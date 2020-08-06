Sweet Onion Recipes

This delicious side dish is packed with nutrition. Sweet potatoes, onions and almonds are powerhouses of antioxidants and other nutrients -- in fact, almonds are among the most nutrient-dense foods, containing high concentrations of vitamins and minerals per calorie. Plus, olive oil and almonds contain monounsaturated fat -- the good type.
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
These are absolutely melt in your mouth delicious! You can make them on the grill or in the oven. Even friends of ours that don't care for onions loved these! I would recommend that you use 1 large onion for every 2 people. Some people want one whole onion to themselves so you might want to make some extra! They are also good heated up the next day but we rarely have any extra!
I invented this recipe out of a need for a way to use the surplus cucumbers from a friend's garden this summer. I had never heard of someone roasting cucumbers, and a quick internet search turned up nothing, so I thought it would make an interesting culinary experiment. As it turned out, though, I discovered a new family favorite! This fast and easy recipe makes a great side dish for any occasion. Great with chicken or steak! I've even eaten it by itself for a light lunch. What more could you ask for?
Wonderful crispy onions made from Vidalia® or any good sweet yellow onions. These are famous in several restaurants around the Southeast. A great southern staple. Serve hot for best results. Slice onions as thin as possible. You should be able to see the knife clearly through the onion as you slice it.
This is truly a simple and wonderful sidedish made with sweet onions in a cream sauce. It can go with just about any meal! (Hint: if you will refrigerate your onions before cutting them, you won't cry!)
This is a relaxed slow cooker recipe. I've never really measured ingredients out as I've gone, but the end result is absolutely amazing. I never even use BBQ sauce, but you can if you want. Feel free to play with the ingredients, more or less here and there, to suit the tastes of your family. And get ready for a whole lot of mmmmmmm.
People have been known to stand in front of the oven at parties waiting for me to take this dip out! I get asked for the recipe every time I make it. So easy and soooo yummy! The distinctive flavor of Swiss cheese is blended with sweet onions.
This is a really easy recipe that tastes great. Fresh veggies in a light sautee. You can add a cup of cooked pasta if you wish to give it more heft as a side dish. We always make too much pasta during the week so this is a great way to work through some of the leftovers.
This wonderful combination of sweet onions, Swiss cheese, and rice is a tasty side dish for anything from grilled meats to roasted poultry. It is a favorite in our home, and you'll get rave reviews every time you serve it.
My family loves these tasty potatoes. There are never leftovers. Once the potatoes are all tucked in their foil packets, they can wait overnight to be grilled the next day. Great for camping. Check foil packets at 15 and 30 minutes to ensure they are not burning. May require a few more minutes to ensure all is cooked through.
This is a great and hearty seasonal vegetable dish which can be used as a side dish or as an entire meal. The blend of seasoning adds a little spice and sweet. I came up with this recipe on a Sunday evening when I had 1 unused sweet potato, 1 unused redskin potato, and unused leftover pumpkin from the pumpkin butter recipe I found here on Allrecipes, which is great by the way. This recipe would make a great side dish for Thanksgiving.
A rich and savory vegan butternut squash soup recipe to make for lunches during the week or for the beginning of a delicious meal. For an added richness, I prefer to roast the squash in the oven for 30 minutes before adding to the soup stock. Other fall squash varieties work well too, but my favorite is butternut. Garnish with fresh parsley.
This is a fancy macaroni and cheese recipe that I came up with. The sweet caramelized onions and the sharp cheese flavors really complement each other. This recipe requires a little more work, but it's worth it. Vegetable broth can be substituted for chicken broth to make this a vegetarian dish. Enjoy!!