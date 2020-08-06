Tea Drinks Recipes

There's nothing like a hot or cold tea drink-- iced tea, sweet tea, chai, bubble tea -- find a recipe to love in this collection of 140+ tea drink recipes.

Staff Picks

Mint Tea Punch

Rating: 4.61 stars
144
Tea, mint, sugar, orange and lemon juices make this a quick and easy, refreshingly delicious drink on a hot summer's day, given to me by a true Southern lady. Goes great with Cajun or spicy foods too. Every time I serve this someone asks me for the recipe!
By Mc Coy

Easy Authentic Masala Chai

Rating: 5 stars
3
This is a great way to make masala chai from scratch in just a few minutes!
By Saara

Iced Tea II

Rating: 4.52 stars
151
This iced tea is fabulous - it tastes like the brand names!
By mands

Spiced Thai Iced Tea

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Similar to the Thai iced tea served in Thai restaurants made with red rooibos or orange black tea. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
By musicianamanda

Honey Milk Tea - Hong Kong Style

Rating: 4.5 stars
70
I came up with this recipe after reading many Chinese posts; none of them sounded like the milk tea I have had before. Honey milk tea is what I always order when I go to a tea place. Technically, bubble tea is not much different from milk tea (I am not sure why they separate them into two different categories in the tea shop). There are also different styles of bubble/milk tea, like Hong Kong style, Taiwan style, etc. This is a Hong Kong-style milk tea.
By Tao,RN

Smooth Sweet Tea

Rating: 4.81 stars
1482
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

Beverage Cubes

Rating: 4.88 stars
34
Everyone has a favorite drink that is always in the fridge...but don't you hate it when your ice cubes melt and make your drink watery? Here's a simple solution! Use your favorite non-carbonated beverage; fruit juice, coffee and prepared drink mix all work great.
By EJRIPPY

Cucumber Tea Spritzer

Rating: 5 stars
1
A great summer drink or just a nice refreshing mocktail - cucumber water is healthy too!
By r4ch31_9xx

Russian Tea

Rating: 4.64 stars
133
I love this tangy beverage on a cold winter's morning when I want something tasty and hot, but don't want coffee! It makes a great gift from your kitchen, too! If calories are your concern, use an artificially sweetened orange drink mix, eliminate the sugar and sweeten to taste with sugar substitute.
By Paula

Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea

Rating: 4.63 stars
86
If you are having trouble including these anti-inflammatory spices in your diet, here is an alternative to supplements. Actually quite tasty! I believe this tea is popular in Okinawa, Japan. Just remember turmeric stains. I make mine in an old mason jar, wrapped in an old tea towel! Turmeric is used for medicinal purposes in India.
By nascarrunner71

Warm Lemon, Honey, and Ginger Soother

Rating: 5 stars
9
This tangy infusion was inspired by a combination of Indian, Egyptian, and Costa Rican wisdom for soothing the common cold. Make a pot in the morning when you are not feeling well and drink throughout the day, reheating by the mugful as needed. My husband and I keep these ingredients on hand throughout the winter just because we like it. For children, add a splash of orange juice to cool it down.
By LoveNCyprus

Instant Russian Tea

Rating: 4.53 stars
78
This is an instant tea mix that can be given as a gift in a large jar. It tastes like mulled cider.
By Laura
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Genmai-cha
Rating: Unrated
7
Toasted brown rice adds a delicious flavor to green tea in this traditional Japanese preparation.
Slow Cooker Chai
Rating: Unrated
39
"Delicious! I use a tea ball for the spices, so I don't have to strain it. In the summertime, I keep a pitcher of it in the fridge and drink it iced." – nccook123
What is Boba?
40 Coffee Shop Drinks and Treats You Can Make at Home
11 Revitalizing Matcha Drinks to Perk You up Without the Jitters
Onion Tea (Home Remedy for Cough)
Rating: Unrated
3

Honey Lemon Tea

Rating: 4.69 stars
140

This is my favorite tea, my dad used to make it for me all the time. It is a sweet and sour tea. You taste the honey and then the lemon! YUM,YUM,YUM! Great for soothing sore throats!

More Tea Drinks Recipes

Hot Spiced Tea for the Holidays

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
This is an old family favorite, handed down from my great-grandmother. The holidays officially begin with Christmas carols and my favorite hot spiced tea! Definitely a seasonal comfort beverage for me! I prefer to use fresh juices with pulp. The flavors are different. Canned pineapple in light syrup is best. Set the pineapple chunks aside for the rest of your holiday baking. Store leftovers in refrigerator and reheat as needed.
By Darcey Family

Apple Cider Vinegar Tea

Rating: 4.35 stars
54
A good detox to start your morning.
By Pitzkele

Ultimate Cold Relief Home Remedy Tea

Rating: 4 stars
8
If you feel it coming on drink lots of this. It can't hurt, and seems to have some effect clearing nasal passages. You may hate it at first, but by the end of the first cup you may want to make more. Breath the steam in deeply. Drink it as much or as often as possible while fighting off your cold. You can substitute balsamic vinegar for the apple cider vinegar
By T. Robert Bruse

