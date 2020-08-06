Eggnog Recipes

Imagine a luxuriously textured bourbon-spiked custard being sipped through a thin layer of nutmeg-scented meringue. Based on Alton Brown's famous version, this eggnog is vastly superior to the store-bought product.
This recipe for blender-eggnog has been customized for people who own powerful, high-performance blenders (such as a Vitamix® or Blendtec®). These blenders friction-boil liquids; thus the result is cooked, non-alcoholic eggnog made in a jiffy!
Supposedly a recipe from George Washington, I have used this recipe for five annual New Year's parties. You MUST make it about 10 days in advance to mellow the flavors. Then it is so smooth one of my guests unknowingly served her 2 year old! Use premium vanilla ice cream to keep it chilled in the punch bowl. I like to shape the ice cream in a star molds, and use them one-at-a-time to chill the eggnog throughout the evening.
I was really never a fan of eggnog... until a friend gave me this proven recipe. It's simply the best! It's rich and creamy, just like melted vanilla ice cream. This makes almost a gallon and packs a punch... so drink responsibly.
Coquito is a popular Christmas coconut rum nog traditionally served in Puerto Rico. This is my mother's egg-free recipe which has an ice cream twist. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon or nutmeg and serve. Cheers!
This family tradition involved even the kids at New Year's Eve. They got to help make it even if they didn't get to drink it. The beauty of this recipe is that every ingredient is one measure, which makes it easy to remember. Everybody from the great-grandparents to fraternity brothers have loved this one. I prefer Bourbon, but any whiskey, rum, brandy could be substituted. (If you use vodka, please don't tell me!) The old folks claimed the original recipe called for a Quart of Whiskey, but a pint is perfect.
For years, my family and I have been searching for a good, traditional-tasting coquito recipe. After having tried the whole egg yolk thing, simply adding ingredients to regular eggnog, and others, I found the best-tasting to be the most basic. This recipe ensures everyone at the party gets a taste, but you may want to double the recipe, because most will not settle for just a shot's worth.
This creamy variation of homemade eggnog will have even your self-professed 'non-noggers' asking for seconds. The eggs in this recipe are cooked. Alcohol is not included but can be added to your preference!
My Mom has been making this creamy eggnog for everyone for at least 25 years, and more people ask for it each year. It uses three types of liquor--you do not need the best brands, but do not buy the cheapest either. Note that raw eggs are 'cooked' by the alcohol. Once made, keep the eggnog refrigerated and use within a week, stirring gently before serving to re-incorporate the egg whites that rise to the surface.
This eggnog recipe was the traditional holiday drink while growing up and now it's the traditional drink in my home. I've tried several nog recipes, but to this day this one is still my favorite. Optional: add brandy or liqueur of choice when serving.
Sweet, creamy eggnog is one of the iconic flavors of Christmas, but drinking eggnog isn't the only way to enjoy it. (Case in point: Eggnog French Toast.) Many of the ingredients that go into eggnog — whether you do homemade eggnog or buy it in a carton — are the same ingredients that you'd use in holiday desserts. Eggs and milk, spices like vanilla, cinnamon, and especially nutmeg go into making eggnog and enhancing the flavor of cookies, cakes, and more. We're sharing 18 of our favorite eggnog dessert recipes for you to try this Christmas.
Add a festive flair to the day by whipping up a bourbon eggnog cocktail that tastes just like the holidays. Rich, creamy eggnog is the base of this tasty treat. Jim Beam® Bourbon adds a slightly spicy note while the sweetness comes from rich butterscotch-flavored liqueur. Sprinkle with cinnamon for a present that doesn't need unwrapping.