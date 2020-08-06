Easter Dinner Recipes

From traditional Easter ham and roast lamb to fresh asparagus and cheesy potato casserole, find all the recipes you need to create a delicious menu for your Easter dinner.

Staff Picks

Tangy Honey-Glazed Ham

902
Honey-glazed ham is perfect for holidays with family and friends.
By Sue S.

Baked Ham with Glaze

24
This is a favorite on Easter. Everyone kept going back until the ham was gone. They loved this glaze which, by the way, I got from a church member.
By Beverly McDonald

Stuffed Leg of Lamb

33
Rolled leg of lamb stuffed with spinach, goat's cheese and pine nuts. Suggested: Serve with Brussels sprouts cooked in butter and fresh garlic. A scrumptious Irish cuisine that is sure to please!
By Patrick

Special Italian Easter Pizza

38
My college roommate's family made this every Easter and sent a whole pie to us. I loved it and asked for a recipe but was told I could not have it. So I tweaked a few recipes I found myself, and my final result is a dish that was better than the original recipe. Enjoy!
By Brandi Rose

Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)

840
This is an authentic, really rich pie stuffed with spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs that are all enfolded by crispy, flaky phyllo dough.
By SILVERWOLF

Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb

102
The pistachio and mustard crust gives this lamb dish an interesting flavor and texture. Sure, rack of lamb is a little pricey, but no more so than other special occasion meats like prime rib, beef tenderloin, or goose. And, because rack of lamb is sold completely trimmed, you'll have virtually no waste.
By Chef John

Asparagus Pie

145
This dish is similar to a clafoutis but is savory.
By Chef John

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1244
A rack of lamb is seared, and encrusted with Dijon mustard and garlic and rosemary flavored bread crumbs. Then it is roasted to your desired doneness.
By JENNINE1980

California Melt

183
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

Pan Seared Salmon I

256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Sponsored By Sparkle

Beef Stroganoff III

2891
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.
By Donna
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

30 Easter Dinner Ideas That Aren't Ham
For many families, ham is a dish of a bygone era, left behind to make way for new family classics like sides of salmon, lamb chops, and even pasta.
13 Popular Easter Dinners
Our Best Easter Ham Recipes
Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks
493
Slow Cooker Ham
1431
Easier Chicken Marsala
814
Easter Meat Pie
119

This meat pie is a winner every Easter. Stuffed full of ham, salami, and prosciutto, as well as ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses, this pie really satisfies!

More Easter Dinner Recipes

California Melt

183
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1244
A rack of lamb is seared, and encrusted with Dijon mustard and garlic and rosemary flavored bread crumbs. Then it is roasted to your desired doneness.
By JENNINE1980

Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)

840
This is an authentic, really rich pie stuffed with spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs that are all enfolded by crispy, flaky phyllo dough.
By SILVERWOLF

Pan Seared Salmon I

256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Sponsored By Sparkle

Beef Stroganoff III

2891
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.
By Donna

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

493
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Serve with polenta, or my family's favorite—roasted garlic mashed potatoes—to soak up the wonderful sauce.
By S HODGE

Slow Cooker Ham

1431
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Easier Chicken Marsala

814
Here's a lighter version of one of my favorite chicken dishes. For my family, this one's a keeper!
By D. Alexander

Easter Meat Pie

119
This meat pie is a winner every Easter. Stuffed full of ham, salami, and prosciutto, as well as ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses, this pie really satisfies!
By PAMSTER2

Baked Ham

134
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
By Auntie KK

Salmon with Lemon and Dill

819
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
By Michelle Ramey
Sponsored By MyPlate

Simple Savory Pork Roast

364
A simple, no-fuss way to make a savory, melt-in-your-mouth boneless pork loin roast.
By Marianne Campbell

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

447
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Honey Glazed Ham

1523
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Broiled Scallops

724
My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.
By Allrecipes Member

Stuffed Peppers My Way

1325
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Tangy Honey-Glazed Ham

902
Honey-glazed ham is perfect for holidays with family and friends.
By Sue S.

Roast Leg of Lamb

134
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

Chicken Breasts Pierre

2656
One of my husband's favorites. I've been making this for over fifteen years, and he's not sick of it yet! Serve with pan sauces, crusty French bread and a tossed green salad.
By Nancy

Home-Cured Holiday Ham

24
There are many reasons for making your own holiday ham: bragging rights that you actually did this, but also that you can flavor your ham any way you want and you can control the salt content.
By Chef John

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

50
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Garlic Prime Rib

2299
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Chef John's Pizza Rustica

15
Some people describe pizza rustica as an Italian meat-filled quiche, but I think this traditional Easter recipe is way closer to a savory cheesecake filled with a massive amount of goodness. The light, flaky crust holds together an embarrassment of riches--sausage, smoked ham, salami, and pepperoni, plus ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano cheeses. It's definitely not like pizza! Note: To be sure you have enough dough for the crust, you might want to double the dough recipe!
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com