Grandma's Russian Tea

Rating: 4.94 stars
16
I grew up drinking this tea at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, when I am sick (lots of vitamin C!), and at Christmas. It is perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good and to serve to guests. I have no idea why its called 'Russian' tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. Use any tea you like. I've used regular black tea, decaf, and cinnamon spice, and it's all great. If using spiced tea, you may want to adjust the amount of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. This is also great reheated!
By SJTOOLE

Spiced Tea Mix

Rating: 4.4 stars
42
This is a delicious dry spiced tea mix which can be packed in jars and given as gifts. It can also be prepared sugar free by using sugar free orange flavored drink mix and sugar free iced tea mix.
By Patsy

Instant Russian Tea Mix

Rating: 4.74 stars
58
This recipe was given to me two Christmas's ago from a very good friend. She said to pass it on. So I am.
By Sissy

Russian Tea II

Rating: 4.53 stars
30
A great drink for a cold night. You can store this tea mix in a jar and give it as a gift!
By Carolyn

Matcha Frappe

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
Delicious green tea powder blended into a creamy drink that's better than Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino®. I use DoMatcha as it is the best quality around; it is expensive, however, and a little goes a long way.
By Cookin_In_Cali

Tea Punch

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
A different twist to a standard punch. Brewed tea is mixed with orange juice, pineapple juice, lemonade and ginger ale.
By MARKR

Perfect Vanilla Tea

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
This is a delicious blend of plain tea, wonderful vanilla, and spices to create the perfect mug for late night, morning, or really any time of day at all!
By ChefChef

Good Ol' Alabama Sweet Tea

Rating: 4.43 stars
178
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
By LOVECATS2001

Hot Cranberry Tea

Rating: 4.66 stars
59
A sentimental favorite. My mother and I made it when I was 7 and it's been a part of our holiday tradition ever since. A fun recipe to make with the kids. A slow cooker will keep it warm while serving.
By TERRAMISU

Boba (Coconut Milk Black Tea with Tapioca Pearls)

Rating: 5 stars
4
Boba tea, or bubble tea, is a popular drink that originated from Taiwan. I made this coconut variation because I had coconut cream on hand and wanted something different from the regular black milk tea variation. This coconut version tastes just like the one you'll find in a bubble tea cafe.
By Risa

Turmeric Coffee Latte

Rating: 4.73 stars
15
Spiced coffee to warm you up.
By Yoly

Caribbean Sorrel Tea

Rating: 5 stars
2
Get dried sorrel flowers from Asian, African, or Caribbean stores.
By Rabbi Ryan

Adeni Tea

Rating: 5 stars
9
This recipe come from Aden, Yemen. Its great for a weekend brunch or breakfast. Sweet, rich, authentic, fragrant, and magical hot drink. Great for the winter.
By Abdulkader Babader

Ginger Detox Tea

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
This tea is quick and easy. Ginger is known for its calming properties and lemon for its cleansing. Regardless, it tastes great!
By SouthernBelle

Soothing Hot Ginger Tea

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
Delightful twist on hot tea. I was given this after having my third baby in the hospital. This tea helps with upset stomachs, nausea, and is just tasty.
By tcasa

Chai Tea Concentrate

Rating: 4.59 stars
17
Convenient (and relatively inexpensive) way to have chai 'lattes' at home. The cardamom can be a bit expensive; try looking in the bulk section of a health food store. If you need to buy a jar of it, don't worry - it will make several batches!
By ave's4cooking

Mom's Russian Tea

Nothing powdered or instant here. Just pure natural flavors to sip on a cold winter day. Smells great while it's brewing too. Vitamin C never tasted so good!
By DonB5750

Very Popular Bubble Tea

Rating: 3.54 stars
37
Bubble tea is very popular, especially to Asians, but now, more and more people from different backgrounds like the taste of it. I'm no expert at this, but I do know how to make it. It's simple but some of the ingredients may be a little tough to find. Just be patient and look for them in Chinese grocery stores. It is worth the trouble!
By skybaby

Hot Chai Latte

Rating: 4.45 stars
42
A delicious, warm, old-fashioned style Chai Tea. With yummy spices, and authentic flavors, it's bound to be a hit with the whole family!
By RILEYCARLSON

Chai Latte

Rating: 4.75 stars
20
It's more about choosing a good brand than a recipe. But here's the authentic way you would find it at an Indian restaurant. You can steam the milk first if you have an espresso machine or a milk steamer.
By Lisa

Homemade Peach Tea

Rating: 3.6 stars
5
This delicious peach iced tea tastes eerily similar to a famous Italian chain restaurant's peach tea. Serve tea over ice and garnish with peach slices, if desired.
By lxydn
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com