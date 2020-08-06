These truffles are a slice of heaven. The lavender's flavor is earthy but really pops in the chocolate. The chocolate is so silky smooth and is like eating a cloud. Use up to 1/2 cup of cream for a softer lavender filling.
This lovely and sophisticated sorbet is great for cleansing the palate after a heavy meal. Even though it's mostly fruit, it does taste rather rich; so keep portions small. Freezing time is not included in this total, and will vary depending on your ice cream maker.
This dish is an elegant accompaniment for stuffed Cornish game hens with blue cheese and walnuts. Or serve it alongside any blue cheese dish, such as a blue cheese quiche. Easy and tasty! It also makes a lovely dessert.
A buttery lavender-flavored dough that can be made into round shapes using a biscuit cutter, or various shapes using cookie cutters. You can also roll the dough into a log, chill, and then slice and bake.
Delightful little cookies that add a wonderful atmosphere to any afternoon tea. They have a delicate lavender flavor that is not overpowering at all! My first batch of these cookies disappeared before it had a chance to cool!
I love the blend of herbes de Provence, honey, lemon, and lavender. The acidity of the lemon perfectly balances the sweetness of the honey. This dish is always a hit and all five of my children cheer when I place this on the table. I use an Instant Pot®, but this recipe can be easily adapted to be baked in the oven instead. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does.
These muffins are some of the best I've ever tasted. The lavender gives the flavor a slightly fresher taste, bringing out the vibrancy of the blueberries. You've got to try it! Serve warm with soft butter, if desired.
These lovely old-fashioned scones are very light; they will literally melt in your mouth! The recipe is very versatile. Substitute your favorite flavor of yogurt and add a tablespoon or two of a chopped complementary fruit, raisins, or currants instead of the lavender. Serve with honey, fruit preserves, or if you're lucky enough to be able to get it, clotted cream.
Lemon cheesecakes with a cracker crumb crust, these mini treats are perfect for bridal showers, brunch or any event that calls for a sweet treat. Made with Stevia In The Raw®, so they have less sugar and calories than traditional recipes.
Lavender lemonade is the beautiful pastel-colored drink you need to serve at every brunch, party, bridal shower, wedding, and any occasion! Made with delicate purple lavender flowers, this slightly sweet and sour lemonade is the drink of the summer! Not only is it super easy to make, it makes any glass-in-hand picture totally Instagram-worthy!
Pick a few sprigs of lavender from your garden to add a refreshing, slightly astringent element to a basic vodka tonic. The delicate lavender sprigs look lovely in the glass along with a slice of fresh lemon.
Delicious lemon cupcakes with a hint of lavender and creamy lemon frosting. These are not your Mama's cupcakes. Updated with a light, moist texture and just an 'ever-so-subtle' Provencal taste. My husband did not know there was lavender in them. He loved my 'secret' ingredient. Try to eat just one... I dare you!
Aromatic, refreshing, quick and very healthy! Not to mention easy too. A side dish that goes with just about any chicken or fish dinner but can also be enjoyed just as a snack. My mother and I came up with this little specialty about a year ago and has become a staple in our meal planning. I get my lavender and fennel from my local health food store. If you don't have grape seed oil you can use olive oil but the grape seed oil is lighter. Also, white wine vinegar works well as a substitute for rice vinegar. If you find the dressing was not enough to saturate all the yam just add more until desired amount and flavor.