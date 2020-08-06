Raw Yam Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars 5

Aromatic, refreshing, quick and very healthy! Not to mention easy too. A side dish that goes with just about any chicken or fish dinner but can also be enjoyed just as a snack. My mother and I came up with this little specialty about a year ago and has become a staple in our meal planning. I get my lavender and fennel from my local health food store. If you don't have grape seed oil you can use olive oil but the grape seed oil is lighter. Also, white wine vinegar works well as a substitute for rice vinegar. If you find the dressing was not enough to saturate all the yam just add more until desired amount and flavor.