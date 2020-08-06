Lavender

Let lavender infuse your favorite desserts and drinks with the smell of summer.

Staff Picks

Lavender Truffles

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These truffles are a slice of heaven. The lavender's flavor is earthy but really pops in the chocolate. The chocolate is so silky smooth and is like eating a cloud. Use up to 1/2 cup of cream for a softer lavender filling.
By Mike Skiffington

Lavender Ice Cream

Rating: 4.75 stars
16
Summery lavender ice cream.
By Syd

Peach and Lavender Ice

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
This lovely and sophisticated sorbet is great for cleansing the palate after a heavy meal. Even though it's mostly fruit, it does taste rather rich; so keep portions small. Freezing time is not included in this total, and will vary depending on your ice cream maker.
By The Magpie

Amy's Lavender Lemonade

Rating: 4.55 stars
75
This is a fabulous summer drink! Lavender soothes and refreshes on a hot day, and the scent brings back fond summer memories. I can't seem to make enough of it for my family.
By MORDANA

Baked Pear

Rating: 4.45 stars
38
This dish is an elegant accompaniment for stuffed Cornish game hens with blue cheese and walnuts. Or serve it alongside any blue cheese dish, such as a blue cheese quiche. Easy and tasty! It also makes a lovely dessert.
By RUTHWARD

Lemon Lavender Avocado Loaf

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
A light, refreshing loaf that tastes like summer!
By Sheena

Lavender Lemon Bars

Rating: 4.64 stars
22
I'm totally addicted to using lavender as flavoring. If you think it sounds weird, may I suggest not knocking it like I did until you try it.
By Angela Davis

Lavender Tea Bread

Rating: 4.49 stars
78
I make this tea bread when the lavender is in bloom. Try it with fresh strawberry slices on top.
By SHIKAIRI

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
106
A buttery lavender-flavored dough that can be made into round shapes using a biscuit cutter, or various shapes using cookie cutters. You can also roll the dough into a log, chill, and then slice and bake.
By Maryeileen Corcoran

Lavender Cookies

Rating: 4.07 stars
56
Delightful little cookies that add a wonderful atmosphere to any afternoon tea. They have a delicate lavender flavor that is not overpowering at all! My first batch of these cookies disappeared before it had a chance to cool!
By Diane Dahnert

Herbs de Provence

Rating: 4.8 stars
54
This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa

Lavender Simple Syrup

Rating: 4.75 stars
16
Fresh lavender blossoms are steeped with sugar and water to create a sweet and aromatic floral syrup to flavor cocktails, lemonade, cakes, and sorbets.
By foodelicious
Inspiration and Ideas

White Chocolate and Lavender Scones
Lavender-infused white chocolate scones are the perfect addition to any tea party, whether shaped in wedges or baked in small cake molds for extra style points.
Instant Pot® Provencal Honey-Lemon Chicken
Rating: Unrated
10
I love the blend of herbes de Provence, honey, lemon, and lavender. The acidity of the lemon perfectly balances the sweetness of the honey. This dish is always a hit and all five of my children cheer when I place this on the table. I use an Instant Pot®, but this recipe can be easily adapted to be baked in the oven instead. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does.
Lavender Lemonade
Rating: Unrated
26

Lavender Honey Ice Cream

Rating: 4.67 stars
6

A sweet homemade ice cream is good for any hot summer day!

More Lavender

Honey Lavender Cookies

Rating: 3.89 stars
9
This recipe was developed after my lavender was accidentally weeded from the garden! These cookies are made with honey and whole wheat flour.
By sueb

London Fog Latte

Rating: 5 stars
1
Earl Grey tea is steeped with lavender and blended with hot milk and honey for this drink known as a London fog latte.
By Dylan Simons

Banana Blueberry Muffins with Lavender

Rating: 4.66 stars
50
These muffins are some of the best I've ever tasted. The lavender gives the flavor a slightly fresher taste, bringing out the vibrancy of the blueberries. You've got to try it! Serve warm with soft butter, if desired.
By Suzanne Hale

Spicy Mediterranean Chicken with Sausage-Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Rating: 4.75 stars
103
This is an intense food experience, not for the bland palates of the world: succulent chicken thighs, artichoke hearts, olive, pepperoncini, and sausage-stuffed cherry peppers!
By Chef John

Lavender Lemonade with Hibiscus

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This recipe was modified from that which I tried at a local restaurant. It was too bitter when I tried it there, so slight modifications were necessary. Hope you all enjoy this recipe.
By BobbieLynn

Lemon Lavender Cake

Rating: 5 stars
1
Strong lemony cake to balance the floral notes from dried lavender buds. It's lovely as dessert after a meal or as a tea cake or snack. The lemon glaze is optional.
By Mah

