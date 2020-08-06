Easter Dinner Recipes

My college roommate's family made this every Easter and sent a whole pie to us. I loved it and asked for a recipe but was told I could not have it. So I tweaked a few recipes I found myself, and my final result is a dish that was better than the original recipe. Enjoy!
The pistachio and mustard crust gives this lamb dish an interesting flavor and texture. Sure, rack of lamb is a little pricey, but no more so than other special occasion meats like prime rib, beef tenderloin, or goose. And, because rack of lamb is sold completely trimmed, you'll have virtually no waste.
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
Some people describe pizza rustica as an Italian meat-filled quiche, but I think this traditional Easter recipe is way closer to a savory cheesecake filled with a massive amount of goodness. The light, flaky crust holds together an embarrassment of riches--sausage, smoked ham, salami, and pepperoni, plus ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano cheeses. It's definitely not like pizza! Note: To be sure you have enough dough for the crust, you might want to double the dough recipe!