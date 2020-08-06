Smoothie Recipes

This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
A quick recipe I thought up while trying to decide what to eat for breakfast. Great if you are trying to figure out what to do with those blueberries in the fridge or freezer! Also great on-the-go! Delicious and includes many foods that are a great way to start your day! Many of the ingredients, except for the blueberries and yogurt, are optional and vary depending on your own taste. I love cinnamon and a thick, super-cold smoothie. This recipe is super versatile, and you can change it depending on dietary needs or personal preference. Have fun with it!