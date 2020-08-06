Dill Pickle and Sweet Pickle Recipes

I got this recipe from an old family friend. She used to make us these pickles when we were kids. It is a really simple recipe, and the hardest part is not eating the pickles before they are ready. You can add pimentos, sliced bell peppers, or whole garlic cloves to the vinegar solution as alternative options.
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation without using vinegar. This fermented dill pickle recipe produces a quantity that fills a 1/2-gallon mason jar. If you like, add a few nontraditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
This recipe was given to me by my late mother-in-law and makes use of the abundant summertime supply of cucumbers. A neighbor recently presented me with four five gallon buckets of cucumbers from his garden and I made pickles for the whole neighborhood. They will also stay fresh in the refrigerator for 2 1/2 to 3 weeks.
At the end of summer during the Great Depression the excess cucumber crop was sliced, salted, pickled, and put up in jars for the cold, lean months ahead. I can just imagine what a treat it was to fill a sandwich with these sweet crunchy coins (bread and butter pickles, as they came to be known). I'm sure it was a wonderful break from what must have been a fairly flavorless existence. For longer storage, you can process the pickles in canning jars in a boiling water canner.
These pickles are NOT for the faint of heart. The brine will give you a nice kick. Perfect for burgers and hoagies. If you like pickled peppers, the same recipe can be used with peppers instead of pickles! They keep in the refrigerator for a few months.
A truly piquant pickle that will satisfy those of us who have a loose sweet tooth. I have been looking for a truly flavorful pickle recipe, not sweet, but not just spicy, either. The key is the variety of ingredients, not just cutting down on the sugar. Only 24 hours in the refrigerator, and they're ready for snacking. Pucker up!
If you make a simple salt brine, add some spices, and submerge Kirby cucumbers in it for about a week, you get some fairly delicious pickles. I'm pretty sure if you measure your salt right and store the fermenting pickles at an appropriate temperature you'll get crunchy pickles.
Spicy pickles with a hint of horseradish will set your pickles head and shoulders above the rest. You will get raves on these pickles! I always get asked to make more or bring more to work. These are worth a try! This makes a really crisp, great tasting pickle!
This bread and butter pickle recipe was handed down to me. I have been making these for at least 20 years from cucumbers my dad grows in his garden. I give them to friends and family and have trouble keeping up with the orders. The recipe is the star here as these are the best bread and butter pickles I've ever found.
This is a wonderful sweet pickle recipe I got from my mother, who got it from a relative, who got it from a relative, and so on. It is very easy, a little time-consuming, delicious, and makes a lot of pickles. The recipe says to put them in jars, but I just store them in a clean gallon-sized ice cream bucket. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to a year.
Like a bread and butter pickle and really super easy. You can even play with the proportions a bit. I like to increase the vinegar, salt and spices a bit but you could make it sweeter too. Be prepared to make this one over and over if you have any pickle lovers in the house.
People are always asking me when I'm going to make these dills again. They will last, at least a year. Deliciously crunchy. I'd say this recipe is for about a gallon-sized jar, however, I alter it to accommodate however many fresh pickles or cucumbers I have.
This is a great refrigerator pickle recipe. In just 24 hours you have great tasting bread-and-butter-style pickle. I grow my own pickles during the summer and love to make these for my friends and family! They never last the full 3 weeks of the refrigerator shelf life!