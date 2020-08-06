Butternut Squash Recipes

Soups, casseroles, and stews, breads and side dishes—all made with sweet and golden butternut squash. You'll love how it tastes in muffins, pies, risottos, and pasta dishes, too.

Staff Picks

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele

Baked Butternut Squash

This simple baked butternut squash is easy to make, delicious to eat, and looks beautiful on the plate.
By Allrecipes Member

Butternut Squash Soup

Delicious and very easy to make. You can use 3 to 4 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon cubes. Also works well with half as much cream cheese if you don't want it too rich.
By Christine L.

Butternut Mascarpone Gnocchi

When I tell people I don't like gnocchi, I always have to clarify that I'm talking about the traditional, potato-dough style dumplings, and not the much easier and lighter, cheese-based versions, like this one featuring butternut squash and mascarpone cheese. Prepare your palate for some incredibly light, tender, and delicious gnocchi.
By Chef John

Whipped Butternut Squash

Great use of a fall vegetable. We have it every year for the holidays.
By ejjhnsn327

Perfect Butternut Squash Muffins

Similar to pumpkin muffins, these are a great way to use up butternut squash and are not too high in sugar. Even my picky husband enjoys these! Feel free to play around with the spice amounts to your liking.
By cezeigler

Butternut Squash Pizzas with Rosemary

Yum, yum, yum!
By dakota kelly

What Is Honeynut Squash and How Do You Cook With It?

Meet the new butternut squash.
By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Butternut Squash with Onions and Pecans

"Wonderful recipe for squash! A huge hit." – Lynda
By Christine L.

Easy Butternut Squash Ravioli

These easy butternut squash ravioli are a terrific way to use up leftover roasted butternut squash. They can stand in equally well as either the ideal appetizer or as an elegant main dish for dinner. The secret? Wonton wrappers instead of pasta make these ravioli incredibly easy.
By Chef John

12 Butternut Squash Desserts That Prove Pumpkin Isn't the Top Gourd

These recipes prove that pumpkin isn't the top gourd!
By Sarra Sedghi

Butternut Squash Casserole

This recipe is in great demand from my friends and family. It tastes similar to sweet potato souffle, with a custard-like texture. Use with any meal that sweet potatoes seem to go with (for example, ham, pork, etc). Yum yum!
By VPMSAVGA
Inspiration and Ideas

Inventive Ways With Butternut Squash
In these 11 inventive recipes, butternut squash shows a versatile side we didn't know it had.
Our 10 Best Butternut Squash Recipes of All Time
Butternut squash's sweet, nutty flavors make it the perfect vegetable to eat all fall and winter long.
Butternut Squash Noodle Recipes
How to Choose, Peel, Cut, and Cook Butternut Squash
Chef John's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
How to Peel Butternut Squash
More Butternut Squash Recipes

Butternut Squash Risotto

If you like the natural sweet flavor of butternut squash, you'll love this risotto! It is so creamy and full of flavor! Great as a side dish or main course.
By Andrea Longo Policella

Chef John's Ham and Butternut Squash Spaghetti

Despite the rich and decadent mascarpone, the sauce for this spaghetti is actually pretty light; much of the sauce is chicken broth and squash.
By Chef John

Butternut Squash Soup II

This is a thick, rich soup with tons of flavor. Something I whipped up off the top of my head, with things I had on hand. Super easy, quick, and a great way to use squash. An instant hit at my house.
By Maplebird

Grandma's Favorite Chicken

My Grandma used to make this chicken and it was my mom's favorite. It is very easy, quick, flexible, and delicious. You may add as many different veggies and any amount you want. The broth made from this is great to dip bread and butter; my brother loves to have it as soup. Yum!!!
By Melissa

Moroccan Lentil Stew

This hearty stew is loaded with vegetables, so it's easy on the waistline! I recently re-joined WW, and am searching for ways to incorporate more legumes and veggies in my diet, and this recipe makes that easy. The warm Moroccan spices ensure a flavorful stew. One serving is 4sp on the WW green plan.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.
By BROMFIELD

Sheet Pan Vegan Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash

These crispy roasted winter vegetables, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika, are a simple vegan side dish made in a sheet pan in just minutes.
By Fioa

Butternut Squash Bisque

Great use for all that early fall vegetable! Nice start for a fall day dinner or lunch.
By PHONELADY55

Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

Chicken stock is the base for this pureed butternut squash soup seasoned with garlic, thyme, cumin, and allspice.
By Chester

Chef John's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Roasting the squash and carrots first brings deep, rich flavor to this sage and brown butter-scented soup.
By Chef John

Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

My boys LOVE this soup! It's a 'stick to your ribs' soup that everyone will enjoy. Sherry helps to deepen the flavor while half-and-half cream gives an added richness to the soup.
By LuvMyFamily

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

This is a soup that will keep you warm during a long, cold winter!
By Marci Stohon

Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

This is a delicious, filling chili. Serve topped with sour cream and tortilla chips!
By CPolencheck

Butternut Squash Sweet Potato Soup

Lots of taste and beta carotene!
By BVDB

Country Fried Squash

This recipe was my Grandmother's and it actually won a Blue Ribbon in the Tennessee State Fair! Be sure to use fresh squash, I use butternut but other squash would also be good.
By Maryanne

Butternut Vegetable Soup

A thick, creamy butternut and bean soup is loaded with colorful, tasty vegetables - potatoes, onion, carrots, and and kale. Serve with crusty bread.
By Kathy

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Apples and Bacon

I created this soup on Christmas Eve and it was a huge hit. The roasted squash caramelizes giving the soup that extra depth of flavor. This soup has a very creamy consistency but is completely dairy-free except for the optional garnish of sour cream (I did this on purpose due to a guest who is allergic to dairy). It is also extremely healthy. Don't shy away from the curry powder; it gives the soup that extra flavor. Feel free to play around with the amount of carrot, onion or celery, garlic to your taste. This soup can be made the day before and reheated.
By LEXINOLE29

Butternut Squash Chicken Street Tacos

A tasty spin on a classic chicken taco. The butternut squash adds flavor and dense nutrition to a family favorite meal. Your kiddos will love these! Serve with warm corn tortillas and a side of rice; garnish with lime, chopped cilantro, and sour cream.
By RusticJoyfylFood

Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Very filling and even a little naughty, this butternut squash soup is a decadent appetizer. Butternut squash is hearty on its own, but the coconut milk makes the mixture truly rich. Serve with a warm baguette.
By MintMangos

Curried Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

My family loves this creamy and satisfying soup with the comforting flavors of butternut squash and curry. Serve topped with frizzled onions.
By blancdeblanc
