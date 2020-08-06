Chocolate Shakes and Floats Recipes

Chocolate shakes and chocolate floats are soda fountain classics, and so easy to make. Try these trusted recipe ideas.

Community Picks

Chocolate Strawberry Banana Milkshake

A wonderful milkshake that can easily be adapted for low-sugar diets. My mother got me started on this 20 years ago. I rarely add sugar or sweetener, but I realize that some people enjoy a bit more sweetness. You can substitute orange juice for milk if you like.
By DMATTIE

Lighter Chocolate Milkshake

This tastes just like a real chocolate ice cream shake and can be made soy and dairy free! Substitute almond butter or cashew butter for peanut butter; omit agave syrup if banana is extremely ripe.
By Love2CookMommy

Iced Mocha Fusion Shake

A delicious and cold 'milkshake' using a mocha flavored coffee mix. Try making your own and see just how simple it is!
By EUC

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

A quick and easy high-protein chocolate shake that's creamy and filling.
By magmotif

Chocolate Banana Milkshake

Yummy milkshake for those hot summer days!
By Rosemary62

Iced Mochas

All of my friends rave about these frosty drinks. I pour my leftover coffee in ice cube trays and keep them on hand all the time. You can make fun squiggly designs on insides of glasses with chocolate syrup, before pouring mochas. Top with whipped cream.
By WENDYCAIN

Thick Chocolate Shake

This is something my mom use to make for us kids as a cool treat on a warm day. It is a rich chocolate treat.
By love2cook

Nutella® Coffee Shake

You can tweak this with low-fat and low-calorie ingredients. Sometimes I like to add whipped cream and caramel as a topping.
By Laura Amanda

Chocolate Chocolate Milkshake

Whipping cream makes this chocolate milkshake recipe creamy and light as air. Drizzle with chocolate syrup after you pour in the cream for an even more sensational chocolaty treat.
By Austin Geraldson

Delicious Chocolate Shake

This is a delicious, quick and easy recipe for a creamy, luscious chocolate shake!
By ESPERENZA

Chocolate Surprise Milkshake

This milkshake is fantabulous! Chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate drink mix and chocolate chips are all whirled together with milk to produce a concoction so chocolaty, that it is sure to make you tingle.
By Allrecipes Member

Keto Chocolate Shake

Try this keto chocolate shake for a filling breakfast. Add ice if you like your shakes chilled or freeze for a frozen treat.
By Kat Hanners
Chocolate egg cream only takes 3 ingredients and is ready in minutes.

More Chocolate Shakes and Floats Recipes

Soursop and Chocolate Shake

The best chilled soursop drink for a hot day.
By Shuk22
