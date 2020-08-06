Superfoods - Vegetable Recipes

Looking for superfood vegetables recipes? Allrecipes has more than 2,090 trusted superfood vegetable recipes for vegetables complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Spinach and Feta Pita Bake

Rating: 4.76 stars
1053
This is great as a party appetizer or a full meal. Tasty, full of flavor and good for you. The crunchy crust is what I really like! You can play with the veggie toppings and cheeses for a great meal that is fast and delicious! Our favorite quick meal!
By Heatherbee
Roasted Vegetable Medley

Rating: 4.61 stars
306
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Swiss Chard with Pinto Beans and Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.59 stars
133
Tangy Swiss chard is prepared with garlic, pinto beans, tomatoes and lime juice and then heated in the oven with delicious goat cheese. It makes a great side dish for pasta.
By danalace

Black Bean and Corn Salad I

Rating: 4.58 stars
212
This bright, simple salad is a great pot luck dish, or a great main dish served with tortillas or cornbread. Depending on your family's tastes, red peppers can be all sweet bell peppers, or can be a combination of sweet and hot peppers. Keeps well for several days.
By Bonnie Moore

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

Rating: 4.59 stars
411
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
By leo67

Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
215
This pasta dish is wonderful served with a green salad. The best thing about it is that you can put this meal together in just a few minutes.
By kelcampbell

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.53 stars
726
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Bean Quesadillas

Rating: 4.44 stars
435
Easy and yummy! Veggies, beans, and cheese sandwiched in tortillas. You could add or substitute any vegetables that you'd like. Serve with sour cream and rice.
By jjenkraynakorriss

Zucchini Pasta II

Rating: 4.44 stars
251
I whipped this up tonight, trying to use some of the zucchini from our garden. I also threw in some leftover chicken and made a complete meal! Quick and easy!
By njmom

Swiss Chard with Garbanzo Beans and Fresh Tomatoes

Rating: 4.45 stars
326
Beans and greens are a perfect combination, earthy and satisfying. This recipe for Swiss chard with garbanzo beans, onion, and fresh tomatoes is brightened with lemon juice and makes a perfect vegetarian main dish or a tantalizing side dish for fish or meat.
By Syd

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

Rating: 4.54 stars
391
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
By roweena

Pickled Beets

Rating: 4.5 stars
257
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
By SHARON HOWARD
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1354

Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.

More Superfoods - Vegetable Recipes

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Rating: 4.7 stars
2247
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Potato Pancakes I

Rating: 4.59 stars
273
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.63 stars
2576
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Anonymous
Pesto Pasta

Rating: 4.3 stars
202
Easy to make, but full of flavor! Good hot or cold.
By Lauren

Easy Roasted Broccoli

Rating: 4.61 stars
150
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

Out of this World Turkey Brine

Rating: 4.83 stars
852
Best brine for smoked turkey around. This recipe was given to me by my uncle. He is always smoking meat. EDITOR'S NOTE: This recipe uses canning or kosher salt, not table salt. Using table salt in this amount will make the brine too salty.
By SUDEMERS

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
1672
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
52
My husband begs me for this. I got the recipe from his mother. It's simple and yummy.
By SWINDHAM

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Rating: 4.49 stars
1284
This is potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish. It's really good to serve with chili.
By jewellkay

Roasted New Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.67 stars
1396
These are roasted potatoes at their best - plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Ben S.

Easy Baked Tilapia

Rating: 4.5 stars
1240
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful.
By F_Gory

German Potato Pancakes

Rating: 4.6 stars
875
These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Daisy

Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

Rating: 3.94 stars
237
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
By XANTHE

Green Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
This salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.
By anonymous

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.76 stars
482
My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
By heatherjane

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.13 stars
88
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Three Bean Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
289
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Microwave Popcorn

Rating: 4.55 stars
471
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.54 stars
266
A super easy way to bake potatoes without heating up the kitchen.
By Nurse Ellen so not a

Classic Turkey and Rice Soup

Rating: 4.27 stars
44
Is there anything as warm as a bowl of soup made with the leftovers of a meal that you shared with your family?
By Sarah
