Spinach Casserole

Amazing Spinach Artichoke Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars 92

This is a family favorite...spinach, fresh mushrooms, artichokes and cheeses make up a mouth-watering side dish that is creamy and delicious. This recipe has a lot of steps, but it is relatively easy and is well worth it. If you are a garlic lover, add an additional clove or two of pressed garlic to the mixture without roasting it first. This is my most requested vegetable casserole recipe, and it is a Thanksgiving favorite.