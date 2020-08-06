Superfoods - Fruit Recipes

Many fruits have the superhero powers to be called superfoods. Find over 1,320 recipes for fruit snacks, smoothies, salads, sauces, and more.

Staff Picks

Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

Rating: 4.79 stars
268
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this salad uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries), and orange segments in winter. Anytime of year this composed salad will bring rave reviews.
By Karena

Mojito Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
127
Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!
By Harht4God

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237
This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!
By PHATCAT

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

Rating: 4.78 stars
4529
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
1068
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS

Baked Apple Slices

Rating: 4 stars
34
Warm apples with a cinnamon glaze on the top.
By LEAHHS

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

Rating: 4.43 stars
1222
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
By ASTROPHE

Pomegranate Salsa

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
Tart pomegranate seeds add a delicious crunch to this salsa that also features sweet mandarin oranges, red onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Great served with tortilla chips.
By Average Jane

The Really Good Salad Recipe with Pieces of Fruit

Rating: 4.85 stars
26
Garden salad with fruit, cooked sugared almonds, and an oil and vinegar dressing.
By BOOTS582

Sunday Best Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.52 stars
409
This is a wonderful and easy fruit salad that is also pretty for special occasions or holidays.
By Pattie Price

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

Rating: 4.8 stars
1454
Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.
By Nora LaCroix

Blue Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.57 stars
360
This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
By Connie
Inspiration and Ideas

Cranberry Smoothie
Rating: Unrated
17
"Cranberries add a fresh and fall-like flavor to this easy, almond milk-based smoothie." – MOTTSBELA
Apricot Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar
Rating: Unrated
136
"Wow! This was SO easy and fast. The flavor combination is incredible. It has a sweet/tangy combo similar to an Asian flavor but all its own." – Sarah Gartland
Banana Waffles
Rating: Unrated
192
Blueberry Walnut Salad
Rating: Unrated
103
Whole Wheat Blueberry Pancakes
Rating: Unrated
772
Fresh Raspberry Sauce
Rating: Unrated
81

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563

The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.

More Superfoods - Fruit Recipes

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

Rating: 4.44 stars
1517
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Sponsored By MyPlate

Spinach and Banana Power Smoothie

Rating: 4.79 stars
76
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
By Erin Elisabeth

Cherry Pie Filling

Rating: 4.72 stars
293
A homemade cherry pie filling! You can use fresh or frozen tart cherries.
By mrsC

Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

Rating: 4.67 stars
91
This recipe is delicious! You may substitute the strawberries for any other berries or fruit.
By Sarah

Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

Rating: 4.22 stars
93
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By imagination_co

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

Rating: 4.84 stars
89
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut

Basic Fruit Smoothie

Rating: 4.42 stars
79
This is a great smoothie consisting of fruit, fruit juice and ice. I like to use whatever fresh fruits I crave that day. Any kind of berry, mangos, papayas, kiwi fruit, et cetera make a great smoothie. Experiment with your favorites!
By STARGIRL577

Orange Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.41 stars
155
A low-fat vinaigrette recipe
By Candice

Aunt Jewel's Chicken Dressing Casserole

Rating: 4.14 stars
333
True Southern chicken and dressing recipe. Handed down from my great-great-aunt. Easy and delicious.
By CRETER

Strawberry Cake Filling

Rating: 4.63 stars
157
Easy to make filling that isn't too sweet.
By Lisa

Pineapple and Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.59 stars
177
A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!
By VERITY78

Parchment Baked Salmon

Rating: 4.52 stars
86
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Lemon Asparagus Risotto

Rating: 4.73 stars
167
Lower in fat than most risotto recipes but no one will know! I like to serve this as a main dish under some steamed halibut or other white fish.
By stefychefy

Plum Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
65
This is an easy version of plum sauce that is very tasty and keeps well in the fridge. Serve hot or chilled, with egg rolls, pork or chicken.
By Rayna

Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.33 stars
180
Apple, onion, and Brussels sprouts are roasted together with a hint of lemon. My wife and I can go through an entire tray of these by ourselves. Yummo!
By Jacob French
Sponsored By MyPlate

Mango Salsa

Rating: 4.68 stars
505
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Strawberry Pie Filling

Rating: 4.61 stars
71
A quick and simple recipe to turn fresh picked-strawberries into a decadent pie filling. Use to make pies, top cheesecakes, or just simply serve over ice cream.
By fotoe!78

Applesauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
279
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Craisins®

Rating: 4.45 stars
67
A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts. Good as-is, but of course each person can salt and pepper their own serving to taste. The leftovers are good served as a cold salad if you don't like the cooked spinach that results from re-heating. Almonds and walnuts can be used in addition to or instead of the pecans.
By Marcia

Porridge

Rating: 3.64 stars
25
This is a winter favorite of ours, that builds on a traditional British breakfast dish. We add sultanas, bananas and cinnamon and it's awesome.
By ANNEDUNCAN

Pineapple Cleanser Smoothie

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
This is great for a detox cleanse.
By jesnmeg

Mexican Ceviche

Rating: 4.46 stars
67
This is Authentic Mexican Ceviche, I've had it several times in Mexico, and also have learned to cook Mexican food for my husband. Every time I make this it's a hit.
By PHXGURL

Easy Apple Coleslaw

Rating: 4.55 stars
798
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Aunt Mamie
