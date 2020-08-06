Sweet Onion Recipes

Sweet onions really are sweet! Recipes for sweet onion soups, grilled and fried sweet onions, Vidalia onion dips, casseroles, and side dishes take advantage of the special flavor of sweet onions.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Onions

Rating: 4.64 stars
367
This delicious side dish is packed with nutrition. Sweet potatoes, onions and almonds are powerhouses of antioxidants and other nutrients -- in fact, almonds are among the most nutrient-dense foods, containing high concentrations of vitamins and minerals per calorie. Plus, olive oil and almonds contain monounsaturated fat -- the good type.
By Jean Carper

Grandma's Onion Rings (Southern Style)

Rating: 4.66 stars
107
This is a very delicate onion ring. My Grandmother's recipe. I have never found any to compare to hers.
By Jean Fritz

Sweet Vidalia Onion Pie

Rating: 4.49 stars
63
This eggy, cheesy pie is a great seasonal side dish in place of potatoes, rice, pasta, etcetera.
By SSHODGDON

Baked Onion Dip I

Rating: 4.34 stars
112
This is a great hot dip and it is extremely simple. It can be easily cut in half for an at-home snack. Enjoy!!!
By BOBNOREEN

What Is a Vidalia Onion and What Does It Taste Like?

Here’s everything you need to know about the sweet Southern onion.
By Corey Williams

Vidalia Sweet Onion Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
60
Creamy, cheesy, yummmmy dip. Use a potato peeler to get the onion very thin. Serve with your favorite cracker.
By Jenn

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

Rating: 4.65 stars
772
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.61 stars
272
Not for anyone watching their diet. A wonderful flavor filled meal that really fills you up. I took ideas from a few other recipes on here and I made it my own. Simply delicious!
By danielle

French Onion Soup Gratinee

Rating: 4.74 stars
1845
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
By Jersey Tomato

Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Onions

Rating: 4.79 stars
28
This is an easy, tasty main dish for the family on a weeknight. While the pork is in the oven, it's simple to steam a veggie side and prepare a quick salad.
By Bibi

Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.55 stars
361
This batter-fried onion and a spicy dipping sauce will get your party going any day!
By Jackie Smith

Caramelized Onions on the Grill

Rating: 4.65 stars
74
These are absolutely melt in your mouth delicious! You can make them on the grill or in the oven. Even friends of ours that don't care for onions loved these! I would recommend that you use 1 large onion for every 2 people. Some people want one whole onion to themselves so you might want to make some extra! They are also good heated up the next day but we rarely have any extra!
By The Dahl House
10 Vidalia Onion Recipes That Everyone Will Love
Use famously sweet and mild Vidalia onions to make these delicious, crowd-pleasing recipes.
Candie's Easy Potato and Onion Dish
Rating: Unrated
48
If you love sweet onions with buttery potatoes, this dish is for you! Every time someone asks for the recipe they are pleased to hear how simple it is!
Midwest Salisbury Steak
Rating: Unrated
356

Skillet-Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: 4.8 stars
5

Fresh herbs, garlic, and Parmesan cheese skillet-roasted with cauliflower.

Roasted Cucumbers and Onions with Fresh Herbs

Rating: 4.14 stars
7
I invented this recipe out of a need for a way to use the surplus cucumbers from a friend's garden this summer. I had never heard of someone roasting cucumbers, and a quick internet search turned up nothing, so I thought it would make an interesting culinary experiment. As it turned out, though, I discovered a new family favorite! This fast and easy recipe makes a great side dish for any occasion. Great with chicken or steak! I've even eaten it by itself for a light lunch. What more could you ask for?
By jrh143

Vidalia® Onion Straws (Onion Strings)

Rating: 4.84 stars
19
Wonderful crispy onions made from Vidalia® or any good sweet yellow onions. These are famous in several restaurants around the Southeast. A great southern staple. Serve hot for best results. Slice onions as thin as possible. You should be able to see the knife clearly through the onion as you slice it.
By lcasad

Onion Casserole I

Rating: 4.52 stars
54
This is truly a simple and wonderful sidedish made with sweet onions in a cream sauce. It can go with just about any meal! (Hint: if you will refrigerate your onions before cutting them, you won't cry!)
By ANNA GAY

Daddy's Fried Corn and Onions

Rating: 4.54 stars
406
Combining my two favorites, fried onions and fresh corn, my husband came up with this very simple, delicious side dish.
By MOMOF2BOYS

Sweet and Tangy Sauteed Collard Greens

Rating: 4.5 stars
111
Honey and balsamic vinegar add the sweet and tangy aspects of this delicious and nutritious vegetarian side dish or salad!!
By Lauren C.

