Mardi Gras Dessert Recipes

Looking for Mardi Gras dessert ideas? Find recipes for king cake, doberge cake, bananas Foster, and other classics.

Mardi Gras King Cake

Rating: 4.53 stars
391
The King Cake is a New Orleans tradition that involves a pastry, a small plastic baby, and a party. The King Cake is baked with a small plastic baby hidden inside, the person who gets the slice with baby in it has to host the next party.
By Jo

Calas (Creole Rice Beignets)

Rating: 4 stars
2
A great use for leftover rice, these beignets feature raisins and cinnamon and are great for a Sunday brunch.
By Gabrielle in DC

Creamy Rice Pudding

Rating: 4.74 stars
5909
This is my mom's recipe for Rice Pudding. It's the best I've ever tasted and it gets rave reviews from everyone I serve it to. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon, if desired. For creamier pudding, use short or medium grain rice.
By Anonymous

Air Fryer Beignets

Rating: 3.6 stars
20
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Pralines

Rating: 4.46 stars
206
Had these in New Orleans and loved them, so I tried different combos and liked this best.
By MARKR

Colored Sugar

Rating: 4.86 stars
177
Make your own colored sugars and save yourself a lot of money over the holiday season. This recipe is easy and can be kept in the jars for months.
By Sue

Doberge Cake (Dobash)

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
Also known to a friend as Jewell Cake, named after her mother, this cake is a tower of moist cake layers with icing and is no easy feat to take on! However, this recipe helps simplify it a bit!
By Summer1227

Fastelavnsboller (Fastelavn Buns)

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
Traditional Danish buns with a custard-type cream and chocolate icing are always eaten by children on Fastelavn, which falls around Shrove Tuesday.
By mobygirl

Costas French Market Doughnuts (Beignets)

Rating: 4.61 stars
258
As kids, we always put in a heart-filled request for these on Christmas Eve. It was quite a family affair - my mom would make up the dough, my dad would roll them out and cut them and then after frying them up, us kids would take turns shaking them in a paper bag with powdered sugar! I finally got to go to New Orleans and I was excited to get to try 'the real thing' at the famous Cafe Du Monde...I was SO HAPPY because my husband and I both said our recipe was a near carbon copy of CAFE DU MONDE! We've made this recipe for over 40 years and I promise it won't disappoint!
By Adrienne Belaire

Pralines II

Rating: 4.5 stars
16
Delicious candy and pretty easy to make.
By Melissa

Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

Rating: 4.51 stars
91
This is the best bread pudding I've ever eaten! My husband wants me to make it every weekend for Sunday brunch.
By CHERRY195

New Orleans Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.73 stars
81
My family loves this pie at Thanksgiving, Christmas or really any holiday of the year. So put on some jazz, pour yourself some java, and have a piece of this delicious dessert. The chocolate chips and the bourbon add a delicious change to the normal pecan pie. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.
By tracy918
Bananas Foster II

Rating: 4.8 stars
1110

On Father's Day we all tried this delicious dessert, which everyone loved. Bananas warmed in buttery rum sauce over vanilla ice cream.

More Mardi Gras Dessert Recipes

Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

Rating: 4.81 stars
228
This is a wonderful family recipe I often make at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
By Leah Little

Microwave Pralines

Rating: 4.41 stars
188
Brown sugar, cream, salt, margarine and pecans are microwaved then flavored with vanilla and dropped onto waxed paper to cool into bite sized pralines.
By MARY GAIL

Chef John's Bananas Foster

Rating: 4.84 stars
32
When you think show-stopping, special occasion desserts, you usually don't think simple-and-fast, but that's the case with bananas Foster. This delicious New Orleans classic only has a few ingredients, and takes just minutes to make. Except for the folks that burn their houses down, everybody loves this recipe.
By Chef John

Nana's Fastnachts

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
These are similar to doughnuts but much tastier! They are usually made on Shrove Tuesday (Fat Tuesday).
By Sandy

Bananas Foster I

Rating: 4.62 stars
121
Bananas sliced in a warm cinnamon and caramel sauce with rum. Serve over ice cream!
By Chrissi

Pecan Pralines

Rating: 3.73 stars
33
This was my mother's recipe.
By Susan White

Bourbon Bread Pudding

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
A sweet bourbon bread pudding for large get-togethers. My family requests that I bring this every holiday!
By BugNBear

Pig Picking Cake III

Rating: 4.77 stars
53
This is my daughters favorite. It is an easy mandarin orange cake with pineapple, nuts, pudding and whipped topping. Whip one up and it's pig-out time!
By NELL 2

