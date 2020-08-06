Smoothie Recipes

Banana, strawberry, and dozens more fruit and vegetable smoothie recipes. Find a new healthy breakfast or snack today!

Staff Picks

B and L's Strawberry Smoothie

1147
Strawberries blended with milk, yogurt, sugar, vanilla and ice.
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

It is so refreshing and it's sweet and tasty.
By Becca

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
By ASTROPHE

Avocado Smoothie

256
Thick, creamy,and delicious. Makes a great summertime smoothie.
By loveinit
Mango-Banana Smoothie

82
I love mangoes and fresh fruit. This is awesome to make and pack to have with you around town in a bottle, or just have for breakfast anytime.
By Sixx

Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

82
This delicious smoothie features strawberries, banana, pineapple juice, and orange juice.
By Sarah

Razzy Blue Smoothie

34
This naturally sweet and creamy, frosty cold smoothie packs a lot of flavor and a nutritious punch.
By Alberta Rose

Kale Banana Smoothie

27
So good! Great flavor and not too sweet. Very filling!
By allie850

Almond Berry Smoothie

41
Almond milk and almond butter are the star ingredients in this berry smoothie for a nutritious, on-the-go meal that is vegan and paleo-friendly.
By Alli Shircliff

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

High in protein and tasty.
By magmotif

Blueberry Smoothie

203
This blueberry smoothie with plain yogurt is seasoned with a bit of nutmeg.
By eveningbell

Pineapple Cleanser Smoothie

11
This is great for a detox cleanse.
By jesnmeg
More Smoothie Recipes

Dole® Whip

2
My mom and I had this at the Magic Kingdomu0026reg; in Disneyu0026reg; and it is to die for! Excellent on a hot day as a smoothie and even better when frozen as a sorbet.
By Corinne

Spinach and Banana Power Smoothie

74
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
By Erin Elisabeth

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

67
This chocolate banana peanut butter protein shake is quick and easy to prepare and will keep you full until your next meal.

Basic Fruit Smoothie

80
This is a great smoothie consisting of strawberries, banana, peaches, fruit juice and ice. Feel free to substitute or add any of your favorite fruits or juices.
By STARGIRL577

Pineapple and Banana Smoothie

168
A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!
By VERITY78

Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

60
This balanced smoothie is great for a meal replacement or after a workout.
By cookiequeen

Easy Mango Banana Smoothie

41
As a babysitter, I always look for quick, easy, healthy, and delicious recipes. Here is a great one!
By babysitter5

Mighty Melon Green Tea Smoothie

5
Cantaloupe, pear, and pineapple team up with green tea and mint for a light and lovely smoothie. Yogurt adds protein to make it a delicious meal replacement.
By 1-800-FLOWERS
Spinach and Kale Smoothie

70
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
By Jamie Lynn Mehney

Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie

106
Orange, banana, and strawberries make up this refreshing smoothie!
By BRENDALEE2

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie

10
The sweetness of the bananas in this smoothie means you don't need to add any sugar to sweeten the cocoa. This is my go-to for a midday energy boost and kids love it too.
By Chaya

Healthy Blueberry Breakfast Smoothie

72
A quick recipe I thought up while trying to decide what to eat for breakfast. Great if you are trying to figure out what to do with those blueberries in the fridge or freezer! Also great on-the-go! Delicious and includes many foods that are a great way to start your day! Many of the ingredients, except for the blueberries and yogurt, are optional and vary depending on your own taste. I love cinnamon and a thick, super-cold smoothie. This recipe is super versatile, and you can change it depending on dietary needs or personal preference. Have fun with it!
By Lisa Marie

Healthy Berry and Spinach Smoothie

26
This is an easy way to get kids to eat their veggies. If you want a more fruity taste, exclude the yogurt.
By animalluver

Kale and Banana Smoothie

198
Nutrient-rich kale is hidden in this delicious banana smoothie. . . perfect for those of us who have a hard time getting our daily dose of veggies!
By Rice
Kiwi Strawberry Smoothie

102
Fruity goodness for smoothie lovers!
By ANNIESSE

Banana, Avocado, and Spinach Smoothie

49
Quick and delicious smoothie that can be used as a breakfast or snack!
By Maria Ro

Delicious Healthy Strawberry Shake

173
My Mom used to make this for me when I was a kid. I loved it then and I still love it! Especially on hot days!
By MRSLISSA
