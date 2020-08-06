Mardi Gras Dessert Recipes

The King Cake is a New Orleans tradition that involves a pastry, a small plastic baby, and a party. The King Cake is baked with a small plastic baby hidden inside, the person who gets the slice with baby in it has to host the next party.
This is my mom's recipe for Rice Pudding. It's the best I've ever tasted and it gets rave reviews from everyone I serve it to. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon, if desired. For creamier pudding, use short or medium grain rice.
As kids, we always put in a heart-filled request for these on Christmas Eve. It was quite a family affair - my mom would make up the dough, my dad would roll them out and cut them and then after frying them up, us kids would take turns shaking them in a paper bag with powdered sugar! I finally got to go to New Orleans and I was excited to get to try 'the real thing' at the famous Cafe Du Monde...I was SO HAPPY because my husband and I both said our recipe was a near carbon copy of CAFE DU MONDE! We've made this recipe for over 40 years and I promise it won't disappoint!
My family loves this pie at Thanksgiving, Christmas or really any holiday of the year. So put on some jazz, pour yourself some java, and have a piece of this delicious dessert. The chocolate chips and the bourbon add a delicious change to the normal pecan pie. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.
When you think show-stopping, special occasion desserts, you usually don't think simple-and-fast, but that's the case with bananas Foster. This delicious New Orleans classic only has a few ingredients, and takes just minutes to make. Except for the folks that burn their houses down, everybody loves this recipe.
Crostoli are a huge part of 'Carnevale' or 'Carnival' in Italy; these light, airy fried pastries are also a favorite holiday treat for Italian-Americans. This family favorite has been handed down from my great-grandmother, who brought the recipe with her when she emigrated to the U.S. from the Veneto region of Italy.
I grew up eating king cake in NOLA but never really LIKING it. I finally decided to give it a go myself and have to say that this is, hands down, the best I've ever eaten. A conglom of several recipes, it's great with coffee, not too sweet, not too bready, with a rich, tender crumb and the traditional lemon/nutmeg flavors of a genuine NOLA king cake. Best eaten same day but pretty darn good the day after (if there are leftovers!). Enjoy, y'all!
Mandarin oranges in the cake and pineapple, pecans and coconut in the filling. From living down south and all the get-togethers for Pig Picking, this cake is a sure winner with people from the Southerners as well as the Northerners. This cake brings us all together.
This a sweet bread that is made during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It has a cream cheese filling and a simple glaze. A tiny plastic baby baked into the bread and will bring good luck to whoever finds it.
This is one of my grandmother's recipes, a Southern classic. It is similar to a doberge--six thin layers with a tart lemon filling. I usually need 3 large fresh lemons for this recipe to produce the zest and juice.
Do you love the way a King Cake brightens up your party but hate the time it takes to bake one? Here's an easy recipe that's fast and fun and easier than pie! A small plastic baby inserted into the side of the cake will bring good luck in the coming year to whoever discovers it in their slice of cake. Beads, additional plastic babies, curly ribbon, and other festive trinkets can be used to decorate the cake.
'Chiacchiere' is a dessert that is fried and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and served with sanguinaccio. It is a traditional Italian dessert in the region of Campagnia, served during 'carnevale' or as we say Mardi Gras. It is served with 'sanguinaccio' a chocolate sauce used for dipping the 'chiacchiere'. Years ago the sanguinaccio was made with chocolate and pig's blood, but now the use of the blood has been banned due to health concerns, but in small villages across Italy it is still used.
Less yeasty and more cake-like than king cake, these quick cakes get you the vanilla-nutmeg-lemon-buttermilk flavor and fun colors of a traditional king cake - without waiting around for a yeasted dough to rise.