Avocado Recipes

When I saw avocado and ricotta cheese being combined on a menu recently, I was intrigued. Not enough to order it, but enough to buy the ingredients for this homemade version! I found this to be a very delicious combination that was sort of unusual, and yet familiar, at the same time. These beauties would make for a great appetizer or snack in time for the height of entertaining season. Start spreading the news!
I like to use this recipe when I have a ripe avocado that I don't want to waste. It is absolutely delicious and a wonderful source of fiber and fatty acids. Feel free to get creative with the ingredients! Substitute cilantro with mint or parsley, or chia seeds with sesame or poppy seeds.
This Mexican guacamole salad dressing is essentially a creamy avocado dressing with fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, serrano pepper for spice, and cream. [Recipe originally published on Allrecipes.com.mx]
Restaurant-style breakfast sandwich at home! It's quick, easy and delicious! The sliced avocado is what makes this sandwich pop and gives it a unique flavor. It is chock-full of protein, as well, so this sandwich will keep you full until lunchtime.
My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
A tried and true ceviche recipe to be enjoyed for a Sunday brunch in our cafe. It is believed by most Latinos that the best time to eat ceviche is on a sunny day. Rainy days cause stomach cramps and nightmares. Of course most Latinos (especially my wife) can make a good ceviche blindfolded on any day rain or shine, in my opinion. Excellent for an appetizer in smaller portions or as a meal itself. Personally I enjoy this with an ice cold beer on the side.
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
Restaurant-style breakfast sandwich at home! It's quick, easy and delicious! The sliced avocado is what makes this sandwich pop and gives it a unique flavor. It is chock-full of protein, as well, so this sandwich will keep you full until lunchtime.
My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
This is a recipe that I hope gets passed down. Everyone seems to like it. We make it as a main dish when I make it with chicken. We also make it a side when omitting the chicken. We will then have grilled chicken with it.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
This great dip is always the first to go at our barbeques. It's a simple guacamole, perfect for dipping tortilla chips or serving with tacos. To prevent browning, leave an avocado seed in it until serving.
I like to use this recipe when I have a ripe avocado that I don't want to waste. It is absolutely delicious and a wonderful source of fiber and fatty acids. Feel free to get creative with the ingredients! Substitute cilantro with mint or parsley, or chia seeds with sesame or poppy seeds.
I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!