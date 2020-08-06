Punch Recipes

I make this fun and refreshing drink every 4th of July. It starts out with a slush base. The bitters off-set the sweetness just the right amount, and it's a beautiful color. Can be served in a punch bowl, or individual servings. Garnish with cherries, orange slices or other desired fresh fruit.
This is punch is so extremely easy to make that a child could do it, yet it is so delicious. It is always served at our family gatherings, and my sisters, brother and I all had it served at our weddings.
This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.
I created this punch recipe when I went looking for a punch recipe for my Baby Shower. I really wanted blue punch because I was having a boy this time. The ice cream melts somewhat and turns the punch a beautiful baby blue color leaving frothy blue and white clouds floating on top. Everyone thought it tasted great and asked for the recipe. Its also very adaptable to your taste. The sky's the limit. Try any flavor or color of unsweetened drink mix in place of the blue.
I served this at my grandmother's 90th birthday and everyone wanted the recipe. Use any flavor of drink mix. One variation is to freeze the punch overnight and then set it out an hour before the event.
This fun and yummy pink sangria is great for brunch or a shower. I always get tons of requests for this recipe, and the pink color along with the strawberries is so festively fun! Serve with lime wedges or wheels. Feel free to eyeball ingredient measurements or adjust to taste.
This is a wonderful, refreshing drink that can be used for receptions, parties or even holiday get-togethers. This is decidedly different from your usual punch. It and can be stored in covered jars for several days in the refrigerator.
Being a military brat, I've seen many a party with this delicious concoction of copious amounts of alcohol and ice cream. It's like an alcoholic milkshake, but be prepared for the hangover if you drink too much! Great for New Year's parties!
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.