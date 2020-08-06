Etouffee Recipes

Learn to make a shrimp or crawfish étouffée and bring that incomparable New Orleans flavor home.

Crawfish Etouffee IV

49
This is a quick and very good Cajun dish that was given to me by my mother.
By Jason Poche

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée

583
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.

Crawfish Etouffee Like Maw-Maw Used to Make

54
This delicious crawfish entree is great for impressing guests (or even your spouse!) Serve with rice and crusty bread.
By Rita Ester

Shrimp Etouffee II

322
This is a very easy shrimp etouffe recipe that utilizes your microwave! I usually add four dashes of hot pepper sauce to the dish, but bring the hot stuff to the table in case someone wants a zestier dinner! This recipe is one I learned while going to school in southern Louisiana - Geaux Tigers!
By TEXICANTWIN

Crawfish Etouffee Georgia Style

7
This is a recipe that is often asked for at the restaurant where I work. They never let us make it, but we get asked by guests a lot. We are a full-service French restaurant. This is a home favorite with my wife and kid. Almost as good as rabbit and pig! It's an etouffee to love: thick, rich, and full of taste. Serve on hot steamed rice with garlic bread and a green salad. Enjoy!
By ChefScire

Ann's Shrimp Etouffee

245
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
By Ann Cooper

Heather's Crawfish Etouffee

19
I am from Louisiana and one of the specialty dishes here is Crawfish Etouffee. This is a simple dish with bold flavor. Enjoy!
By Heather W

Go-To Crawfish Etouffee

30
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
By Staci

Crawfish Etouffee II

60
I'm from Louisiana so that means this is a true recipe for Crawfish Etouffe. My family loves it when I make this recipe! If you can find crawfish fat use it instead of the tomato paste. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
By Lori Ferguson

Chicken Etouffee

10
This isn't a true etouffee like the shrimp or crawfish you'll see at a restaurant. Which is probably why I and my family like it so much.
By SmithFam5

Catfish Etouffee

20
This will settle that Cajun craving. My husband asks for this repeatedly. He never gets tired of it!!
Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Etouffe
581
"EXCELLENT job capturing the New Orleans flavor and feel! Just perfect. Do NOT be afraid of the roux: it's patience, as is all good cooking. "– Jan Trap
Chef John's Shrimp Etouffee
544
"Can I give it a 6 STARS? This recipe was amazing! We love spicy foods, and this was perfect." – Bonnie Epps
Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee
256
11 Classic New Orleans Shrimp Recipes to Curl Yer Toes
No One Cooks Like Your Mawmaw, But Even She Would Approve
Catfish Etouffee
21
Shrimp Etoufee III
82

I go by feel more that cups and teaspoons - this is one my mother had fed us when we were little - and we loved it! I cook it now and my kids love it! Try this and see! This takes time but it's good!

