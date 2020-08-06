Recipes for the Super Bowl®

Feeding a crowd for your Super Bowl® party? We've got you covered: guacamole, chili, 7 layer dip, jalapeno poppers, buffalo chicken dip or just plain recipes with buffalo flavor! Browse super recipes for the big bowl game.

Staff Picks

Celebrate Super Bowl LVI

Kick off your party with Cincinnati and LA-inspired foods!
By Bailey Fink

Instant Pot® No-Stress Buffalo Chicken Dip

12
Want to make Buffalo chicken dip and all you have is frozen chicken? No stress, just cook the frozen chicken breasts in a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot®, start to finish in 30 minutes. Instructions for thawed chicken are included.
By bd.weld

Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders

30
We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table. If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

9
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sandie's Seven-Layer Bean Dip

18
At every family gathering, I am asked to make this dish. It's so yummy, it's always the first thing to go. Serve dip with chips or spread onto tortillas. It's great when topped with guacamole!
By Kenys "B"

Guacamole

You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Football Cheese Ball

40
Your pigskin party isn't complete without this cute and tasty cheese ball! Serve with your favorite crackers.
By AMYRICHARDSON25

Over the Top Nachos

195
These nachos can be served as a meal, but all the good stuff makes for a great appetizer or snack while watching a game or a quick lunch for your family and friends. Better plan on making two plates of these, they're really good! Serve with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
By Charlie

Touchdown Chili

315
Every year when football season rolls around and the weather begins to cool, my husband requests I make this hearty, beanless chili. It receives rave reviews from everyone.
By Jenn Polk

Buffalo Chicken Dip

This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!
By NUNPUNCH

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2902
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

Baked Potato Dip

270
I got this recipe from a former co-worker. It is so easy and so good! Makes a great potato topper as well! Serve with potato chips.
By BRENDATX
More Recipes for the Super Bowl®

15 Super Bowl® Finger Food Ideas

Enjoy your next game day with classic football favorites like stuffed potato skins, buffalo wings, and sliders.
By Hayley Sugg

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

727
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4221
These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.
By Angie Gorkoff

Baked Chicken Wings

849
Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.
By Kristin C

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3013
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Simple Turkey Chili

2272
This is a very simple and hearty chili with plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day! I serve this with lowfat Cheddar cheese and lowfat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.
By Amanda Ingraham

Easy Guacamole

1018
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

486
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

5029
Pork simmered in root beer makes all the difference. Topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, it's sure to bring rave reviews.
By Livie's Mommy

Slow Cooker Chili II

962
The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.
By Danelle

Chicken Quesadillas

1139
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
By Heather

Jalapeno Popper Cups

226
Mini phyllo cups filled with a creamy, cheesy jalapeno filling are a more sophisticated version of the jalapeno popper.
By Jessina

Baked Tortilla Chips

523
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Best Egg Rolls

680
These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.
By Angela Hamilton

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

820
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Best Spinach Dip Ever

1403
This is my dad's recipe. The entire family loves it! A flavorful spinach mixture fills a tasty bread bowl. Your family will love it, too.
By Shawna

Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

234
These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make, and great for potlucks as well. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

1609
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
Seven Layer Taco Dip

2784
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
By SUE CASE

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

3477
This is similar to the hot wings recipe served at a popular restaurant chain. If you have ever had them, you have to love them.
By Kelly

Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

95
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
By FleurSweetLoves

Gramma's Old Fashioned Chili Mac

153
This is an old family recipe that my mom has cooked for 50 years. It's a wonderful, 'stick-to-the-ribs' meal that goes wonderful with warm cornbread or rolls. I find that kids love this when they don't like regular 'spicy' chili. Enjoy!
By Sue

Baked Buffalo Wings

1475
These easy to make hot wings are crispy without being fried. Always yummy to snack on. They only take 10 minutes for prep, but need to be refrigerated for about an hour so the flour coating is firm. You can add more cayenne or use a higher hot sauce to butter ratio if you like them spicier! Enjoy.
By Leesah

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

668
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913
