: 4.29 stars
31
This is a Bangkok street food style recipe which I snagged on a recent trip there. Serve and enjoy. Try a hollowed pineapple shell as a serving bowl.
By eatvancity

House Fried Rice

Rating: 4.51 stars
632
Loaded with shrimp, ham, chicken, and veggies, just like in your favorite Chinese restaurant. This 'House' Fried Rice is delicious and an excellent use of leftovers! Feel free to substitute ingredients, depending on what you have on hand.
By LMFB64

New Year's Fried Rice

Rating: 4.65 stars
51
My favorite fried rice recipe! A great substitute for potatoes for any meal.
By Patty2007

Tsao Mi Fun (Taiwanese Fried Rice Noodles)

Rating: 4.44 stars
39
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
By MSTINAWU

Quick Fried Rice

Rating: 4.13 stars
53
Fast and easy bacon fried rice.
By LORNASCHMALZ

Garlic Fried Rice

Rating: 3.73 stars
55
Garlic, onions, and lemon juice to add interest to plain white rice.
By Spryte

Easy One-Pan Chicken Fried Rice

When you need a meal to feed the entire family and are short on time and groceries, try this easy, one-pan fried rice dish made with with leftover chicken and rice. A handful of veggies add color and texture while a few pantry staple spices and condiments add flavor to this simple stir-fry dish the whole family will love.
By NicoleMcmom

Thai Fried Rice

Rating: 5 stars
4
This Thai fried rice is called American fried rice (Khao Pad American) in Thailand, because it uses ingredients that are considered American, like ketchup and bacon. It is very popular in Thailand and easy to make. All ingredients should be prepped in advance cause once you start frying the rice, it goes fast. If people are really hungry, you can serve a fried egg on top of the fried rice.
By Toi

Fried Rice I

Rating: 4.56 stars
539
The best homemade fried rice you can make! The bacon may be non-traditional, but it adds a little extra CRUNCH. Great with chicken or beef.
By homemaker

Fried Rice with Ginger, Hoisin, and Sesame

Rating: 3.69 stars
42
A twist on the average fried rice - a culmination of some of my favorite Asian flavors thrown into a common dish. This recipe is very easy to adjust according to personal tastes; you can make it about as strong or as mild as you prefer. Compliments Teriyaki beef well, or can be easily modified into a stir-fry meal.
By CARLYYY

Quick and Easy Pineapple Fried Rice

Rating: 5 stars
2
Fried rice with an Asian accent goes well with many things. Perfect alongside chicken and beef, but equally good with salmon, shrimp, or scallops. This comes together quickly, so get all of your ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
By lutzflcat

Chappy's Garlic Fried Rice

Rating: 4 stars
10
Garlic, onions, and soy sauce with a touch of chili pepper to add interest and a little heat to plain white rice.
By Hugh

Bacon and Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: 4.57 stars
28
Great side dish that doesn't take long to prepare and has lots of flavor. Don't cook the bacon too much; you don't want it to have a crunchy texture. This makes excellent leftovers!
By ljburrill
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com