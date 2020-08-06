Risotto Recipes

Butternut squash risotto and mushroom risotto are some of the recipes you'll find at Allrecipes for this authentic Italian rice dish.

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3438
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Risotto alla Milanese

Rating: 4.72 stars
50
Typical Italian risotto as the tradition of my city wants it. Directly from Milano I send you this wonderful recipe!
By Manuela

Instant Pot® Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.68 stars
314
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
By Shauna James Ahern

Butternut Squash Risotto

Rating: 4.52 stars
621
If you like the natural sweet flavor of butternut squash, you'll love this risotto! It is so creamy and full of flavor! Great as a side dish or main course.
By Andrea Longo Policella

What Is Risotto?

We'll answer some of your most frequently asked questions about this famous Italian dish, tell you the best rice to use, and give you recipes to try.
By Nadia Hassani

Saffron Risotto in the Pressure Cooker

Rating: 5 stars
4
In Italy, this is known as 'risotto alla Milanese,' 'risotto giallo,' or 'risotto allo zafferano.' Whatever you call it, it is the king of risottos, the simplest yet best known of all. The traditional preparation requires 20 minutes of stirring and cooking, but I managed to learn how to prepare it in the pressure cooker or an Instant Pot®. I swear, you won't notice the difference! I have provided further tips for all your pressure cooker risottos in the notes at the end of the recipe.
By FrancescaM

True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
20
As classically Italian as you can get, this unadulterated risotto is made in the traditional way and simply flavored with porcini mushrooms, white wine, butter and Parmesan cheese.
By miche

Lemon Seafood Risotto

Rating: 4.13 stars
48
A delicious spring/summer dish with a great creamy texture and taste!
By claudinhull

Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto

Rating: 4.69 stars
16
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
By tea

Risotto with Truffle and Parmesan

Rating: 4.9 stars
71
I created this recipe because there is nothing quite like creamy, savory rice. It is so delicious and filling, it can be a meal in itself! You do need to tend to the stove for 30 minutes for stirring, but it is definitely worth the effort. I used regular milk (not cream) and it was absolutely heavenly and creamy! Serve as soon as possible (as it turns like glue if held too long!)
By blondie5for5

Butternut Squash and Shiitake Mushroom Wild Rice Risotto

Rating: 4.43 stars
40
A pretty fall risotto with lots of color and texture. This dish makes a great meatless main course or an elegant side dish.
By LoveNRoquette
Instant Pot® Fresh Corn Risotto

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Creamy risotto with sweet kernels of fresh corn made in a fraction of the time as traditional risotto, in your pressure cooker!
By Kim's Cooking Now
Lemon Asparagus Risotto
Rating: Unrated
168
How To Make Creamy Risotto at Home
Green Risotto with Fava Beans
Rating: Unrated
58
Saffron and Pancetta Risotto
Rating: Unrated
11

More Risotto Recipes

Chef John's Baked Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.94 stars
209
The beginning and the end of this risotto recipe are pretty standard, but we've moved the middle 15 minutes into the oven in an attempt to eliminate those dreaded 'variables.' Besides being easier and more repeatable, this method produced a risotto that was identical in looks, taste, and texture to anything I can do on the stove.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Risotto

Rating: 4.09 stars
89
The classic Italian rice dish, now simplified in a slow cooker near you!
By Lady7Fire

Instant Pot® Chicken Risotto

Rating: 4.73 stars
26
No more standing over a stove stirring and stirring to get creamy risotto! Once you make it in an Instant Pot®, you'll never make it any other way.
By lutzflcat

Lobster Risotto

Rating: 4.16 stars
19
A very rich and creamy risotto with lobster, caramelized onions, and sherry.
By pkkviper

Bacon Risotto

Rating: 4.67 stars
387
Creamy risotto with crisp bacon. Plate the risotto and add one raw egg yolk to each serving if desired, allowing the diner to break the yolk and stir into the rice.
By FURFNSLO

Rice Cooker Risotto

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
I found a recipe similar to this one years ago on Allrecipes and haven't been able to find it again. Luckily, I remembered the basics of it. After some trial and error, I have it figured out! This basic recipe is a creamy comfort food that is very versatile, in that you can add any meat and veggies combos you want to make it your own.
By turtle311

