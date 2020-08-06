Coconut Cake Recipes

Find top-rated coconut cake recipes complete with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips. Coconut cake is an Easter and holiday favorite, but delicious any time.

Staff Picks

Coconut Cream Pound Cake

A moist coconut pound cake, a crowd pleaser. I use this recipe for making wedding cake layers.
By Connie Bridges Mallard

Key Lime-Coconut Cupcakes

Coconut oil is the special ingredient in these delicately flavored, tender cupcakes. Garnish with a slice of fresh Key lime if desired.
By Dianne

Coconut Cake IV

This cake is soooo good and moist you should make two...that way you can be sure to get some. I take it to work and it disappears really fast.
By dannis

Coconut Poke Cake

White cake soaked in sweet creamy coconut milk and smothered in whipped topping and flaked coconut. A real treat for those with a sweet tooth.

12 Coconut Cake Recipes to Celebrate

Nothing says celebration quite like coconut cake.

Coconut-Lime Cheesecake with Mango Coulis

This tropical-inspired cheesecake features a ginger-coconut crust and two divine layers topped off with a fresh mango coulis. I like to make a coconut cream by adding coconut extract to whipped cream for topping the cheesecake. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of toasted coconut, for even more flavor.
By Alberta Rose

Fresh Coconut Layer Cake

This recipe uses fresh coconut, coconut milk and coconut cream for an intense coconut flavor.
By Holly

Lemon Coconut Cupcakes

This is a great cupcake recipe that I created. Lemon and coconut together is such a great combo. If you want, you can substitute lime zest for the lemon zest in the frosting, for lime coconut cupcakes instead. You can also add no zest at all to make regular coconut cupcakes.
By Cupcake Princess

Gluten-Free Coconut Cake

I made this for my mom's 65th birthday and frosted it with a simple vanilla buttercream. No one can tell it's gluten free!
By Christy E

Easy Coconut Sheet Cake

This is my go-to coconut sheet cake when I am entertaining a lot of people or I need to bring something for a potluck. It is made with buttermilk which makes it super moist and delicious and it is very easy to make. Depending on what I am making it for, I either cut it into little square bites or regular-sized coconut cake pieces.
By Tinkerbell

Banana Coconut Cupcakes

A great alternative to banana bread and a great way to get some potassium into the kids (and the husband)!
By Lee Caglioti

Brazilian-Style Moist Coconut Cake

This coconut cake made from scratch is 'bathed' in a mixture of condensed milk and coconut milk, and sprinkled with coconut flakes. It's a popular cake in Brazil and one of my family's favorites!
By CookingMama
Inspiration and Ideas

Coconut Coconut Milk Cake
"I was hesitant to use so much baking powder but followed the recipe anyway. I am glad that I did! I am making a vanilla browned butter glaze for this and will top with toasted coconut." -- LITTLEAMAZON
Aunt Connie's Coconut Cake
Rich with butter, sour cream, and sweet coconut, this cake is a family favorite.
Pound Cake with Lemon Coconut Glaze
Coconut Cream Pound Cake
Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
The Best Coconut Cake the Way Grandma Made It
Gluten-Free Coconut Cake
I made this for my mom's 65th birthday and frosted it with a simple vanilla buttercream. No one can tell it's gluten free!

More Coconut Cake Recipes

Old Fashioned Coconut Cake

Basic 1-2-3-4 cake with a replacement of 1 cup canned, unsweetened coconut milk instead of regular milk. Paired with a delectable and delicious Swiss meringue buttercream icing...oh my!
By Darla Cecil

Italian Four-Layer Coconut Cream Cake

You will get a lot of compliments with this cake. It is so good, even if you don't like coconut. This is a four-layer cake with walnuts and coconut in the batter, a cream cheese frosting, and more coconut between each layer and on the top.
By FAYLO

Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake

Great coconut cake with an old-fashioned taste.
By VictoriaSe49896

Lemon Coconut Cupcakes

This is a great cupcake recipe that I created. Lemon and coconut together is such a great combo. If you want, you can substitute lime zest for the lemon zest in the frosting, for lime coconut cupcakes instead. You can also add no zest at all to make regular coconut cupcakes.
By Cupcake Princess

Coconut Sour Cream Pound Cake

My mother-in-law always makes this pound cake for holidays. That makes this cake very special, but it really could be made any time of the year! Even people who don't like the texture of coconut love this cake because the only coconut in it is the flavoring.
By Paula

Coconut-Lime Cheesecake with Mango Coulis

This tropical-inspired cheesecake features a ginger-coconut crust and two divine layers topped off with a fresh mango coulis. I like to make a coconut cream by adding coconut extract to whipped cream for topping the cheesecake. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of toasted coconut, for even more flavor.

Brazilian-Style Moist Coconut Cake

This coconut cake made from scratch is 'bathed' in a mixture of condensed milk and coconut milk, and sprinkled with coconut flakes. It's a popular cake in Brazil and one of my family's favorites!

Pineapple Coconut Cake

An experiment gone great!
By Brenda Vandervort

Simple Coconut Cake

This simple cake is one of my favorite recipes, because I love coconut. The recipe has been mostly eyeing the ingredients so I tried to make the recipe. This has been in my family for years.
By Buckets223

Chocolate Coconut Cream Cake

I had to make this cake at work on Easter and it was just beautiful so I made it at home and jazzed it up. You will be quite happy with this cake. Color the coconut on top any color you like.
By NinjaPirateDragon

Banana Nut Coconut Cake

The melding of banana, coconut and pecans give this cake a unique flavor. Best if made a day before serving.
By ETHELMERTZ

Coconut Chiffon Cake

A light spongy cake with the taste and aroma of coconut.
By Carolyn Williams

Coconut Pound Cake

My grandchildren love this recipe for a coconut-flavored pound cake.
By Janie Carter

Coconut-Rum Cake with Lemon Curd and White Chocolate Ganache

A subtle lemon-coconut-rum cake with fantastic fillings and topped with a white chocolate ganache. Perfect for a special occasion. I received this recipe from a retired baker. All the measurements were in "baker's speak". Here is my version for the home cook.
By StaceyD

Toasted Coconut-Topped Blueberry Cake

I have altered my grandmother's famous blueberry cake recipe to my personal liking. The toasted coconut crumble topping is a wonderful addition to the cake.
By Amanda

Easy Coconut Sheet Cake

This is my go-to coconut sheet cake when I am entertaining a lot of people or I need to bring something for a potluck. It is made with buttermilk which makes it super moist and delicious and it is very easy to make. Depending on what I am making it for, I either cut it into little square bites or regular-sized coconut cake pieces.
By Tinkerbell

Coconut Cake with Crushed Pineapple

Find a yummy combination of coconut and crushed pineapple in this tender, moist cake, with more crushed pineapple in the filling. Coconut and pineapple tidbits or slices are the garnish on top of a sweet buttercream frosting. Cover and refrigerate to store.
By Bibi

Chocolate Coconut Cake from King Arthur Flour®

Without embellishment, this dense, moist, gluten-free cake is a perfect snack to serve with coffee. With the addition of whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and/or raspberry jam, it becomes a decadent dessert for any occasion.
By King Arthur Flour
