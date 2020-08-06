Superfoods - Fruit Recipes

Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this salad uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries), and orange segments in winter. Anytime of year this composed salad will bring rave reviews.
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
This is a great smoothie consisting of fruit, fruit juice and ice. I like to use whatever fresh fruits I crave that day. Any kind of berry, mangos, papayas, kiwi fruit, et cetera make a great smoothie. Experiment with your favorites!
A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts. Good as-is, but of course each person can salt and pepper their own serving to taste. The leftovers are good served as a cold salad if you don't like the cooked spinach that results from re-heating. Almonds and walnuts can be used in addition to or instead of the pecans.