Lemon and Lavender Scones

Rating: 4.26 stars
19
These lovely old-fashioned scones are very light; they will literally melt in your mouth! The recipe is very versatile. Substitute your favorite flavor of yogurt and add a tablespoon or two of a chopped complementary fruit, raisins, or currants instead of the lavender. Serve with honey, fruit preserves, or if you're lucky enough to be able to get it, clotted cream.
By Marilyn

Mini Lemon Mascarpone Cheesecakes

Rating: 5 stars
1
Lemon cheesecakes with a cracker crumb crust, these mini treats are perfect for bridal showers, brunch or any event that calls for a sweet treat. Made with Stevia In The Raw®, so they have less sugar and calories than traditional recipes.
By In The Raw
Lavender Chicken

Rating: 3.82 stars
11
Chicken with lavender, bacon and cheese. Everyone appreciates lavender for its scent and flowers, but very few people have tasted it. Its unique flavour blends very well with chicken.
By Silverleaf

Lavender Pork Steaks

Rating: 4.08 stars
13
Fresh herbs - lavender, rosemary, and thyme - are used to make an oil marinade for pork steaks. Marinate the meat while preheating the grill for a simple and quick meal.
By SARAH_14

Goat Cheese-Blueberry Ice Cream

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a great ice cream without any egg for all goat cheese lovers. Lavender honey adds a special flavor. This is my favorite ice cream!
By DeuxDilettantes

Apricot Lavender Jam

Rating: 5 stars
1
My trick to infuse the lavender aroma into the jam is to process a portion of the sugar with the lavender.
By nch

Lavender and Citrus Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Delicious lemony sugar cookies with aromatic lavender. Brush the tops with egg whites and sprinkle with lavender and white sugar before baking, or just try them dusted with icing sugar once baked.
By steveblair

Bitter Chocolate, Lavender, and Banana Tea Loaf

Rating: 5 stars
3
This is an updated version of an old favorite. Still a wonderful comfort food. Cut a slice and slather with some creamy butter; sit and enjoy with a cup of your favorite cuppa tea!
By Lynn A Jaskowiak

Homemade Lavender Lemonade

Lavender lemonade is the beautiful pastel-colored drink you need to serve at every brunch, party, bridal shower, wedding, and any occasion! Made with delicate purple lavender flowers, this slightly sweet and sour lemonade is the drink of the summer! Not only is it super easy to make, it makes any glass-in-hand picture totally Instagram-worthy!
By A Hug and Quiche

Lavender-Lemon Vodka Tonic

Rating: 5 stars
1
Pick a few sprigs of lavender from your garden to add a refreshing, slightly astringent element to a basic vodka tonic. The delicate lavender sprigs look lovely in the glass along with a slice of fresh lemon.
By Luann

Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Chicken

Rustic lavender-scented goat cheese and caramelized onion-topped chicken. Goes great with some classic Nicoise-style roasted vegetables and rice pilaf.
By YOLANDA

Lemon Pudding Lavender Cake

A lemon cake with flavor brought to life with a touch of lavender. Great for get-togethers or as a weeknight dessert.
By cbrow

Lemon-Lavender Cupcakes

Rating: 3 stars
1
Delicious lemon cupcakes with a hint of lavender and creamy lemon frosting. These are not your Mama's cupcakes. Updated with a light, moist texture and just an 'ever-so-subtle' Provencal taste. My husband did not know there was lavender in them. He loved my 'secret' ingredient. Try to eat just one... I dare you!
By Candice

Raw Yam Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
Aromatic, refreshing, quick and very healthy! Not to mention easy too. A side dish that goes with just about any chicken or fish dinner but can also be enjoyed just as a snack. My mother and I came up with this little specialty about a year ago and has become a staple in our meal planning. I get my lavender and fennel from my local health food store. If you don't have grape seed oil you can use olive oil but the grape seed oil is lighter. Also, white wine vinegar works well as a substitute for rice vinegar. If you find the dressing was not enough to saturate all the yam just add more until desired amount and flavor.
By Trish

Gluten-Free Lavender and Banana Cake

This is the best gluten-free dessert I have ever made.
By Char

Pineapple Lavender Mint Spritzer (with Lavender Agave Simple Syrup)

A refreshing summer drink made with lavender agave simple syrup.
By thebuxac

Sour Cherry Lavender Jelly

Depending on what type of culinary lavender you use, 1 teaspoon can already give the jelly a pretty intense flavor, so be careful not to add to much.
By nch

Lavender Ginger Spread

Rating: 5 stars
1
Spread on toast, crackers, or pita bread.
By ewwiener
