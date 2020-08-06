Wild Rice

Find ways to cook with wild rice, including recipes for wild rice pilaf, wild rice stuffing and dressing, and chicken wild rice soup.

Wild Rice and Orzo Pilaf

2
A friend of mine served this side dish for a group dinner. We all loved and devoured it. It's so very easy and versatile that you can personalize it to suit your own taste.
By Tricia McTamaney

Minnesota Wild Rice Dressing

60
This recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
By MARJK

Wild Rice Pilaf

12
This is a very tasty and easy recipe. I've even served this to people who swear they don't like rice and they love it. Have to make a double recipe to keep my husband from eating everyone's share! It makes an especially good side dish for chicken.
By lonwolf32

Rhubarb Wild Rice Pilaf

12
A new way to use rhubarb, it plays off the nutty flavor of wild rice. This makes an attractive, unexpected side for fish or poultry. It has become a requested holiday dish in our family.
By BigShotsMom

Minnesota Real Wild Rice Stuffing

5
The nutty flavor of wild rice makes a great combo with dried apricots, pine nuts, and traditional ingredients. I combined some recipes and the result was eagerly consumed. When I made this I fully cooked the rice. This is a forgiving and flexible recipe. There are so many different things to add or substitute: walnuts, almonds, orange zest, dried cranberries, mushrooms, more bread, whatever you prefer.
By birdseed

Opa George's Wild Rice

5
Combining wild rice, mushrooms, nuts, green onions, and sour cream, my father's recipe goes very well with any game dish. The recipe calls for fresh or dried morel mushrooms, which give the recipe its best flavor, but any type of mushroom, fresh or dried, should work well. Similarly, he always used chestnuts, but we have found that pecans and hazelnuts (and, probably walnuts or cashews) work just as well. Preparation time depends on whether one is using dried mushrooms or not.
By JessKZ

Cashew Raisin Rice Pilaf

129
Very good low-fat rice pilaf. This dish is very good with poultry and pork dishes.
By GRANNYLORETTA

Wild Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

92
A filling vegetarian main course dish, squash stuffed with stuffing and rice!
By sherry

Rebecca's Wild Rice Pilaf

32
A wonderful combination of rice, onions and mushrooms. Great served with chicken!
By RJG

Pork and Wild Rice Casserole

26
This recipe is a delicious use of wild rice. Just be sure to season your ground pork if you don't buy it pre-seasoned (usually labeled as pork sausage).
By kathleen

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

2983
A supremely filling, hearty soup. I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread. Hint: this is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock! This soup makes great leftovers, but you might want to thin it slightly with skim milk or water when reheating.
By Sue

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

888
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue
How to Cook Wild Rice
It's technically not rice at all.
Wild Rice And Chicken Soup
114
A most delicious soup, and if you add extra chicken, a very filling and satisfying meal. I can't help but add more rice, onions, etc., so I end up with a BIG pot of soup. I have never had anything but raves about this soup!
Slow Cooker Chicken Stew with Wild Rice
Hearty Hoppin' John Stew
13

I couldn't find a Hoppin' John recipe I really cared for, so I threw this together to enjoy black-eyed peas for New Year's.

