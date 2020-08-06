Valentine's Day Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Browse our collection of 60+ Valentine's Day brunch recipes including creme brulee French toast, eggs Benedict, and red velvet pancakes.

Creme Brulee French Toast

1024
Very rich French toast - can be made ahead of time.
By SANDIPANTS

Honeymoon Eggs Benedict

16
This is more or less the eggs Benedict dish my husband and I had on our honeymoon at a little mom-and-pop bed and breakfast. Eight years later, I still think this is great for breakfast!
By almondjoy2807

Bacon Rose Quiche

1
This bacon rose quiche is so rich and creamy, it will melt in your mouth. It's the best quiche recipe I have ever tried! Bacon slices made into cute roses for the top make this dish perfect for company. Garnish with extra green onions, if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Lobster Scrambled Eggs

14
When and if you find yourself in possession of some leftover lobster meat, I suggest you make these eggs.
By Chef John

Heart-Shaped Pancake Muffins

1
Baked pancakes - we call them puffcakes. Yes, they are baked! I tried it and it works! Very simple to make. Top with desired amounts of powdered sugar and syrup.
By IamNairby

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Scandinavian Sweetheart Waffles

23
Heart-shaped waffles are a traditional treat throughout Scandinavia, made crisp in Sweden and soft-textured in Norway. Topped with jam or berries and whipped cream, or wafer-thin slices of gjeitost (Norwegian brown goat cheese), they're a favorite with coffee or as a snack. This recipe is my adaptation of Norwegian-style waffles served by my friends Megan and Sverre in Trondheim, Norway.
By ScandoGirl

Blood Orange Mimosa

1
Great blood orange-pineapple mimosa for any lazy morning.
By Nikki

True Maryland Crab Cakes

53
This Crab Cake recipe is the true Crab Cake with no fillers and no heavy spices, all crab meat. This recipe has been in my family for generations.
By Robert

Chef John's Cheese Blintzes

If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
By Chef John

Chef John's Croissants

I wouldn't describe making homemade croissants as easy since there are multiple steps, and it does take at least half a day. But it's really not that hard either; and certainly simpler than flying to Paris, which is the only other way to enjoy these amazing pastries. This recipe was adapted from one by Bruno Albouze, from The Real Deal (which he is).
By Chef John
Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict

Crab Brunch Casserole

136
A delicious casserole - elegant enough for a Sunday brunch!
By DOREENB

Asparagus Quiche

500
A delectable combination of ingredients that result in a tasty quiche dish.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Baked French Toast

1653
I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
By ANTLALA

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

130
French toast casserole is served with a drizzle of warm homemade strawberry sauce.
By Tamala Henry

Eggs Benedict

541
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
By jenn

Orange Pecan French Toast

423
My husband and I were vacationing recently and had this lovely French toast at a bed and breakfast. When we came back home, I kept missing it so I called them up and requested it. They actually gave me the recipe over the phone! I generally halve the recipe for my husband and I, and bake it in an 8 inch square pan. Reheats well in the toaster oven. I served it to my in-laws recently and they loved it. Serve with a little sweetened whipped cream and berries!
By SR

Apple Raisin French Toast Strata

447
A simple but elegant way to make breakfast fast. Put together the night before, and bake while you're in the shower. Serve with lots of extra maple syrup! You may also add extra raisins if you wish.
By TerrieS

Croissants

134
Authentic French croissants.
By Kate

Romantic Lemon Cheesecake Pancakes

20
These delicate pancakes are elegant enough for dessert!
By fortuitous

Chef John's Butter Puff Biscuit Dough

34
This biscuit dough is similar to puff pastry but uses a much less fussy procedure. It works great for fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants--and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam.
By Chef John

Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake

10
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
By Chef John

Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict

27
This will certainly make any brunch special, especially a Mother's Day brunch, which will be here before you know it.
By Chef John

Oven-Baked Caramel French Toast

224
This is perfect served with quiche, homemade home fries and fresh coffee! I make the bread for this recipe using my bread machine!
By HappyHousewife

Traditional Layered French Croissants

37
Crisp buttery outer layers and a soft, delicate interior make these delectable croissants melt in your mouth.
By moeagaru

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

214
French toast topped with glazed strawberries and stuffed with cheesecake. Soooo good and original. Perfect to impress at a brunch. Serve with mimosas for a fancier brunch-type setting, or just make it for a special Saturday morning breakfast for your family like I do. =)
By Pamela Batovsky

Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

147
I came up with this recipe one morning while preparing breakfast for guests at my bed and breakfast. It became one of our most requested dishes and I later included it in our inn's cookbook!
By LADYHEN76

Cheese Puffs (Gougeres)

34
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
By Carolyn Bunkley

Egg-White Crepes

98
Crepes made with whole wheat flour, skim milk, and egg whites. You'd never know they're more health-conscious than your basic crepe from the taste.
By Freckles

Chef John's Asparagus Souffle

52
Contrary to popular belief, souffles are not very difficult, as long as you respect the laws of physics. I hope you give this recipe a try, and also experiment with other vegetables. Broccoli, artichokes, leeks, spinach, or any other edible plant you can puree should work with the same basic procedure.
By Chef John

Fresh Grapefruit Juice Smoothie

39
A great, delicious way to cool off in the summer! Who knew fruit could taste so good?
By Noodlefork

