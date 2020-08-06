Coffee Drinks Recipes

Hot. Frozen. Iced. These 5-star coffee drinks will open your eyes to all the delicious ways to enjoy your joe.

Starbucks® Caramel Frappuccino Copycat Recipe

247
This is my copycat version of the popular Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino®! Top each glass with whipped cream and drizzle additional caramel over the whipped cream. Serve with a straw. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator!
By Kiley Heidtbrink

Cappuccino Cooler

66
The combination of coffee, chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream makes this a perfect pick-me-up drink!
By Susan

Mayan Mocha Powder

Years ago I worked in a little coffee shop. We had a powdered cocoa mix with spices that was called Mexican Spiced Cocoa. On the can were directions for mixing it with espresso to get Mayan Mocha. I fell IN LOVE with that drink and have been searching for a replacement ever since. The coffee shop inside Hastings has a similar drink, but won't sell the mix to me for home use. So I researched a little, tested a little, and came up with this. To serve, stir 1/4 cup mix with 1 cup hot water and stir.
By JJGammon

Cold-Brewed Coffee

33
Coffee brewed slowly in cold water is less acidic than hot brewed. You can use this concentrate straight over ice or microwave half a mug coffee and then add a half cup of boiling water for quick hot coffee. Develop your own ratio of coffee to water for your custom brew.
By Cazuela

Iced Mochas

257
All of my friends rave about these frosty drinks. I pour my leftover coffee in ice cube trays and keep them on hand all the time. You can make fun squiggly designs on insides of glasses with chocolate syrup, before pouring mochas. Top with whipped cream.
By WENDYCAIN

Sous Vide "Cold Brew" Coffee

This method mimics the traditional time-consuming method of making cold-brew coffee in the fridge, but in 2 hours instead of 24! The warm water temperature is kept low enough to speed up the cold-brew process, but not hot enough to release the bitter, acidic flavors you get from hot-brewed drip coffee. The result is a super smooth brew that you'll want to make again and again. Use your favorite fresh-ground coffee for best results.
By France C

Easy Iced Coffee

490
This is a 'cheaters' iced cappuccino! Very easy to make, and very good!
By Christy Grigor

Flavored Latte

16
Use this basic recipe to make your favorite flavored latte with a home espresso machine.
By Mackenzie

Dalgona Coffee (Whipped Coffee)

The trending South Korean coffee drink that has gone viral on social media during the Coronavirus epidemic.
By Jane Kim

What Is Chicory and Why Is It in My Coffee?

This popular New Orleans pick-me-up is a breeze to make at home.
By Karla Walsh

Irish Coffee

38
Fresh hot coffee gets a little added pep with the addition of Irish whiskey and Irish cream.
By Jason Ring

Cafe Latte

This is for all fellow coffee drinkers. I love lattes but buying them can be pricey. So here's a recipe so you can make your own.
By Mary G. Cadwell
Chocolate Coffee Kiss
14
"Tastes just like a gingerbread cookie was dunked in my coffee! Very easy to make. I didn't have whipped cream but I'm sure that would make it 6 stars." – Lynda Nelson
Viennexican Coffee
5
This cook created a recipe that combines "the spiciness of Viennese coffees [with] the chocolate and fruit flavors of South American beverages" to create coffee with a kick.
Horchata Iced Coffee

For this delicious iced coffee you first need to make Mexican horchata, but the final drink is well worth the time and effort!
By Yoly

Vanilla Latte

13
This is an easy espresso drink to make with your home espresso machine--steamed milk and a shot of espresso with vanilla flavoring.
By Mackenzie

Baileys Flat White Martini

8
Let's rethink the classic Martini by adding espresso and Baileys Original Irish Cream!
By Baileys
Coconut-White Chocolate Latte

Coconut milk, coconut cream, and white chocolate make this easy latte a go-to in the morning, or any time of day.
By Yoly

French Press Cold Brew

3
If you're wondering how to make cold brew coffee at home, try this easy recipe with the perfect coffee-to-water ratio. I prefer to drink the cold brew with unsweetened soy milk.
By gem

Coffee Liqueur

77
This is an easy recipe for making a coffee flavored liqueur. This can be used in any recipe that calls for coffee flavored liqueur, as a cordial alone, mixed with milk or more vodka, etc.
By Cathie

Coffee Nudge

16
So good on a blustery day! Warms you from the inside out.
By MADAMMOCHA

Irish Cream and Coffee

31
The best after-dinner drink! Just use Irish Cream instead of cream and sugar - how easy is that?!
By Jan O'Leary Merzlak

Hot Buttered Rum Single Serving

3
Nothing sets the mood on a cold winter day better than a roaring fire and a hot buttered rum. This is a single-serving recipe. If done right, this drink tastes like melted caramel swirling over your tongue. That makes it too sweet to drink with a meal, but also one of the best dessert drinks ever made. Drink these in moderation.
By Roxanne

Spanish Coffee

Great alcoholic coffee drink for cold nights.
By mjfellis01

White Chocolate Mocha

13
This is a white chocolate version of a classic mocha. No reason to head to the cafe--stay in and use your home espresso machine to brew up this delicious espresso drink.
By Mackenzie

Mocha

19
This is a chocolate and coffee-lover's favorite! Using a home espresso machine, mix espresso, chocolate, and steamed milk--then top with whipped cream.
By Mackenzie

Iced Lemon Coffee

2
I'm not sure when I had my first iced lemon coffee, but I remember thinking it was genius! The citrus flavors make it even more refreshing and summery. So start slicing up some lemons and make this simple drink instead. It's keto-friendly, low carb, and paleo.
By Keto Summit

Frozen Caramel Coffee

15
Who knew caramel syrup, milk, and Gevalia® Cold Brew Concentrate could blend together with ice to make such a delicious summer or anytime beverage?
By Paula
Vanilla Coffee Creamer

10
Simple, basic coffee creamer recipe. Store in the refrigerator for 1 week.
By slygusa

Coffee Shake

139
This is a blended-coffee treat much like an iced cappuccino you might buy at a restaurant. You can make it non-dairy by using soy milk.
By LDENSVEN

Thai Coffee

24
Thai coffee, as is served in Thai restaurants.
By GODGIFU

Mexican-Style Coffee

11
Mixing warm coffee with tequila and coffee liqueur makes for a perfect 'apres ski.'
By OLIVIANOVA

Abbey's White Chocolate Latte

84
I created this recipe for my little sister, Abbey, who's a latte fanatic. She was blown away, and drained it to the last drop! This makes one VERY large, indulgent latte, and could probably serve two. Enjoy!
By Hugatunity

Eggnog Latte

35
It wouldn't be Christmas without one (or several!). If you have a home espresso machine, this is a great holiday coffee treat.
By Mackenzie

Chocolate-y Iced Mocha

22
My favorite morning drink that isn't a diet disaster.
By Linda T

3-Minute Mochaccino

16
The perfect blend of coffee and chocolate - a woman's best friends. This delectable treat is a quick, indulgent fix for all your chocolate and coffee cravings. Play with the ingredient ratios to personalize your beverage. Below is the mix I like best. Enjoy!
By sierra-alegria

Brown Sugar Latte

2
This brown sugar latte will make you keep wanting to come back for more.
By Yoly
