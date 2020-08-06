Butternut Squash Recipes

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Apples and Bacon

Rating: 4.51 stars 137

I created this soup on Christmas Eve and it was a huge hit. The roasted squash caramelizes giving the soup that extra depth of flavor. This soup has a very creamy consistency but is completely dairy-free except for the optional garnish of sour cream (I did this on purpose due to a guest who is allergic to dairy). It is also extremely healthy. Don't shy away from the curry powder; it gives the soup that extra flavor. Feel free to play around with the amount of carrot, onion or celery, garlic to your taste. This soup can be made the day before and reheated.