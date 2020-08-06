Smoothie Recipes

Healthy Blueberry Breakfast Smoothie

Rating: 4.5 stars 72

A quick recipe I thought up while trying to decide what to eat for breakfast. Great if you are trying to figure out what to do with those blueberries in the fridge or freezer! Also great on-the-go! Delicious and includes many foods that are a great way to start your day! Many of the ingredients, except for the blueberries and yogurt, are optional and vary depending on your own taste. I love cinnamon and a thick, super-cold smoothie. This recipe is super versatile, and you can change it depending on dietary needs or personal preference. Have fun with it!