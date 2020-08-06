Butternut Squash Recipes

When I tell people I don't like gnocchi, I always have to clarify that I'm talking about the traditional, potato-dough style dumplings, and not the much easier and lighter, cheese-based versions, like this one featuring butternut squash and mascarpone cheese. Prepare your palate for some incredibly light, tender, and delicious gnocchi.
Similar to pumpkin muffins, these are a great way to use up butternut squash and are not too high in sugar. Even my picky husband enjoys these! Feel free to play around with the spice amounts to your liking.
These easy butternut squash ravioli are a terrific way to use up leftover roasted butternut squash. They can stand in equally well as either the ideal appetizer or as an elegant main dish for dinner. The secret? Wonton wrappers instead of pasta make these ravioli incredibly easy.
This recipe is in great demand from my friends and family. It tastes similar to sweet potato souffle, with a custard-like texture. Use with any meal that sweet potatoes seem to go with (for example, ham, pork, etc). Yum yum!
My Grandma used to make this chicken and it was my mom's favorite. It is very easy, quick, flexible, and delicious. You may add as many different veggies and any amount you want. The broth made from this is great to dip bread and butter; my brother loves to have it as soup. Yum!!!
This hearty stew is loaded with vegetables, so it's easy on the waistline! I recently re-joined WW, and am searching for ways to incorporate more legumes and veggies in my diet, and this recipe makes that easy. The warm Moroccan spices ensure a flavorful stew. One serving is 4sp on the WW green plan.
I created this soup on Christmas Eve and it was a huge hit. The roasted squash caramelizes giving the soup that extra depth of flavor. This soup has a very creamy consistency but is completely dairy-free except for the optional garnish of sour cream (I did this on purpose due to a guest who is allergic to dairy). It is also extremely healthy. Don't shy away from the curry powder; it gives the soup that extra flavor. Feel free to play around with the amount of carrot, onion or celery, garlic to your taste. This soup can be made the day before and reheated.
A tasty spin on a classic chicken taco. The butternut squash adds flavor and dense nutrition to a family favorite meal. Your kiddos will love these! Serve with warm corn tortillas and a side of rice; garnish with lime, chopped cilantro, and sour cream.
Very filling and even a little naughty, this butternut squash soup is a decadent appetizer. Butternut squash is hearty on its own, but the coconut milk makes the mixture truly rich. Serve with a warm baguette.