Crostoli Pastries

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Crostoli are a huge part of 'Carnevale' or 'Carnival' in Italy; these light, airy fried pastries are also a favorite holiday treat for Italian-Americans. This family favorite has been handed down from my great-grandmother, who brought the recipe with her when she emigrated to the U.S. from the Veneto region of Italy.
By Tiffany Taylor

Buttermilk King Cake with Cream Cheese Filling

Rating: 4.7 stars
23
I grew up eating king cake in NOLA but never really LIKING it. I finally decided to give it a go myself and have to say that this is, hands down, the best I've ever eaten. A conglom of several recipes, it's great with coffee, not too sweet, not too bready, with a rich, tender crumb and the traditional lemon/nutmeg flavors of a genuine NOLA king cake. Best eaten same day but pretty darn good the day after (if there are leftovers!). Enjoy, y'all!
By mississippimarion

King Cake in a Bread Machine

Rating: 4.79 stars
76
Hey y'all, I came up with a non-traditional way to make a very traditional cake, and just in time for Mardi Gras. Laissez le bon temps rouler!
By SUZZANNA

The Best Cream Cheese King Cake

Rating: 5 stars
7
If you're looking for a new king cake recipe to celebrate Mardi Gras, you must try this one. If you're a little intimated, don't be. Follow this recipe and don't forget to put the baby in!
By Smart Cookie
Pig Picking Cake II

Rating: 4.68 stars
50
Mandarin oranges in the cake and pineapple, pecans and coconut in the filling. From living down south and all the get-togethers for Pig Picking, this cake is a sure winner with people from the Southerners as well as the Northerners. This cake brings us all together.
By Claudia Hamilton

Semlor (Semla)

Rating: 4.4 stars
15
These Swedish desserts are traditionally served on Fat Tuesday, but nowadays they are happily eaten as often as they can be found. We love that these are not too sweet, and are just big enough.
By Justin Williams

King Cake

Rating: 4.12 stars
98
This a sweet bread that is made during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It has a cream cheese filling and a simple glaze. A tiny plastic baby baked into the bread and will bring good luck to whoever finds it.
By ARVILLALAR

Sybil's Old Fashioned Lemon Layer Cake

Rating: 3.94 stars
18
This is one of my grandmother's recipes, a Southern classic. It is similar to a doberge--six thin layers with a tart lemon filling. I usually need 3 large fresh lemons for this recipe to produce the zest and juice.
By REGINAHARRIS

Super Easy Mardi Gras King Cake

Rating: 4.28 stars
54
Do you love the way a King Cake brightens up your party but hate the time it takes to bake one? Here's an easy recipe that's fast and fun and easier than pie! A small plastic baby inserted into the side of the cake will bring good luck in the coming year to whoever discovers it in their slice of cake. Beads, additional plastic babies, curly ribbon, and other festive trinkets can be used to decorate the cake.
By BUDDHAFULDREAMER

Tin Roof Sundae Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
48
This is an ice cream pie; the combination of the crust and the salty peanuts makes it one of the best you will ever try.
By Ryan McCollum

Two Ton Bourbon Pecan Cake

Rating: 3.57 stars
14
Serve this rich and decadent cake up for your next Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras feast.
By Toni Holmes

Easy 1000 Watt Microwave Pralines

Rating: 2.36 stars
11
These are great, but don't even think of trying this unless you KNOW you have a 1000 watt microwave (due to cook time).
By BJBEAUDOIN

Pie Snacking Cake

Rating: 4.74 stars
23
A moist and fruity cake that 's' a snap to make! Serve it warm from the oven with a scoop of ice cream of a dollop of whipped cream.
By Lorna

Chiacchiere with Sanguinaccio

Rating: 5 stars
1
'Chiacchiere' is a dessert that is fried and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and served with sanguinaccio. It is a traditional Italian dessert in the region of Campagnia, served during 'carnevale' or as we say Mardi Gras. It is served with 'sanguinaccio' a chocolate sauce used for dipping the 'chiacchiere'. Years ago the sanguinaccio was made with chocolate and pig's blood, but now the use of the blood has been banned due to health concerns, but in small villages across Italy it is still used.
By LaCuocaEnza

Jim's Apple Raisin Pound Cake with Praline Glaze

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
This is a very moist cake. With all the grated apples, raisins and pecans, it could stand alone without a topping; however with the praline glaze....well, you be the judge!
By JimJimmy

King Cake Cupcakes

Rating: 4.62 stars
13
Less yeasty and more cake-like than king cake, these quick cakes get you the vanilla-nutmeg-lemon-buttermilk flavor and fun colors of a traditional king cake - without waiting around for a yeasted dough to rise.
By thehungryscientist
