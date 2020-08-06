Dill Pickle and Sweet Pickle Recipes

Bread and butter pickles, fermented Kosher dills, easy refrigerator pickles: we've got the top-rated pickle recipes you'll relish.

Ukrainian Dill and Garlic Pickles

34
This recipe was handed down to me by my mother Sofia, whose pickles were always in great demand.
By Tania D

Mona's Easy Refrigerator Pickles

75
I got this recipe from an old family friend. She used to make us these pickles when we were kids. It is a really simple recipe, and the hardest part is not eating the pickles before they are ready. You can add pimentos, sliced bell peppers, or whole garlic cloves to the vinegar solution as alternative options.
By Chris & Chenell

Bea and Bill's Bread and Butter Pickles

9
These are the pickles that were present at every family event. One taste and memories of summer and our grandparents - Bill and Beatrice Cooper - come flooding back. Enjoy!
By Matt Henchen

Fermented Kosher-Style Dill Pickles

1
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation without using vinegar. This fermented dill pickle recipe produces a quantity that fills a 1/2-gallon mason jar. If you like, add a few nontraditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
By Doug in Manhattan

Refrigerator Pickles

153
This recipe was given to me by my late mother-in-law and makes use of the abundant summertime supply of cucumbers. A neighbor recently presented me with four five gallon buckets of cucumbers from his garden and I made pickles for the whole neighborhood. They will also stay fresh in the refrigerator for 2 1/2 to 3 weeks.
By Gary Royse

Bread and Butter Pickles II

416
These are the best bread and butter pickles I have ever had!! And I have been looking for a long time. I guarantee you'll love them! This recipe makes a lot, so get ready to crunch. Enjoy!
By David

Summertime Sweet Pickles

76
This easy recipe gives you a great way to save a bountiful crop of cukes! Your fresh cucumbers will taste great this way. This classic method is popular with all age groups.
By LIZ1888

Chef John's Bread and Butter Pickles

149
At the end of summer during the Great Depression the excess cucumber crop was sliced, salted, pickled, and put up in jars for the cold, lean months ahead. I can just imagine what a treat it was to fill a sandwich with these sweet crunchy coins (bread and butter pickles, as they came to be known). I'm sure it was a wonderful break from what must have been a fairly flavorless existence. For longer storage, you can process the pickles in canning jars in a boiling water canner.
By Chef John

Japanese-Style Pickled Cucumber (Sunomono)

9
Quick and easy side dish to made that is extremely healthy and bursting with flavor!
By Alex Mei

Spicy Refrigerator Dill Pickles

288
This is a wonderful, spicy dill pickle with a nice hint of sweetness. Plan to at least double the amount of crushed red pepper if you like it REALLY spicy...YUM!
By FAIRYFAHRENHOLZ

Spicy Dill Pickles

These pickles are NOT for the faint of heart. The brine will give you a nice kick. Perfect for burgers and hoagies. If you like pickled peppers, the same recipe can be used with peppers instead of pickles! They keep in the refrigerator for a few months.
By Stephanie Mayes

Microwave Bread and Butter Pickles

364
Want tasty pickles fast? Try this easy microwave method!
By Linda
Nothin' Sweet About These Spicy Refrigerator Pickles

4
A truly piquant pickle that will satisfy those of us who have a loose sweet tooth. I have been looking for a truly flavorful pickle recipe, not sweet, but not just spicy, either. The key is the variety of ingredients, not just cutting down on the sugar. Only 24 hours in the refrigerator, and they're ready for snacking. Pucker up!
By Buckwheat Queen

Candied Dills

6
"You can't buy a jar of pickles that tastes like this, and it just doesn't get much easier to mix up a batch." – lutzflcat
By G M Steele

Red-Hot Cinnamon Pickles

11
These sweet and cinnamony pickles are a hit in our region, but we have an aunt from Kansas that remembers them from her childhood.
By ShellyORN

