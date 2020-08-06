Valentine's Day Appetizer Recipes

This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
My husband and I love to indulge in special 'date nights', which always include a fun movie, a bottle of wine, nibbles, and his fabulous fondues. I help by preparing the accoutrements to his masterpieces. This is by far the best creation yet!
For this to work as a savory bite, the chocolate must be very dark, bittersweet, and world-class. Look for names that are hard to pronounce. Labels with percentage symbols are always a good sign (the higher the percent, the better).
A delicious and easy spread that always gets many compliments. Serve it with somewhat bland crackers to taste the smoked salmon. You can add some chopped capers for more flavor, if needed. I usually serve this on a nice plate and put the spread in a mold before serving.
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
I first experienced this fondue at a popular chain restaurant. I've been trying to make it at home ever since. This is the closest I've come and it's always a big hit! Enjoy for a romantic dinner for 2 at home or prepare a larger quantity for a dinner party. Either way, we rarely have leftovers! Dip chicken, steak, veggies, etc.
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
You can mold this spread any way you like. For Easter I do bunnies; I make a heart for Valentine's Day. Serve with Italian bread, crackers, or (my favorite for a brunch) triangle-cut pieces of assorted bagels. Great for a take-along office snack and for a breakfast treat.