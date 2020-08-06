Spinach Casserole

Looking for spinach casserole recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted spinach casserole recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Restaurant-Style Spinach Casserole

32
A creamy spinach and onion casserole.
By Stephanie

Easy Spinach Casserole

35
Couldn't be easier or yummier!
By Barbara

Spinach Casserole

65
This is an always requested vegetable side dish at our holiday gatherings.
By Valerie

Spinach and Mushroom Casserole

87
This dish is a simple layered combination of spinach and mushrooms, that goes wonderfully with roast beef or chicken.
By CathyM

Spinach, Sausage and Cheese Bake

84
If you love the rich flavors of cheese and sausage, this recipe is for you. This is a wonderful quick dinner idea. Perfect for families on the run and a wonderful party dish. Even people who hate Spinach love this awesome dish!!!
By HACKERHEINLEIN

Creamy Spinach Casserole

59
This spinach casserole is similar to one served at a Boston restaurant chain.
By MARBALET

Spinach Marie

72
This is a decadent blend of spinach, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, milk and spices.
By sal

Baked Spinach

269
This spinach casserole is a very good dinner party recipe, and also makes a good family meal.
By Joanna Wallbillich

Sally's Spinach Mashed Potatoes

531
This was one of my mother's best recipes. It is very quick, easy and delicious. A good way for the little ones to eat their spinach!
By Gail Kane

Fresh Spinach Madeline

1
Most recipes for spinach Madeline call for frozen spinach and they end up rather soupy. This spinach Madeline turns out creamy with a slight kick.
By thedailygourmet

Spinach and Rice (Spanakorizo)

292
This is a Greek side dish that our family loves. Add a little Feta cheese and fresh lemon after it's cooked and you have heaven.
By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Amazing Spinach Artichoke Casserole

92
This is a family favorite...spinach, fresh mushrooms, artichokes and cheeses make up a mouth-watering side dish that is creamy and delicious. This recipe has a lot of steps, but it is relatively easy and is well worth it. If you are a garlic lover, add an additional clove or two of pressed garlic to the mixture without roasting it first. This is my most requested vegetable casserole recipe, and it is a Thanksgiving favorite.
By mharbold
Inspiration and Ideas

Spinach Rice
144
Even if you don't like spinach, you will love this creamy rice dish. Add more or less jalapeno peppers to your liking.
Grandma's Spinach Souffle Bake
10
This dish is a great vegetable side dish that my Grandma used to make. I used to hate spinach before I tried this dish and now I love it and make it for guests!
Quick and Easy Spinach Casserole
110
Cheesy Creamed Spinach Casserole
153

A spinach recipe you will be proud to offer to others.

More Spinach Casserole

Savory Spinach Casserole

101
This cream cheese, spinach and Parmesan cheese dish is a very creamy and savory side dish!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Spinach Potatoes

54
This is a rich and cheesy potato dish filled with spinach and Italian bacon.
By ERINSANDERS

Potato Spinach Casserole

170
This simple recipe goes great with chicken, pork or steak.
By LISA B7

River Road Spinach Madeline

1
Thick and creamy with a hint of jalapeno heat, this Junior League recipe for spinach Madeline remains a favorite side dish in Southern Louisiana.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Spinach Madeline

This is a quick and easy recipe for a spinach side dish. It is creamy and cheesy and the seasoned bread crumbs give it a little crunch factor.
By Yoly

Spinach Kugel

27
My grandmother always made this wonderful kugel at every family dinner. It is moist and delicious and VERY easy to make!
By BAKERJOY

Spinach and Artichoke Casserole

5
We have this recipe with our Thanksgiving dinner annually. I was looking for a similar recipe online and couldn't find one, so I asked my mother to send it to me.
By MSLIB5

Cottage Cheese Squares

11
This is an incredible tasting dish! Try it as a side or main.
By sal

Spinach and Potato Pie

6
This filling dish uses spinach, potato, and ricotta cheese, layered with matzo, to create a delicious vegetarian casserole for Passover, or any time of year! Perfect as the main meatless dish at a Seder.
By SFOLLMER

Spinach Alfredo Casserole

9
Your kids will eat their spinach when you serve this creamy and delicious side dish. It's easy enough for family dinners and elegant enough for company and holidays.
By JOSLYN H

Fresh Spinach Gratin

3
Fresh spinach and Swiss cheese combine in this gratin that is perfect for the holidays. No more hand cramping from squeezing frozen spinach. With the exception of the breadcrumb topping, this can be done a day ahead to save time on the big day. You will just need to allow an additional 30 minutes of cook time.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Creamy Cheddar and Spinach Casserole

Broccoli or spinach casserole.
By Teresa
