Staff Picks Chocolate Mug Milkshake
If you like chocolate and you have a sweet tooth then this is your drink. It tastes like hot chocolate but it's cold!
By LADYSU
Gourmet Root Beer Float
Tall glasses overflowing with root beer and vanilla ice cream. Top with whipped cream and cherries for a touch of elegance.
By Lucinda Orange Glorious II
Frozen orange beverage that tastes just like the one in the mall! You have got to try it! This can be frozen and enjoyed as an Italian ice as well!
Egg Cream
A classic drink that actually uses neither egg nor cream! This is an old NYC drink from back in the days of soda and milkshake shops. This always reminds me of Sunday mornings with my father.
Italian Cream Soda
A watermelon and passion fruit flavored Italian cream soda.
By Darien Q Thick Chocolate Shake
This is something my mom use to make for us kids as a cool treat on a warm day. It is a rich chocolate treat.
Iced Mocha Fusion Shake
A delicious and cold 'milkshake' using a mocha flavored coffee mix. Try making your own and see just how simple it is!
By EUC Quick Berry Milkshake
This milk shake is made with MILK, not ice cream! It's refreshing and healthy!
By LDESHANE Inspiration and Ideas Chocolate Mint Milkshake
"Wow! I'm still buzzing! We made this with the chocolate ice cream and loved it." – Holly Holtzman Ryerson
Cafe Latte Milkshake
"Perfect combination of coffee and ice cream and chocolateyness! Yummers!" – mcrpunk
Vanilla Milkshakes without Ice Cream
This is my favorite milkshake recipe of all time! Super-quick, easy, and tasty!
More Shakes and Floats Recipes Shamrock Shakes
This has become a St. Patrick's Day tradition in our house. The kids love it, and so do I.
Vanilla Milkshake I
When you know how to make a milkshake this good, you'll want to treat yourself all the time. Add chocolate, berries, or candy bits for a fun twist!
By DPULLIAM Oreo® Milkshake
This recipe is super kid-friendly, easy to make, and delicious. A favorite for kids' 'How To' speeches or just to enjoy on a hot day.
Baby Blue Punch
I created this punch recipe when I went looking for a punch recipe for my Baby Shower. I really wanted blue punch because I was having a boy this time. The ice cream melts somewhat and turns the punch a beautiful baby blue color leaving frothy blue and white clouds floating on top. Everyone thought it tasted great and asked for the recipe. Its also very adaptable to your taste. The sky's the limit. Try any flavor or color of unsweetened drink mix in place of the blue.
By CHIXROCK
Banana Flip
A marvelous mouth-watering chocolate-banana milkshake!
By May and Siv The Perfect Peanut Butter Milkshake
You are almost sure to have the only three ingredients needed to make this quick treat on hand. Be careful, this thick shake can be addictive!
Gourmet Root Beer Float
Tall glasses overflowing with root beer and vanilla ice cream. Top with whipped cream and cherries for a touch of elegance.
By Lucinda Strawberry Shortcake Drink
This is a favorite girl's-night drink for me. We love to mix these up any time of the year but even better on a hot summer day.
Orange Creamsicle® Protein Shake
Packed with protein, this shake is reminiscent of the famous ice cream bar. Tasty, healthy, and sure to keep you full until lunch or beyond.
Iced Mochas
All of my friends rave about these frosty drinks. I pour my leftover coffee in ice cube trays and keep them on hand all the time. You can make fun squiggly designs on insides of glasses with chocolate syrup, before pouring mochas. Top with whipped cream.
By WENDYCAIN Thick Chocolate Shake
This is something my mom use to make for us kids as a cool treat on a warm day. It is a rich chocolate treat.
Boston Cooler
Despite the name, the Boston Cooler is a Detroit original. To be properly enjoyed, you must use Vernor's as your ginger ale. However, as it's not readily available in all markets, substitute other brands if you must.
Quick Berry Milkshake
This milk shake is made with MILK, not ice cream! It's refreshing and healthy!
By LDESHANE Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections