Fried Rice Recipes

Traditional chicken fried rice cooks faster in your electric pressure cooker. This Instant Pot® method gives you a fluffy and flavorful meal, but eliminates the need to start with already-cooked rice. You can have a wholesome version of your takeout favorite in about the same time it would take for it to be delivered to your door.
A few leftovers and bits from the fridge turn into a great dinner in less than 45 minutes! If I have a leftover grilled pork chop or the tail of a roast, I freeze it until I have enough for this dish. You can also use chicken and substitute some of the veggies for bits you are cleaning up from the fridge. Serve with sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.
Tired of the same ol' fried rice? Well, this will add a kick to any of your favorite fried rice recipe by adding kimchi. If you love kimchi, you will surely love this recipe. You can substitute butter for the canola oil and any meat (chicken, ham, pork, or spam) for the ground beef.
This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.
This is a great recipe that your family will love and is easy to make. Cook the rice a day ahead or buy some from a local Asian restaurant. The quality of the ham used makes a big difference in the recipe results.
This is an easy-to-prepare fried rice dished passed down by my Japanese mother. You won't find anything like it in the restaurants. Every time we have a family get-together or a covered dish luncheon at work, I am always requested to bring this rice.
This is a quick and easy shrimp fried rice recipe that my kids all love! This recipe is best warm and fresh, but will keep airtight in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Reheat gently, as desired.
This is how I like to use up leftovers from our favorite take-out meal of Chinese roast duck and barbequed pork. Ingredient amounts may vary depending on what's left from your meal. But fried rice dishes are very forgiving.
Loaded with shrimp, ham, chicken, and veggies, just like in your favorite Chinese restaurant. This 'House' Fried Rice is delicious and an excellent use of leftovers! Feel free to substitute ingredients, depending on what you have on hand.
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
When you need a meal to feed the entire family and are short on time and groceries, try this easy, one-pan fried rice dish made with with leftover chicken and rice. A handful of veggies add color and texture while a few pantry staple spices and condiments add flavor to this simple stir-fry dish the whole family will love.
This Thai fried rice is called American fried rice (Khao Pad American) in Thailand, because it uses ingredients that are considered American, like ketchup and bacon. It is very popular in Thailand and easy to make. All ingredients should be prepped in advance cause once you start frying the rice, it goes fast. If people are really hungry, you can serve a fried egg on top of the fried rice.
A twist on the average fried rice - a culmination of some of my favorite Asian flavors thrown into a common dish. This recipe is very easy to adjust according to personal tastes; you can make it about as strong or as mild as you prefer. Compliments Teriyaki beef well, or can be easily modified into a stir-fry meal.
Fried rice with an Asian accent goes well with many things. Perfect alongside chicken and beef, but equally good with salmon, shrimp, or scallops. This comes together quickly, so get all of your ingredients prepped before you start cooking.