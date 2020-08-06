Risotto Recipes

Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
In Italy, this is known as 'risotto alla Milanese,' 'risotto giallo,' or 'risotto allo zafferano.' Whatever you call it, it is the king of risottos, the simplest yet best known of all. The traditional preparation requires 20 minutes of stirring and cooking, but I managed to learn how to prepare it in the pressure cooker or an Instant Pot®. I swear, you won't notice the difference! I have provided further tips for all your pressure cooker risottos in the notes at the end of the recipe.
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
I created this recipe because there is nothing quite like creamy, savory rice. It is so delicious and filling, it can be a meal in itself! You do need to tend to the stove for 30 minutes for stirring, but it is definitely worth the effort. I used regular milk (not cream) and it was absolutely heavenly and creamy! Serve as soon as possible (as it turns like glue if held too long!)
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
The beginning and the end of this risotto recipe are pretty standard, but we've moved the middle 15 minutes into the oven in an attempt to eliminate those dreaded 'variables.' Besides being easier and more repeatable, this method produced a risotto that was identical in looks, taste, and texture to anything I can do on the stove.
I found a recipe similar to this one years ago on Allrecipes and haven't been able to find it again. Luckily, I remembered the basics of it. After some trial and error, I have it figured out! This basic recipe is a creamy comfort food that is very versatile, in that you can add any meat and veggies combos you want to make it your own.
Rib-eye steak and mushroom risotto are perfectly sous-vide steaks with fall-flavored Arborio rice, full of cheese, garlic, shallots, and creamy, buttery goodness. Top risotto with Parmesan cheese if desired.
This creamy main dish gets a splash of color with the addition of zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil. With much less butter than in a typical risotto recipe and no wine, there's no running around for ingredients you don't have on hand! The result is a lovely, light flavor in a very filling meal.
Microwave Risotto is great because of its forgiving nature; if you forget it for a half hour, nothing is lost. Also, it is a wonderful clean-out-the-fridge, use-your-imagination, I-just-bounced-five-checks recipe. It reheats well too. You can use margarine or olive oil in place of the butter, and you can use apple juice or white grape juice in place of the wine.
This variation on mushroom risotto includes cream of mushroom soup for the creamy taste, without actually using heavy cream. A light hand is recommended with the thyme and basil. If you like, stir in freshly grated parmesan cheese before serving.
Risotto in the Instant Pot® has been a life-changer for me! Risotto used to be something that I'd make on special occasions, due to the time it took to make. No more standing at the stove, stirring and adding broth one ladle at a time for 40 minutes! Use that extra time to make something delicious to accompany this simple risotto. Our favorite is pan-seared scallops with a lemon-garlic sauce.
This risotto is chock-full of mushroom flavor in the best possible way! Make sure to use a really good vegetable stock in this as it makes all the difference. Top with vegan cheese, or add in some nutritional yeast for extra flavor, if desired.
If you love risotto but hate all of the stirring and time involved, you'll love making it in the Instant Pot®. You'll have creamy, tender risotto, and adding some shrimp turns this into one delicious main course. Top with an additional sprinkle of Parmesan, if desired.
I never complain about making risotto. In fact, I make it when I want to get something quick on the table. But when I spent over an hour and a half making one with brown rice, I decided to try it out in my Instant Pot®. It's awesome.
Creamy, flavorful risotto with easy-to-follow directions. Don't be intimidated: just get your broth going in one pan, and your rice in another, and slowly combine. Don't forget to taste as you get toward the end of cooking! This seafood recipe uses clams and leftover salmon, but the seafood variations are endless. I use water and clam juice here (not chicken broth) to allow the seafood flavor to shine.