Lime Pickles

5
They go really will with ham. Can't keep them on the shelf. They are worth the wait.
By ED

Classic Crisp Bread and Butter Pickles

15
Classic 'bread and butter' pickles are perfect with lunches, picnics and barbecues.
By Ball
Eight-Day Icicle Pickles

7
When I was in Grade 3, my teacher had our class make these...my mom copied the recipe, and I have hung on to it ever since!
By Tammylou

Microwave Bread and Butter Pickles

366
Want tasty pickles fast? Try this easy microwave method!
By MARCEA

Sweet Refrigerator Pickles

4
These sweet refrigerator pickles are quick and easy to make and can be enjoyed 24 hours later. They last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
By MARCEA

Homemade Dill Pickles

25
If you make a simple salt brine, add some spices, and submerge Kirby cucumbers in it for about a week, you get some fairly delicious pickles. I'm pretty sure if you measure your salt right and store the fermenting pickles at an appropriate temperature you'll get crunchy pickles.

Mustard Pickles

15
An old fashioned recipe that is different from most pickles. Cucumbers and onions are pickled in a mustard sauce made with turmeric and celery seed.
By BJ MOORE

Christmas Red Pickles

50
These cinnamon-flavored sweet pickles are a bit like candied apples. Kind of time consuming but worth the time.
By bobbi s

Blue Ribbon Horseradish Pickles

11
Spicy pickles with a hint of horseradish will set your pickles head and shoulders above the rest. You will get raves on these pickles! I always get asked to make more or bring more to work. These are worth a try! This makes a really crisp, great tasting pickle!
By SHAWN

Refrigerator Garlic Dill Spears

22
These dill spears are excellent on sandwiches, eaten plain, or chopped up for a hot dog topping.
By MARCEA

Bread and Butter Pickles I

22
These pickles take two weeks in the refrigerator, but are well worth the wait.
By IRENERUSSELL

Deb's Bread and Butter Pickles

66
This bread and butter pickle recipe was handed down to me. I have been making these for at least 20 years from cucumbers my dad grows in his garden. I give them to friends and family and have trouble keeping up with the orders. The recipe is the star here as these are the best bread and butter pickles I've ever found.
By droseboom

Million Dollar Pickles

10
Tasty pickles that take some time, but are easy to make. One crunch and you'll agree they are worth the wait!
By Donna

Icebox Pickles

3
This is a wonderful sweet pickle recipe I got from my mother, who got it from a relative, who got it from a relative, and so on. It is very easy, a little time-consuming, delicious, and makes a lot of pickles. The recipe says to put them in jars, but I just store them in a clean gallon-sized ice cream bucket. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to a year.
By Jamie Lowe

Buryl's Ice Box Pickles

1
This recipe was given to me by a good friend and neighbor 30 years ago. Buryl has been gone for 25 years, but this recipe lives on.
By bhoff

Microwave Bread-and-Butter Pickles

11
Like a bread and butter pickle and really super easy. You can even play with the proportions a bit. I like to increase the vinegar, salt and spices a bit but you could make it sweeter too. Be prepared to make this one over and over if you have any pickle lovers in the house.
By Lisa S.

Lazy Housewife Pickles

29
Extremely easy pickle recipe.
By c@lover

Sous Vide Dill Pickles

People are always asking me when I'm going to make these dills again. They will last, at least a year. Deliciously crunchy. I'd say this recipe is for about a gallon-sized jar, however, I alter it to accommodate however many fresh pickles or cucumbers I have.
By maskys

Aunt Rose's Refrigerator Pickles

7
This is a great refrigerator pickle recipe. In just 24 hours you have great tasting bread-and-butter-style pickle. I grow my own pickles during the summer and love to make these for my friends and family! They never last the full 3 weeks of the refrigerator shelf life!
By Clark Hamblen

Gram Miller's Bread and Butter Pickles

3
My great grandma's bread and butter pickle recipe. This is a canning recipe, so you'll have some for the whole winter!
By madmoose123

40 Foods You Can Pickle

From blueberries to beets, these are our 40 favorite foods to pickle.
By Hayley Sugg
