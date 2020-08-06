Valentine's Day Appetizer Recipes

Looking for Valentine's Day appetizer recipes? Allrecipes has more than 50 trusted Valentine's Day appetizer recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Stuffed Artichoke Hearts

42
These are rich and so delicious. I dare anyone to eat just one!
By Jacki_In_Simi

Easy Rumaki with Pineapple

37
This combines the crunchiness of bacon and water chestnuts with the wonderful flavors of pineapple. We make it right before watching football games, but it doesn't last long.
By Barbara

Fig and Olive Tapenade

261
This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail

"Exactly like you would [get] from a high-end seafood restaurant." – LaCosta Lotta
By Chef John

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Mushrooms

131
A classic favorite stuffed mushroom is taken to new heights by wrapping in a slice of bacon. Simple, but will melt in your mouth!
By Jaida

Air Fryer Oysters on the Half Shell

I love the flavor of oysters but will not eat them raw due to texture. Who would have thought you could cook them up in 4 minutes in the air fryer? So simple and such a treat.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Matty's Brie Cheese Fondue

31
My husband and I love to indulge in special 'date nights', which always include a fun movie, a bottle of wine, nibbles, and his fabulous fondues. I help by preparing the accoutrements to his masterpieces. This is by far the best creation yet!
By OREGONCOASTGIRL

Chocolate Sea Salt Crostini

10
For this to work as a savory bite, the chocolate must be very dark, bittersweet, and world-class. Look for names that are hard to pronounce. Labels with percentage symbols are always a good sign (the higher the percent, the better).
By Chef John

Shrimpcargot

256
After having these shrimp as an appetizer at a restaurant I have been trying to duplicate them. Serve with bread to mop up the extra yummy garlic butter!
By ambibambi

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Spicy Shrimp Dip

Serve this flavorful dip with your favorite dipping crackers.
By Tracey Orr McGill

Smoked Salmon Spread

259
A delicious and easy spread that always gets many compliments. Serve it with somewhat bland crackers to taste the smoked salmon. You can add some chopped capers for more flavor, if needed. I usually serve this on a nice plate and put the spread in a mold before serving.
By wahine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
"DELICIOUS! I used canned crab and that worked out great...I will definitely be making these again—YUM!" – Christina
8 Shrimp Cocktails That Rival Your Favorite Restaurant
Feel like you've gone out for a special meal with a perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail at home.
Artichoke Hearts Gratin
78
Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller
155
Shrimp Scampi Cheesecake Appetizer
75
Easy Guacamole
1018

A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.

More Valentine's Day Appetizer Recipes

12 Fancy French Appetizers

Easy to make, yet bound to impress.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Easy Guacamole

1018
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Betty L. Ince

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

155
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Betty L. Ince

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

159
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
By Lisa Felton Nash

Flaming Greek Cheese (Saganaki)

12
This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
By Chef John

Coq Au Vin Broth Fondue

20
I first experienced this fondue at a popular chain restaurant. I've been trying to make it at home ever since. This is the closest I've come and it's always a big hit! Enjoy for a romantic dinner for 2 at home or prepare a larger quantity for a dinner party. Either way, we rarely have leftovers! Dip chicken, steak, veggies, etc.
By gerke627

Bacon and Date Appetizer

300
An easy, quick appetizer that I first tasted at a Native American wedding ceremony. Dates are stuffed with almonds and wrapped in bacon!
By CINNTX

Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

370
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
By WINEANDCHEESE

Chocolate Crepes

30
Chocolate crepes can be made a few days ahead and assembled a few hours before serving. They're the perfect Valentine's Day surprise!
By Diane Meyer

Oatmeal Strawberry Bread

87
I came up with this bread late one night because I had too many strawberry that were about to go bad. I love it. This works equally well with fresh or frozen strawberries.
By Kat

Oysters Rockefeller

30
A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.
By Barrett

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

176
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Blue Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

202
Mushrooms stuffed with blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and garlic make a delicious appetizer!
By Maggie Lopez

Garlicky Baked Brie

18
This yummy, warm baked Brie has a garlicky center with a touch of sweet red pepper jelly topping. Serve with fresh baguette or crackers. Your guests will be begging for the recipe!
By NANCYMAC1

Cheese Puffs (Gougeres)

34
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
By Carolyn Bunkley

Truffle Lovers' Popcorn

11
The flavors of truffle oil, parsley, and Parmesan cheese combine to create a whimsical gourmet appetizer or snack.
By Holly

Cream Cheese Garlic Spread

24
You can mold this spread any way you like. For Easter I do bunnies; I make a heart for Valentine's Day. Serve with Italian bread, crackers, or (my favorite for a brunch) triangle-cut pieces of assorted bagels. Great for a take-along office snack and for a breakfast treat.
By Sheri

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Angel Poop

19
I'm currently deployed, and someone in my office had this sent to them. I'm kind of making up the directions, so you may need to adjust! It is wonderful!!!!!!
By Jeannine McGuire Wilson

Avocado Corn Salsa

343
People cannot get enough of this appetizer! Takes some time putting together but it's worth the work!! Serve with tortilla chips.
By BARBARA VINSON

Mini Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tarts

32
This is a great little entree or appetizer. Ideal for a romantic meal for two!
By Scratch

Shrimpcargot

256
After having these shrimp as an appetizer at a restaurant I have been trying to duplicate them. Serve with bread to mop up the extra yummy garlic butter!
By ambibambi

Cinnamon Heart Popcorn

16
A favorite on Valentines Day! From Doreen P.
By CLField

Shrimp Scampi Cheesecake Appetizer

75
Rich cheesecake with a seafood surprise. Decadent and smooth for adult tastes.
By Betty L. Ince
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com