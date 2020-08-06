Easter Cookie Recipes

The best cookies for decorating, light springtime cookies, and bright ideas like bunny cookies.

Perfect and Delicious Royal Icing

14
This frosting will dry like traditional royal icing, but it doesn't suck all the flavor and moisture out of the cookies and it tastes absolutely delicious!
By RainbowJewels

Spring Biscotti

268
Fresh tasting biscotti with orange zest, dried cranberries, white chocolate, and pistachios. Very light and tasty.
By Elizabeth Lampman

Italian Easter Cookies

97
Ice with colored icing and sprinkles if you like.
By Kelly

Easter Bird's Nests

45
Such a cute edible decoration!
By Jilly

10 Italian Easter Cookies to Make This Spring

Satisfy your sweet tooth this Easter with a crowdpleasing Italian cookie.
By Corey Williams

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

104
A buttery lavender-flavored dough that can be made into round shapes using a biscuit cutter, or various shapes using cookie cutters. You can also roll the dough into a log, chill, and then slice and bake.
By Maryeileen Corcoran

Jam Kolaches

206
These cookies from Poland can be made with different flavors of jam.
By Karen Wood

15 Easter Cookies to Delight Every Bunny You Know

We've gathered a basketful of our best recipes and Easter cookie decorating ideas.
By Vanessa Greaves

Lemon-Marmalade Cookie Sandwiches

4
A little extra work, but worth the effort.
By Laria Tabul

Carrot Cake Cookies with Pineapple

41
A delicious, moist cookie for anyone who loves carrot cake.
By BakingObsession123
Almond Macaroon Nests
"This is a tradition at Easter in our family! A delicate butter cookie, decorated with coconut to look like a little nest." – TYMEGJUS3
Lemon Bar Peeps®
4
All the cuteness, but tangy instead of super-sweet.
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
Thick Cut-Outs
Meringue Cookies
161

Peanut Butter Bars I

2995
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member

Coconut Macaroons III

1533
This coconut macaroons recipe has won many 1st place ribbons at my state fair. They are very simple to make.
By Kristil Kimbro Lyle

Macaron (French Macaroon)

371
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
By Liz

Rainbow Cookies

322
Moist, mellow, and full of almond flavor.
By Penney

Perfect Coconut Macaroons

141
After falling in love with a local bakery's coconut macaroon, I attempted to create a duplicate version at home. This is what I came up with.
By circoit

Lemon Bars I

189
Lemon bars on a shortbread base.
By Sallie

Mary's Sugar Cookies

221
A very good sugar cookie with a hint of almond flavor.
By Pat

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

47
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
By Chef John

Easter Story Cookies

36
These cookies are great to do with the kids. They are to be prepared the night before Easter. The spiritual preparation goes along with the physical preparation of the cookies.
By Sonia

Homemade Samoa Cookies

12
Experimenting with shortbread cookie recipes, I found a way to create a cookie the not only gives you a melt-in-your-mouth texture, but also retains its shape and doesn't crumble when you pick it up. I ended up making these for Easter weekend to give out as gifts. So far the cookies haven't made it past the 2 hour mark after being opened and left up on a table for consumption. Hope you love these as much as my friends and family do! Enjoy!
By Shyla Lane

Spring Lime Tea Cookies

347
These are light, buttery tea cookies bursting with citrus flavor. Perfect for a spring day.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Butter Cookies with Butter Frosting

19
These are cookies my mother has been making since I was a little girl. They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious!
By Becky

Lemon Chewy Crisps

202
Great fresh lemon taste in a chewy little cookie with a nice crisp brown edge. If you don't have the almonds, you can substitute 1/4 cup additional sugar instead.
By Jennifer Lipka

Funfetti® Cake Mix Cookies

7
These cookies are the most chewy and fudgy cookies you have had in a long time. They take no time to whip up either. Cool and frost if desired.
By Oobreyjay

Lemon Madeleines

49
Good tea cookies.
By Ashley

Lemon Curd Bars with Coconut

144
This bar has the two crusts as requested, and has a strong tangy lemon taste, so much better than most of the lemon bar recipes out there due to the lemon curd and added coconut!
By THEA

Bird's Nests III

41
The kids can help fill the nests.
By Rosina

Lebanese Easter Cookies

4
These cookies are made in my mom's home village of Baalbek, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, a week before Easter. They are such a hit, everyone asks for the recipe. They taste good and they're not hard to prepare, especially if you add the right ingredients.
By Arlette Therese Abdallah

Easter M&M® Cookies

7
These cookies are so festive for Easter and taste delicious! Very simple.
By gtc8
