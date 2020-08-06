Avocado Recipes

See how to make a star out of protein-rich avocado with these tasty recipes, including zesty avocado salsas and grilled avocado.

Baked Eggs in Avocado

The contrast between the soft and fresh avocado and the creaminess of a poached egg is brilliant. Good thing is it's also very healthy and satisfying.
By NYJEN

Avocado Ricotta Crostini

8
When I saw avocado and ricotta cheese being combined on a menu recently, I was intrigued. Not enough to order it, but enough to buy the ingredients for this homemade version! I found this to be a very delicious combination that was sort of unusual, and yet familiar, at the same time. These beauties would make for a great appetizer or snack in time for the height of entertaining season. Start spreading the news!
By Chef John

Meyer Lemon Avocado Toast

57
I like to use this recipe when I have a ripe avocado that I don't want to waste. It is absolutely delicious and a wonderful source of fiber and fatty acids. Feel free to get creative with the ingredients! Substitute cilantro with mint or parsley, or chia seeds with sesame or poppy seeds.
By princessofmontecito

Cobb Salad

This Cobb salad has some of my favorite ingredients: chicken, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and avocado.
By Bill

How to Store Avocados — Whole and Cut 
The beloved avocado has one fault: its narrow window of ripeness. Here's how to store them so they last as long as possible. 
By Melanie Fincher

Roasted Tomato, Avocado, and Fresh Mozzarella Crostini

10
Roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and avocado are layered on toasted bread in this quick and easy crostini recipe everyone loves.
By Julie Hubert

Guacamole Salad Dressing

6
This Mexican guacamole salad dressing is essentially a creamy avocado dressing with fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, serrano pepper for spice, and cream. [Recipe originally published on Allrecipes.com.mx]
By agonzalez

Guacamole

You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Bacon Avocado Salad

This salad is a favorite during the hot summer months. Serve it on a bed of your favorite leafy greens with some garlic bread, and everyone is a happy camper.
By kristen

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

Restaurant-style breakfast sandwich at home! It's quick, easy and delicious! The sliced avocado is what makes this sandwich pop and gives it a unique flavor. It is chock-full of protein, as well, so this sandwich will keep you full until lunchtime.
By Tricia Joy

Spicy Lime Avocado Soup

160
My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
By SerenaBloom

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche-Estillo Sarita

A tried and true ceviche recipe to be enjoyed for a Sunday brunch in our cafe. It is believed by most Latinos that the best time to eat ceviche is on a sunny day. Rainy days cause stomach cramps and nightmares. Of course most Latinos (especially my wife) can make a good ceviche blindfolded on any day rain or shine, in my opinion. Excellent for an appetizer in smaller portions or as a meal itself. Personally I enjoy this with an ice cold beer on the side.
By Andre Racine
Seven Layer Dip II

395
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
By Dinah

Traditional Mexican Guacamole

173
This guacamole is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for!
By Kaersten

Sushi Roll

197
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

Avocado Smoothie

256
Thick, creamy,and delicious. Makes a great summertime smoothie.
By loveinit
Avocado Salad

337
Make sure to use large, ripe avocados and Walla Walla sweet, or Vidalia onions in this recipe. I think you'll like it.
By JOHNLYNN

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

186
Saw this at the market the other day. The ingredients were simple and it looked delicious! Many substitutes abound (liquid, sweetener, spices). Vary amounts to taste!
By ki8deslr

Best Guacamole

683
The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
By PHLOX

Avocado Breakfast Bowl

98
Heart health and protein in a bowl! This recipe is an unexpected kick of flavor with egg, red quinoa, avocado, and feta cheese! Very easy to make and a delicious start to the day.
By Alisha

Mexican Chicken Soup

226
Tired of plain old Chicken Soup? Try this one. Adding the avocado is a must! We also add a little grated cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
By Rillene

Avocado Egg Salad

247
I made this recipe up when I had an abundance of avocados and wanted something other than guacamole. I shocked myself at how tasty this egg salad was and my honey loved it too!
By ANGELAANDJAKERS

Avocado-Spinach Dip

40
Keep this creamy avocado dip covered and chilled until ready to serve.
By Sunny Hart

Chicken Stuffed Baked Avocados

419
This is a recipe that I hope gets passed down. Everyone seems to like it. We make it as a main dish when I make it with chicken. We also make it a side when omitting the chicken. We will then have grilled chicken with it.
By Destiny0173

Roquefort Pear Salad

2076
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Banana, Avocado, and Spinach Smoothie

48
Quick and delicious smoothie that can be used as a breakfast or snack!
By Maria Ro

LuvAnn's Guacamole

276
This great dip is always the first to go at our barbeques. It's a simple guacamole, perfect for dipping tortilla chips or serving with tacos. To prevent browning, leave an avocado seed in it until serving.
By Luv-Ann Betson

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

401
I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!
By Sarah Z