Easy Sausage, Peppers and Onions with Elbows

Rating: 4.36 stars
84
On days when my schedule is overloaded, this easy throw-together recipe is always a hit with my family.
By Kori Lavertue

Parmesan-Crusted Au Gratin Potatoes and Onion

Rating: 4.75 stars
53
Potatoes and onions mixed with a creamy cheese sauce and baked with a crispy cheese topping.
By Tom Paull

Caramelized Onion Filo Bites

Rating: 4 stars
1
Creamy, crunchy, and savory appetizer bites.
By Krysia Baker

Sweet and Spicy Ginger Beer Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.53 stars
17
This is a relaxed slow cooker recipe. I've never really measured ingredients out as I've gone, but the end result is absolutely amazing. I never even use BBQ sauce, but you can if you want. Feel free to play with the ingredients, more or less here and there, to suit the tastes of your family. And get ready for a whole lot of mmmmmmm.
By Christie Biggers

Hot Sweet Onion Dip

Rating: 4.24 stars
71
People have been known to stand in front of the oven at parties waiting for me to take this dip out! I get asked for the recipe every time I make it. So easy and soooo yummy! The distinctive flavor of Swiss cheese is blended with sweet onions.
By ADODD

Pressure Cooker Beef Stock

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
This recipe makes a great-tasting medium-darkness beef broth classic.
By Ryan Toole

Sauteed Zucchini

Rating: 4.68 stars
65
This is a really easy recipe that tastes great. Fresh veggies in a light sautee. You can add a cup of cooked pasta if you wish to give it more heft as a side dish. We always make too much pasta during the week so this is a great way to work through some of the leftovers.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Sweet Baked Onion Rings

Rating: 4.17 stars
24
I stumbled upon the idea for this tasty and slightly lighter onion ring recipe while reading reviews on an onion ring recipe. These are much less greasy and messy, with all the crunch and flavor.
By Audreylovesbaking

Sweet Onion Casserole

Rating: 4.35 stars
20
This wonderful combination of sweet onions, Swiss cheese, and rice is a tasty side dish for anything from grilled meats to roasted poultry. It is a favorite in our home, and you'll get rave reviews every time you serve it.
By Bobbie Gibson Paulson

Grilled Onions and Potatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
60
My family loves these tasty potatoes. There are never leftovers. Once the potatoes are all tucked in their foil packets, they can wait overnight to be grilled the next day. Great for camping. Check foil packets at 15 and 30 minutes to ensure they are not burning. May require a few more minutes to ensure all is cooked through.
By Allyson

Roasted Pumpkin with Root Vegetables and Broccoli

Rating: 4 stars
7
This is a great and hearty seasonal vegetable dish which can be used as a side dish or as an entire meal. The blend of seasoning adds a little spice and sweet. I came up with this recipe on a Sunday evening when I had 1 unused sweet potato, 1 unused redskin potato, and unused leftover pumpkin from the pumpkin butter recipe I found here on Allrecipes, which is great by the way. This recipe would make a great side dish for Thanksgiving.
By KSchirm13

Julia's Excellent French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
This is the best French onion soup you'll ever taste! I've added bacon and use Gruyere cheese for a unique boost of flavor. This one's a meal in itself.
By Julia

Sweet Onion Broccoli Cornbread

Rating: 4.37 stars
35
This is my grandmother's recipe for a very hearty cornbread that is more of a true side dish than just a bread.
By EACline

Slow Cooker Onion Soup

Rating: 4.29 stars
21
This is about the best onion soup I've been able to come up with. Tastes better than any restaurant onion soup I've ever had.
By Plain ole Bob

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with Almond Milk

Rating: 5 stars
2
A rich and savory vegan butternut squash soup recipe to make for lunches during the week or for the beginning of a delicious meal. For an added richness, I prefer to roast the squash in the oven for 30 minutes before adding to the soup stock. Other fall squash varieties work well too, but my favorite is butternut. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By Alice

Lamb in the Slow Cooker

We adore Australian or New Zealand lamb, which has more flavor than the blander US lamb. So I was happy to have been given this simple recipe using a Crock-Pot®. Great served with mashed potatoes.
By Carol Foster

Vidalia® Onion Dip

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
A cheesy dip for the onion lover in all of us. I serve it with crackers but you can also use breadsticks. Be careful about over-baking as the cheese will harden and be difficult to dip crackers in.
By RACEGIRLCHIEF

Mena's Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Caramelized Onion

Rating: 3.95 stars
21
This is a fancy macaroni and cheese recipe that I came up with. The sweet caramelized onions and the sharp cheese flavors really complement each other. This recipe requires a little more work, but it's worth it. Vegetable broth can be substituted for chicken broth to make this a vegetarian dish. Enjoy!!
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris
