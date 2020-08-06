Tea Drinks Recipes

Tea, mint, sugar, orange and lemon juices make this a quick and easy, refreshingly delicious drink on a hot summer's day, given to me by a true Southern lady. Goes great with Cajun or spicy foods too. Every time I serve this someone asks me for the recipe!
I came up with this recipe after reading many Chinese posts; none of them sounded like the milk tea I have had before. Honey milk tea is what I always order when I go to a tea place. Technically, bubble tea is not much different from milk tea (I am not sure why they separate them into two different categories in the tea shop). There are also different styles of bubble/milk tea, like Hong Kong style, Taiwan style, etc. This is a Hong Kong-style milk tea.
Everyone has a favorite drink that is always in the fridge...but don't you hate it when your ice cubes melt and make your drink watery? Here's a simple solution! Use your favorite non-carbonated beverage; fruit juice, coffee and prepared drink mix all work great.
I love this tangy beverage on a cold winter's morning when I want something tasty and hot, but don't want coffee! It makes a great gift from your kitchen, too! If calories are your concern, use an artificially sweetened orange drink mix, eliminate the sugar and sweeten to taste with sugar substitute.
If you are having trouble including these anti-inflammatory spices in your diet, here is an alternative to supplements. Actually quite tasty! I believe this tea is popular in Okinawa, Japan. Just remember turmeric stains. I make mine in an old mason jar, wrapped in an old tea towel! Turmeric is used for medicinal purposes in India.
This tangy infusion was inspired by a combination of Indian, Egyptian, and Costa Rican wisdom for soothing the common cold. Make a pot in the morning when you are not feeling well and drink throughout the day, reheating by the mugful as needed. My husband and I keep these ingredients on hand throughout the winter just because we like it. For children, add a splash of orange juice to cool it down.
This is an old family favorite, handed down from my great-grandmother. The holidays officially begin with Christmas carols and my favorite hot spiced tea! Definitely a seasonal comfort beverage for me! I prefer to use fresh juices with pulp. The flavors are different. Canned pineapple in light syrup is best. Set the pineapple chunks aside for the rest of your holiday baking. Store leftovers in refrigerator and reheat as needed.
If you feel it coming on drink lots of this. It can't hurt, and seems to have some effect clearing nasal passages. You may hate it at first, but by the end of the first cup you may want to make more. Breath the steam in deeply. Drink it as much or as often as possible while fighting off your cold. You can substitute balsamic vinegar for the apple cider vinegar
I grew up drinking this tea at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, when I am sick (lots of vitamin C!), and at Christmas. It is perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good and to serve to guests. I have no idea why its called 'Russian' tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. Use any tea you like. I've used regular black tea, decaf, and cinnamon spice, and it's all great. If using spiced tea, you may want to adjust the amount of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. This is also great reheated!
Delicious green tea powder blended into a creamy drink that's better than Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino®. I use DoMatcha as it is the best quality around; it is expensive, however, and a little goes a long way.
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
A sentimental favorite. My mother and I made it when I was 7 and it's been a part of our holiday tradition ever since. A fun recipe to make with the kids. A slow cooker will keep it warm while serving.
Boba tea, or bubble tea, is a popular drink that originated from Taiwan. I made this coconut variation because I had coconut cream on hand and wanted something different from the regular black milk tea variation. This coconut version tastes just like the one you'll find in a bubble tea cafe.
Convenient (and relatively inexpensive) way to have chai 'lattes' at home. The cardamom can be a bit expensive; try looking in the bulk section of a health food store. If you need to buy a jar of it, don't worry - it will make several batches!
Bubble tea is very popular, especially to Asians, but now, more and more people from different backgrounds like the taste of it. I'm no expert at this, but I do know how to make it. It's simple but some of the ingredients may be a little tough to find. Just be patient and look for them in Chinese grocery stores. It is worth the trouble!
It's more about choosing a good brand than a recipe. But here's the authentic way you would find it at an Indian restaurant. You can steam the milk first if you have an espresso machine or a milk steamer.