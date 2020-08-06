Recipes for the Super Bowl®

Feeding a crowd for your Super Bowl® party? We've got you covered: guacamole, chili, 7 layer dip, jalapeno poppers, buffalo chicken dip or just plain recipes with buffalo flavor! Browse super recipes for the big bowl game.
Want to make Buffalo chicken dip and all you have is frozen chicken? No stress, just cook the frozen chicken breasts in a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot®, start to finish in 30 minutes. Instructions for thawed chicken are included.
We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table. If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do.
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
These nachos can be served as a meal, but all the good stuff makes for a great appetizer or snack while watching a game or a quick lunch for your family and friends. Better plan on making two plates of these, they're really good! Serve with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
This is an old family recipe that my mom has cooked for 50 years. It's a wonderful, 'stick-to-the-ribs' meal that goes wonderful with warm cornbread or rolls. I find that kids love this when they don't like regular 'spicy' chili. Enjoy!
These easy to make hot wings are crispy without being fried. Always yummy to snack on. They only take 10 minutes for prep, but need to be refrigerated for about an hour so the flour coating is firm. You can add more cayenne or use a higher hot sauce to butter ratio if you like them spicier! Enjoy.