Easter Cookie Recipes

A buttery lavender-flavored dough that can be made into round shapes using a biscuit cutter, or various shapes using cookie cutters. You can also roll the dough into a log, chill, and then slice and bake.
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
Experimenting with shortbread cookie recipes, I found a way to create a cookie the not only gives you a melt-in-your-mouth texture, but also retains its shape and doesn't crumble when you pick it up. I ended up making these for Easter weekend to give out as gifts. So far the cookies haven't made it past the 2 hour mark after being opened and left up on a table for consumption. Hope you love these as much as my friends and family do! Enjoy!
These cookies are made in my mom's home village of Baalbek, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, a week before Easter. They are such a hit, everyone asks for the recipe. They taste good and they're not hard to prepare, especially if you add the right ingredients.