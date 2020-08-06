Valentine's Day Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

This bacon rose quiche is so rich and creamy, it will melt in your mouth. It's the best quiche recipe I have ever tried! Bacon slices made into cute roses for the top make this dish perfect for company. Garnish with extra green onions, if desired.
Heart-shaped waffles are a traditional treat throughout Scandinavia, made crisp in Sweden and soft-textured in Norway. Topped with jam or berries and whipped cream, or wafer-thin slices of gjeitost (Norwegian brown goat cheese), they're a favorite with coffee or as a snack. This recipe is my adaptation of Norwegian-style waffles served by my friends Megan and Sverre in Trondheim, Norway.
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
I wouldn't describe making homemade croissants as easy since there are multiple steps, and it does take at least half a day. But it's really not that hard either; and certainly simpler than flying to Paris, which is the only other way to enjoy these amazing pastries. This recipe was adapted from one by Bruno Albouze, from The Real Deal (which he is).
I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
My husband and I were vacationing recently and had this lovely French toast at a bed and breakfast. When we came back home, I kept missing it so I called them up and requested it. They actually gave me the recipe over the phone! I generally halve the recipe for my husband and I, and bake it in an 8 inch square pan. Reheats well in the toaster oven. I served it to my in-laws recently and they loved it. Serve with a little sweetened whipped cream and berries!
This biscuit dough is similar to puff pastry but uses a much less fussy procedure. It works great for fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants--and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam.
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
French toast topped with glazed strawberries and stuffed with cheesecake. Soooo good and original. Perfect to impress at a brunch. Serve with mimosas for a fancier brunch-type setting, or just make it for a special Saturday morning breakfast for your family like I do. =)
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
Contrary to popular belief, souffles are not very difficult, as long as you respect the laws of physics. I hope you give this recipe a try, and also experiment with other vegetables. Broccoli, artichokes, leeks, spinach, or any other edible plant you can puree should work with the same basic procedure.
