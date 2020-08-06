Shakes and Floats Recipes

You can make fountain-style shakes and floats at home - it's easy with 170+ rated & reviewed shake and float recipes to choose from.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Mug Milkshake

59
If you like chocolate and you have a sweet tooth then this is your drink. It tastes like hot chocolate but it's cold!
By LADYSU

Fountain-Style Vanilla Malt Shake

17
Malt powder adds a little something to this old fashioned vanilla milkshake.
By Ric

Yummy Strawberry Shake

64
Tastes yummy and delicious!
By Jackie

Gourmet Root Beer Float

64
Tall glasses overflowing with root beer and vanilla ice cream. Top with whipped cream and cherries for a touch of elegance.
By Lucinda

Orange Glorious II

81
Frozen orange beverage that tastes just like the one in the mall! You have got to try it! This can be frozen and enjoyed as an Italian ice as well!
By ADH

Egg Cream

20
A classic drink that actually uses neither egg nor cream! This is an old NYC drink from back in the days of soda and milkshake shops. This always reminds me of Sunday mornings with my father.
By elanger241

Italian Cream Soda

51
A watermelon and passion fruit flavored Italian cream soda.
By Darien Q

Thick Chocolate Shake

48
This is something my mom use to make for us kids as a cool treat on a warm day. It is a rich chocolate treat.
By love2cook

Iced Mocha Fusion Shake

248
A delicious and cold 'milkshake' using a mocha flavored coffee mix. Try making your own and see just how simple it is!
By EUC

Quick Berry Milkshake

70
This milk shake is made with MILK, not ice cream! It's refreshing and healthy!
By LDESHANE

Vanilla Egg Cream

This vanilla egg cream requires just 4 sweet ingredients.
By Yoly

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

67
This chocolate banana peanut butter protein shake is quick and easy to prepare and will keep you full until your next meal.
By magmotif
More Shakes and Floats Recipes

Vanilla Milkshake I

170
When you know how to make a milkshake this good, you'll want to treat yourself all the time. Add chocolate, berries, or candy bits for a fun twist!
By DPULLIAM

Chocolate Egg Cream

1
Chocolate egg cream only takes 3 ingredients and is ready in minutes.
By Yoly

Quick Banana Milkshake (Ice Cream Free)

86
This is a delicious milkshake to try if you don't have a lot of time or ingredients! The cinnamon and sugar can be omitted.
By ilovezip

Oreo® Milkshake

66
This recipe is super kid-friendly, easy to make, and delicious. A favorite for kids' 'How To' speeches or just to enjoy on a hot day.
By Annette Wegrzyn

Baby Blue Punch

300
I created this punch recipe when I went looking for a punch recipe for my Baby Shower. I really wanted blue punch because I was having a boy this time. The ice cream melts somewhat and turns the punch a beautiful baby blue color leaving frothy blue and white clouds floating on top. Everyone thought it tasted great and asked for the recipe. Its also very adaptable to your taste. The sky's the limit. Try any flavor or color of unsweetened drink mix in place of the blue.
By CHIXROCK

Banana Flip

25
A marvelous mouth-watering chocolate-banana milkshake!
By May and Siv

The Perfect Peanut Butter Milkshake

76
You are almost sure to have the only three ingredients needed to make this quick treat on hand. Be careful, this thick shake can be addictive!
By CookinginFL

Delicious Healthy Strawberry Shake

173
My Mom used to make this for me when I was a kid. I loved it then and I still love it! Especially on hot days!
By MRSLISSA

Filipino Avocado Milkshake

60
Stupendous, rich, creamy and refreshing is what a traditional Filipino avocado milkshake is all about.
By Alexa

Watermelon Milkshake

21
A cold refreshing drink on a hot summer day.
By Dolphin Panda

Simple Avocado Milkshake

16
For people who love avocado. This yummy milkshake is very creamy and smooth.
By Sugar High

Chocolate Banana Milkshake

24
Yummy milkshake for those hot summer days!
By Rosemary62

Strawberry Shortcake Drink

20
This is a favorite girl's-night drink for me. We love to mix these up any time of the year but even better on a hot summer day.
By sanzoe

Orange Creamsicle® Protein Shake

9
Packed with protein, this shake is reminiscent of the famous ice cream bar. Tasty, healthy, and sure to keep you full until lunch or beyond.
By Yoly

Iced Mochas

257
All of my friends rave about these frosty drinks. I pour my leftover coffee in ice cube trays and keep them on hand all the time. You can make fun squiggly designs on insides of glasses with chocolate syrup, before pouring mochas. Top with whipped cream.
By WENDYCAIN

Boston Cooler

14
Despite the name, the Boston Cooler is a Detroit original. To be properly enjoyed, you must use Vernor's as your ginger ale. However, as it's not readily available in all markets, substitute other brands if you must.
By Seattle Dad

