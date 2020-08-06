Chocolate Shakes and Floats Recipes

Quick breakfast sandwiches tick all of the boxes when it comes to on-the-go breakfasts, as they're easy to make and highly portable. All you need is a satisfying filling (so many possibilities!) and a vehicle to carry it in, such as English muffins, a croissant, tortillas, or even waffles. Then wrap, pack, and run out the door! What could be easier? Ready to get going? Here are 11 of our favorite breakfast sandwiches.