Coffee Drinks Recipes

This is my copycat version of the popular Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino®! Top each glass with whipped cream and drizzle additional caramel over the whipped cream. Serve with a straw. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator!
Years ago I worked in a little coffee shop. We had a powdered cocoa mix with spices that was called Mexican Spiced Cocoa. On the can were directions for mixing it with espresso to get Mayan Mocha. I fell IN LOVE with that drink and have been searching for a replacement ever since. The coffee shop inside Hastings has a similar drink, but won't sell the mix to me for home use. So I researched a little, tested a little, and came up with this. To serve, stir 1/4 cup mix with 1 cup hot water and stir.
Coffee brewed slowly in cold water is less acidic than hot brewed. You can use this concentrate straight over ice or microwave half a mug coffee and then add a half cup of boiling water for quick hot coffee. Develop your own ratio of coffee to water for your custom brew.
All of my friends rave about these frosty drinks. I pour my leftover coffee in ice cube trays and keep them on hand all the time. You can make fun squiggly designs on insides of glasses with chocolate syrup, before pouring mochas. Top with whipped cream.
This method mimics the traditional time-consuming method of making cold-brew coffee in the fridge, but in 2 hours instead of 24! The warm water temperature is kept low enough to speed up the cold-brew process, but not hot enough to release the bitter, acidic flavors you get from hot-brewed drip coffee. The result is a super smooth brew that you'll want to make again and again. Use your favorite fresh-ground coffee for best results.
Nothing sets the mood on a cold winter day better than a roaring fire and a hot buttered rum. This is a single-serving recipe. If done right, this drink tastes like melted caramel swirling over your tongue. That makes it too sweet to drink with a meal, but also one of the best dessert drinks ever made. Drink these in moderation.
I'm not sure when I had my first iced lemon coffee, but I remember thinking it was genius! The citrus flavors make it even more refreshing and summery. So start slicing up some lemons and make this simple drink instead. It's keto-friendly, low carb, and paleo.
I created this recipe for my little sister, Abbey, who's a latte fanatic. She was blown away, and drained it to the last drop! This makes one VERY large, indulgent latte, and could probably serve two. Enjoy!
The perfect blend of coffee and chocolate - a woman's best friends. This delectable treat is a quick, indulgent fix for all your chocolate and coffee cravings. Play with the ingredient ratios to personalize your beverage. Below is the mix I like best. Enjoy!