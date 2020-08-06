Punch Recipes

Sparkling punch, sherbet punch, kid-friendly punches: get crowd-pleasing refreshments for showers, weddings, and parties.

Community Picks

Kelly's Super Simple Shower Punch

23
This is a fabulously simple and delicious punch. It has only 2 ingredients!
By Wendi Leitzell

Orange Dream Punch

97
This is the easiest punch recipe ever. It was a big hit at my sister's bridal shower.
By KJB

Giggle Floats

2
This is a 'girly drink' made with cheap wine and sherbet, very refreshing, very easy to make, and perfect for all-girl gatherings like bachelorette parties! Any flavor of wine and sherbet can be used.
By PETBABYLAMBS

Banana Slush Punch

82
This banana punch is a favorite recipe of my late mother-in-law's family, used for all celebrations.
By Cheryld

Grandmother's Punch

67
My Grandmother found this recipe and makes it every year at Christmas. It is a family favorite, and kids love it.
By Angie V

Planter's Punch

I make this fun and refreshing drink every 4th of July. It starts out with a slush base. The bitters off-set the sweetness just the right amount, and it's a beautiful color. Can be served in a punch bowl, or individual servings. Garnish with cherries, orange slices or other desired fresh fruit.
By SweetBasil

Sparkling Punch

326
Sparkling apple cider, fresh orange juice, and lemonade concentrate blend into light and refreshing non-alcoholic punch in this easy recipe.
By Lorna

Budget Jungle Juice for a Crowd

17
This alcoholic punch will serve many if you're on a limited budget.
By ArtGirl85
Inspiration and Ideas

Luscious Slush Punch
1415
"Fantastic! I will make this for every birthday party and get-together until the end of time! I followed reviewers' suggestions and cut the sugar to 1 cup." – honeyangel239
Baby Blue Punch
301
"For literally every shower I attend, I am asked to make this." – Ashley Lynn Hall
Mint Tea Punch
139
Party Punch VI
194
Sarasota Lemonade
11

More Punch Recipes

Jamaican Rum Punch

25
Three varieties of rum mixed with fruit juice for a fruity party punch.
By barkleylloyd

Party Punch

75
This is punch is so extremely easy to make that a child could do it, yet it is so delicious. It is always served at our family gatherings, and my sisters, brother and I all had it served at our weddings.
By Amy

Fruit Punch

120
This non-alcoholic fruit punch is easy to make, cool, and refreshing to drink!
By Jo Ann Young

Luau Punch

92
This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.
By CINDYRN

Baby Blue Punch

300
I created this punch recipe when I went looking for a punch recipe for my Baby Shower. I really wanted blue punch because I was having a boy this time. The ice cream melts somewhat and turns the punch a beautiful baby blue color leaving frothy blue and white clouds floating on top. Everyone thought it tasted great and asked for the recipe. Its also very adaptable to your taste. The sky's the limit. Try any flavor or color of unsweetened drink mix in place of the blue.

White Peachy Sangria

69
This sweet and yummy recipe is good for even those that do not like wine. Great on a hot day or paired with a dessert, ESPECIALLY a cheesecake or something fruity!
By Caelynne

Easy Punch

159
I served this at my grandmother's 90th birthday and everyone wanted the recipe. Use any flavor of drink mix. One variation is to freeze the punch overnight and then set it out an hour before the event.
By Donna

Watermelon Sangria

84
This is one of my favorite recipes I have borrowed from a friend. If you love watermelon, this is the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By bewitched

Lime Sherbet Punch

31
A holiday favorite that everyone looks for year after year. You'll learn to buy the lime sherbet in advance since the stores sell out around the holidays.
By James Noble

Sangria Cocktail

11
Sangria is a Spanish wine punch that includes chopped fruit and sparkling water for a refreshing summertime cooler.
By Allrecipes

Old-Fashioned Pink Lemonade

78
Fresh lemonade with cranberry juice is a refreshing and pretty pink drink!
By Tonni Padgett

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glögg

34
You'll feel the heat when you serve this mulled wine for the holidays!
By Judy

White Sangria

164
WONDERFUL!!! A wonderful punch made with white wine, mango and orange slices. Peach schnapps, cognac and ginger ale round out this summer party drink.
By WIFIE

Pretty in Pink Sangria

128
This fun and yummy pink sangria is great for brunch or a shower. I always get tons of requests for this recipe, and the pink color along with the strawberries is so festively fun! Serve with lime wedges or wheels. Feel free to eyeball ingredient measurements or adjust to taste.
By STEPHYCOOKS

Pineapple Sangria

7
Easy sangria recipe that can be easily altered based on fruit you have on hand and personal taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Golden Wedding Punch

76
This is a wonderful, refreshing drink that can be used for receptions, parties or even holiday get-togethers. This is decidedly different from your usual punch. It and can be stored in covered jars for several days in the refrigerator.
By SMATTERCHU

Moose Milk

10
Being a military brat, I've seen many a party with this delicious concoction of copious amounts of alcohol and ice cream. It's like an alcoholic milkshake, but be prepared for the hangover if you drink too much! Great for New Year's parties!
By tdawn737

Lemonade

200
A cool refreshing summer drink that can be made at any time you have lemons... or limes!
By H Beatrice

Party Punch VI

194
This punch is easy to make, and is great for parties of all kinds.

Black Halloween Punch

174
Delicious! As it is with any Halloween punch, a frozen 'hand' adds just the right spooky touch! The combined colors make a delightfully scary look!
By Kathleen

Apple Orchard Punch

501
This quick and easy punch would be delightful at a country wedding or any celebration. Champagne can be used instead of ginger ale for an adult punch.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Easy Raspberry Lemonade

152
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
By Tori Hermansen

Sunset Sangria

60
This tropical sangria is great at any party, or on a hot day!
By Celeste

Brandy Slush I

45
Graciously cold, wonderful, refreshing summer treat! This recipe is good even without the brandy!
By MsMayberry
