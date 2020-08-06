Eggnog Recipes

Looking for eggnog recipes? Allrecipes has more than 60 ways to enjoy eggnog, including eggnog punches, eggnog lattes, and regional versions like coquito.

Amazingly Good Eggnog

Creamy homemade eggnog made with rum, cinnamon, vanilla, and tempered eggs.
By NATALIESMOM

5 Ways to Spike Store-Bought Eggnog

Celebrate the season in very good spirits
By Karla Walsh

Peppermint Eggnog Punch

This punch is so delicious, I sometimes make a batch without the rum because the kids enjoy it as much as the adults!
By NJMOM

What Is Eggnog and What Is It Made Of?

Learn the story of this favorite Christmas cocktail.
By Melanie Fincher

Eggnog from Scratch

Take the time to make eggnog from scratch and be amazed at the taste.

Eggnog Latte

It wouldn't be Christmas without one (or several!). If you have a home espresso machine, this is a great holiday coffee treat.
By Mackenzie

Eggnog Extreme

An extremely rich eggnog. Not for anyone watching cholesterol!
By HENRYVG

Luscious Eggnog

When serving, keep the bowl of eggnog resting in a bowl of ice to keep it well chilled!
By Carolyn

Eggless Eggnog

This recipe is good for those who are allergic to eggs, and those who would like an eggnog free of worries. French vanilla pudding, with a little rum flavoring, and nutmeg, and they'll never know.
By TRYBONUN

Eggnog I

No Christmas is complete without eggnog!
By Denise

Sugar Free Eggnog

This is a sugar-free version of a Christmas favorite. It is best to make it just before serving.
By Fran Willis

Coquito II

This a traditional Puerto Rican eggnog. I am Crucian-Puerto Rican (from St. Croix, VI) and we enjoy this made with our own Cruzan Rum. So, kick up your feet and enjoy!
By GISELLE73
6 Ways to Always Be Eggnogging
There are people who like eggnog, and there are people who live for eggnog. Get all the eggnog recipes you're looking for, plus how-to tips.
Eggnog Coffee Punch
"This is the perfect after dinner coffee. It is festive and fun!" – HROSE2
How to Make Eggnog from Scratch
Mom's Eggnog
Tom and Jerry
Rompope (Mexican Eggnog)
Coquito
Creamy, coconutty holiday drink from Puerto Rico, reminiscent of eggnog!

Traditional Eggnog

You can't go wrong with a classic eggnog recipe that uses brandy and rum.
By phalanx0

Chef John's Homemade Eggnog

Imagine a luxuriously textured bourbon-spiked custard being sipped through a thin layer of nutmeg-scented meringue. Based on Alton Brown's famous version, this eggnog is vastly superior to the store-bought product.
By Chef John

Vitamix® Eggnog

This recipe for blender-eggnog has been customized for people who own powerful, high-performance blenders (such as a Vitamix® or Blendtec®). These blenders friction-boil liquids; thus the result is cooked, non-alcoholic eggnog made in a jiffy!
By Sam Nemati

Early American Eggnog

Supposedly a recipe from George Washington, I have used this recipe for five annual New Year's parties. You MUST make it about 10 days in advance to mellow the flavors. Then it is so smooth one of my guests unknowingly served her 2 year old! Use premium vanilla ice cream to keep it chilled in the punch bowl. I like to shape the ice cream in a star molds, and use them one-at-a-time to chill the eggnog throughout the evening.
By cutiemoose

Eggnog (Spiked with Rum)

I was really never a fan of eggnog... until a friend gave me this proven recipe. It's simply the best! It's rich and creamy, just like melted vanilla ice cream. This makes almost a gallon and packs a punch... so drink responsibly.
By Donna Fair

Coquito de Puerto Rico

Coquito is a popular Christmas coconut rum nog traditionally served in Puerto Rico. This is my mother's egg-free recipe which has an ice cream twist. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon or nutmeg and serve. Cheers!
By GFern

Eggnog Hot Chocolate

This hot eggnog is a delightful way to liven up your hot chocolate. You can also use peppermint sticks as a garnish.
By Darci

