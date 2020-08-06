Etouffee Recipes

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
Crawfish Etouffee Like Maw-Maw Used to Make
This delicious crawfish entree is great for impressing guests (or even your spouse!) Serve with rice and crusty bread.
Shrimp Etouffee II
This is a very easy shrimp etouffe recipe that utilizes your microwave! I usually add four dashes of hot pepper sauce to the dish, but bring the hot stuff to the table in case someone wants a zestier dinner! This recipe is one I learned while going to school in southern Louisiana - Geaux Tigers!
Crawfish Etouffee Georgia Style
This is a recipe that is often asked for at the restaurant where I work. They never let us make it, but we get asked by guests a lot. We are a full-service French restaurant. This is a home favorite with my wife and kid. Almost as good as rabbit and pig! It's an etouffee to love: thick, rich, and full of taste. Serve on hot steamed rice with garlic bread and a green salad. Enjoy!
Ann's Shrimp Etouffee
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
Heather's Crawfish Etouffee
I am from Louisiana and one of the specialty dishes here is Crawfish Etouffee. This is a simple dish with bold flavor. Enjoy!
Go-To Crawfish Etouffee
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
Crawfish Etouffee II
I'm from Louisiana so that means this is a true recipe for Crawfish Etouffe. My family loves it when I make this recipe! If you can find crawfish fat use it instead of the tomato paste. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Chicken Etouffee
This isn't a true etouffee like the shrimp or crawfish you'll see at a restaurant. Which is probably why I and my family like it so much.
Catfish Etouffee
This will settle that Cajun craving. My husband asks for this repeatedly. He never gets tired of it!!