Spinach Casserole

If you love the rich flavors of cheese and sausage, this recipe is for you. This is a wonderful quick dinner idea. Perfect for families on the run and a wonderful party dish. Even people who hate Spinach love this awesome dish!!!
This is a family favorite...spinach, fresh mushrooms, artichokes and cheeses make up a mouth-watering side dish that is creamy and delicious. This recipe has a lot of steps, but it is relatively easy and is well worth it. If you are a garlic lover, add an additional clove or two of pressed garlic to the mixture without roasting it first. This is my most requested vegetable casserole recipe, and it is a Thanksgiving favorite.
This filling dish uses spinach, potato, and ricotta cheese, layered with matzo, to create a delicious vegetarian casserole for Passover, or any time of year! Perfect as the main meatless dish at a Seder.
Fresh spinach and Swiss cheese combine in this gratin that is perfect for the holidays. No more hand cramping from squeezing frozen spinach. With the exception of the breadcrumb topping, this can be done a day ahead to save time on the big day. You will just need to allow an additional 30 minutes of cook time.