Eggnog

This family tradition involved even the kids at New Year's Eve. They got to help make it even if they didn't get to drink it. The beauty of this recipe is that every ingredient is one measure, which makes it easy to remember. Everybody from the great-grandparents to fraternity brothers have loved this one. I prefer Bourbon, but any whiskey, rum, brandy could be substituted. (If you use vodka, please don't tell me!) The old folks claimed the original recipe called for a Quart of Whiskey, but a pint is perfect.
By LOOOBEEE

Amaretto Eggnog

Amaretto-spiked eggnog, perfect pick-me-up for the holiday season!
By kellieann

Jack Daniel's Very Merry Eggnog

Jack Daniel's eggnog for all seasons! Any brand of liquor is fine; put your spin on it by using your favorite. And remember, a little nutmeg goes a long way.
By JACK BERGGREN

Eggless Vanilla Eggnog

An eggnog recipe that tastes great. Pudding may sound strange, but believe me the final product is awesome.
By Mark

Basic Coquito

For years, my family and I have been searching for a good, traditional-tasting coquito recipe. After having tried the whole egg yolk thing, simply adding ingredients to regular eggnog, and others, I found the best-tasting to be the most basic. This recipe ensures everyone at the party gets a taste, but you may want to double the recipe, because most will not settle for just a shot's worth.
By ims316

Homemade Eggnog

This creamy variation of homemade eggnog will have even your self-professed 'non-noggers' asking for seconds. The eggs in this recipe are cooked. Alcohol is not included but can be added to your preference!
By Jennifer Nolan

Betty's Famous Eggnog

My Mom has been making this creamy eggnog for everyone for at least 25 years, and more people ask for it each year. It uses three types of liquor--you do not need the best brands, but do not buy the cheapest either. Note that raw eggs are 'cooked' by the alcohol. Once made, keep the eggnog refrigerated and use within a week, stirring gently before serving to re-incorporate the egg whites that rise to the surface.
By Baumannowski

Eggnog Blend

This homemade eggnog, spiked with rum and Scotch, will fill you with glee. Perfect for the holiday season!
By Sara

Mom's Best Spiced Eggnog

This eggnog recipe was the traditional holiday drink while growing up and now it's the traditional drink in my home. I've tried several nog recipes, but to this day this one is still my favorite. Optional: add brandy or liqueur of choice when serving.
By AdamJenkins

Overnight Eggnog

Whether you enjoy your eggnog with or without alcohol, this easy overnight eggnog recipe is certainly one to try this holiday season.
By Anna Stadlman

Virginia Eggnog

Eggnog! Serve cold with a sprinkle of nutmeg on each glass. Enjoy!
By mckeown

18 Christmas Desserts for Eggnog Lovers

Sweet, creamy eggnog is one of the iconic flavors of Christmas, but drinking eggnog isn't the only way to enjoy it. (Case in point: Eggnog French Toast.) Many of the ingredients that go into eggnog — whether you do homemade eggnog or buy it in a carton — are the same ingredients that you'd use in holiday desserts. Eggs and milk, spices like vanilla, cinnamon, and especially nutmeg go into making eggnog and enhancing the flavor of cookies, cakes, and more. We're sharing 18 of our favorite eggnog dessert recipes for you to try this Christmas.
By Vanessa Greaves

Spiked Eggnog

Bring this spiked eggnog with you to every family gathering this season for some extra holiday cheer!
By Brandi Gilbertson

Brad's Killer Eggnog

I have made this eggnog recipe for the Christmas holiday for over 25 years. Enjoy!
By Brad Lott

Jim Beam® Yule Nog

Add a festive flair to the day by whipping up a bourbon eggnog cocktail that tastes just like the holidays. Rich, creamy eggnog is the base of this tasty treat. Jim Beam® Bourbon adds a slightly spicy note while the sweetness comes from rich butterscotch-flavored liqueur. Sprinkle with cinnamon for a present that doesn't need unwrapping.
By TheCocktailProjectcom
Ultimate One-Cup-Only Eggnog

This is a holiday favorite. It's strong and creamy!
By ODONTECH

Root Beer Eggnog

Very good eggnog with a slight root beer taste.n nNot extremely thick.
By Zaxson