Rib-Eye Steak and Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 5 stars
2
Rib-eye steak and mushroom risotto are perfectly sous-vide steaks with fall-flavored Arborio rice, full of cheese, garlic, shallots, and creamy, buttery goodness. Top risotto with Parmesan cheese if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Zucchini Risotto

Rating: 4.43 stars
332
This creamy main dish gets a splash of color with the addition of zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil. With much less butter than in a typical risotto recipe and no wine, there's no running around for ingredients you don't have on hand! The result is a lovely, light flavor in a very filling meal.
By LitleLisa1

Basic Microwave Risotto

Rating: 4.56 stars
264
Microwave Risotto is great because of its forgiving nature; if you forget it for a half hour, nothing is lost. Also, it is a wonderful clean-out-the-fridge, use-your-imagination, I-just-bounced-five-checks recipe. It reheats well too. You can use margarine or olive oil in place of the butter, and you can use apple juice or white grape juice in place of the wine.
By Drasaid

Creamy Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.35 stars
52
This variation on mushroom risotto includes cream of mushroom soup for the creamy taste, without actually using heavy cream. A light hand is recommended with the thyme and basil. If you like, stir in freshly grated parmesan cheese before serving.
By Kathy

Risotto with Chicken and Asparagus

Rating: 4.18 stars
101
A delicious, authentic-tasting Italian risotto with chicken and asparagus. Perfect with a glass of Italian wine!
By katie

Instant Pot® Risotto

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Risotto in the Instant Pot® has been a life-changer for me! Risotto used to be something that I'd make on special occasions, due to the time it took to make. No more standing at the stove, stirring and adding broth one ladle at a time for 40 minutes! Use that extra time to make something delicious to accompany this simple risotto. Our favorite is pan-seared scallops with a lemon-garlic sauce.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Broccoli Risotto with Cream and Lemon

Rating: 4.58 stars
80
A creamy risotto with broccoli and just a hint of lemon.
By Brittany

Vegan Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This risotto is chock-full of mushroom flavor in the best possible way! Make sure to use a really good vegetable stock in this as it makes all the difference. Top with vegan cheese, or add in some nutritional yeast for extra flavor, if desired.
By Kim

Instant Pot® Shrimp Risotto with Peas

Rating: 5 stars
5
If you love risotto but hate all of the stirring and time involved, you'll love making it in the Instant Pot®. You'll have creamy, tender risotto, and adding some shrimp turns this into one delicious main course. Top with an additional sprinkle of Parmesan, if desired.
By lutzflcat

Lemony Shrimp Risotto

Risotto has a reputation for being hard to prepare but this recipe is relatively easy to prepare, and has a taste similar to shrimp scampi.
By thedailygourmet

Shiitake and Baby Bella Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.6 stars
40
This risotto is extremely good. I like using fresh shiitakes because they give the rice a nice texture.
By WAIX0713

Garlic Shrimp and Asparagus Risotto

Rating: 4.28 stars
25
Takes a second to prep but so worth it in the end.
By Joshua F

Shrimp Risotto

Rating: 5 stars
3
A wonderfully rich and creamy shrimp risotto that is worth the attention to detail. Garnish with a rosemary sprig or parsley.
By tblair90

Instant Pot® Brown Rice and Mushroom Risotto (Vegan and Gluten-Free)

I never complain about making risotto. In fact, I make it when I want to get something quick on the table. But when I spent over an hour and a half making one with brown rice, I decided to try it out in my Instant Pot®. It's awesome.
By Buckwheat Queen

Easy Butternut Squash Risotto

Rating: 5 stars
2
Simple and hearty butternut squash risotto dish.
By Sara s

Seafood Risotto

Rating: 4.1 stars
31
Creamy, flavorful risotto with easy-to-follow directions. Don't be intimidated: just get your broth going in one pan, and your rice in another, and slowly combine. Don't forget to taste as you get toward the end of cooking! This seafood recipe uses clams and leftover salmon, but the seafood variations are endless. I use water and clam juice here (not chicken broth) to allow the seafood flavor to shine.
By CHEFSINGLEDAD

Shrimp, Leek and Spinach Risotto

Rating: 4.19 stars
74
This is a great recipe!
By MRSPETEL
