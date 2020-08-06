Coconut Cake Recipes

This tropical-inspired cheesecake features a ginger-coconut crust and two divine layers topped off with a fresh mango coulis. I like to make a coconut cream by adding coconut extract to whipped cream for topping the cheesecake. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of toasted coconut, for even more flavor.
This is a great cupcake recipe that I created. Lemon and coconut together is such a great combo. If you want, you can substitute lime zest for the lemon zest in the frosting, for lime coconut cupcakes instead. You can also add no zest at all to make regular coconut cupcakes.
This is my go-to coconut sheet cake when I am entertaining a lot of people or I need to bring something for a potluck. It is made with buttermilk which makes it super moist and delicious and it is very easy to make. Depending on what I am making it for, I either cut it into little square bites or regular-sized coconut cake pieces.
"I was hesitant to use so much baking powder but followed the recipe anyway. I am glad that I did! I am making a vanilla browned butter glaze for this and will top with toasted coconut." -- LITTLEAMAZON
You will get a lot of compliments with this cake. It is so good, even if you don't like coconut. This is a four-layer cake with walnuts and coconut in the batter, a cream cheese frosting, and more coconut between each layer and on the top.
This is a great cupcake recipe that I created. Lemon and coconut together is such a great combo. If you want, you can substitute lime zest for the lemon zest in the frosting, for lime coconut cupcakes instead. You can also add no zest at all to make regular coconut cupcakes.
My mother-in-law always makes this pound cake for holidays. That makes this cake very special, but it really could be made any time of the year! Even people who don't like the texture of coconut love this cake because the only coconut in it is the flavoring.
This tropical-inspired cheesecake features a ginger-coconut crust and two divine layers topped off with a fresh mango coulis. I like to make a coconut cream by adding coconut extract to whipped cream for topping the cheesecake. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of toasted coconut, for even more flavor.
A subtle lemon-coconut-rum cake with fantastic fillings and topped with a white chocolate ganache. Perfect for a special occasion. I received this recipe from a retired baker. All the measurements were in "baker's speak". Here is my version for the home cook.
This is my go-to coconut sheet cake when I am entertaining a lot of people or I need to bring something for a potluck. It is made with buttermilk which makes it super moist and delicious and it is very easy to make. Depending on what I am making it for, I either cut it into little square bites or regular-sized coconut cake pieces.
Find a yummy combination of coconut and crushed pineapple in this tender, moist cake, with more crushed pineapple in the filling. Coconut and pineapple tidbits or slices are the garnish on top of a sweet buttercream frosting. Cover and refrigerate to store.
Without embellishment, this dense, moist, gluten-free cake is a perfect snack to serve with coffee. With the addition of whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and/or raspberry jam, it becomes a decadent dessert for any occasion.