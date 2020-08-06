This recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
This is a very tasty and easy recipe. I've even served this to people who swear they don't like rice and they love it. Have to make a double recipe to keep my husband from eating everyone's share! It makes an especially good side dish for chicken.
The nutty flavor of wild rice makes a great combo with dried apricots, pine nuts, and traditional ingredients. I combined some recipes and the result was eagerly consumed. When I made this I fully cooked the rice. This is a forgiving and flexible recipe. There are so many different things to add or substitute: walnuts, almonds, orange zest, dried cranberries, mushrooms, more bread, whatever you prefer.
Combining wild rice, mushrooms, nuts, green onions, and sour cream, my father's recipe goes very well with any game dish. The recipe calls for fresh or dried morel mushrooms, which give the recipe its best flavor, but any type of mushroom, fresh or dried, should work well. Similarly, he always used chestnuts, but we have found that pecans and hazelnuts (and, probably walnuts or cashews) work just as well. Preparation time depends on whether one is using dried mushrooms or not.
A supremely filling, hearty soup. I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread. Hint: this is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock! This soup makes great leftovers, but you might want to thin it slightly with skim milk or water when reheating.
A most delicious soup, and if you add extra chicken, a very filling and satisfying meal. I can't help but add more rice, onions, etc., so I end up with a BIG pot of soup. I have never had anything but raves about this soup!
This thick, stick-to-your-ribs stew features tender wild rice and buttery-soft chicken. The poultry slowly simmers on the bone all day long, lending more flavor to the soup and moisture to the meat. After the long cook time, the meat falls off the bone and shreds easily.
This soup will warm your home and your heart. True Northern comfort food. Save Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey leftovers just so that you can make this yummy soup. I created this recipe using leftovers that I had frozen.
This recipe isn't too difficult, but it looks like an expensive restaurant meal! It is the perfect way to fix up that pheasant, duck or even just a Cornish game hen from your local grocery store. This recipe is made with a Cornish game hen in mind, so if you are using a larger bird, you may want to adjust the amount of the ingredients.
A creamy chicken, wild rice, and mushroom casserole. This elegant, tasty recipe may be made in advance and baked right before company arrives! It's a real family favorite! Serve with French-style green beans or broccoli, fruit salad and French bread. That's all you need.
This is a nice change from ordinary quiche. Full of ham, wild rice, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and flavored with a touch of Dijon mustard, this quiche is fabulous for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And the meat & veggie mixture is terrific simply scrambled with eggs for a quickie meal!
Using leftover chicken breasts and leftover packaged wild rice dinner, plus a few additions makes a great soup! Pretty if garnished with some finely shredded carrots sprinkled on top along with a pretty sprig of parsley.
Pressure cooking rice enriches and intensifies the flavor of the stock and herbs. Wild rice is firm on the outside, soft in the middle, and its texture blends nicely with softer brown rice. This is a tasty side dish for chicken, turkey, pork, and fish.
Two of my favorite northwoods ingredients come together to make a risotto-like meal! Using a mix of wild rice, brown rice, and morel mushrooms ensures a nice creamy, and 'earthy' flavor. If your morels are particularly large, make sure to chop them into 1/2-inch pieces.