Superfoods - Vegetable Recipes

This is great as a party appetizer or a full meal. Tasty, full of flavor and good for you. The crunchy crust is what I really like! You can play with the veggie toppings and cheeses for a great meal that is fast and delicious! Our favorite quick meal!
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
This bright, simple salad is a great pot luck dish, or a great main dish served with tortillas or cornbread. Depending on your family's tastes, red peppers can be all sweet bell peppers, or can be a combination of sweet and hot peppers. Keeps well for several days.
Beans and greens are a perfect combination, earthy and satisfying. This recipe for Swiss chard with garbanzo beans, onion, and fresh tomatoes is brightened with lemon juice and makes a perfect vegetarian main dish or a tantalizing side dish for fish or meat.
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
Best brine for smoked turkey around. This recipe was given to me by my uncle. He is always smoking meat. EDITOR'S NOTE: This recipe uses canning or kosher salt, not table salt. Using table salt in this amount will make the brine too salty.
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
