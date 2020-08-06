Stuffed Pork Chop Recipes

Take your pork chop dinner over the top with top-rated stuffed pork chop recipes.

Community Picks

Stuffed Pork Chops I

488
Skillet browned pork chops with bread cubes, butter, chicken broth, celery, onion and mushroom soup, then baked to perfection. These chops will please most anyone.
By Tina

Stuffed Pork Chops II

110
The fastest, easiest way to stuff pork chops.
By RAINY918

Apple Stuffed Pork Chops

264
A healthy, savory apple-y stuffing. You can make a delicious gravy from the pan drippings, too, if desired!
By Nancy Burrowes

Stuffed Pork Chops III

531
Very easy recipe for tasty pork chops stuffed with bread crumbs, onion, parsley, spices and simmered in a beef broth.
By Karen

Gouda and Spinach Stuffed Pork Chops

189
This turned out absolutely delicious! It's become a much requested dinner - and is fairly easy to make!
By moonshine7015

Apple Cranberry Stuffed Pork Chops

105
These savory pork chops are stuffed with a sumptuous apple-cranberry mixture and served with an apple reduction glaze. They are excellent served with rosemary potatoes and tender whole green beans.
By JNODWELL

Peach-Stuffed Pork Chops

11
I'm gonna show you my favorite technique for stuffing pork chops, as well as one of my favorite stuffings for pork. Above and beyond producing something that's visually impressive, we are also flavoring our pork chops from the inside out with this method. So, this is basically a technique video and will work no matter what stuffing you decide to use--although this peach stuffing was absolutely delicious.
By Chef John

Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Stuffed Pork Chops

314
This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
By DOMMECHEF

John's Baked Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

23
It was too rainy to grill so I prepared a baked version using boneless center-cut pork chops. I breaded the chops and added a baked apple garnish for flair. We were very pleased by the outcome. I used the fat line as marker for making the cuts for the stuffing. We like our pork well done so cooking time may vary according to your tastes.
By jckane59

Stuffed Porkster Chops

12
This is a GREAT entree to any meal. The men love it and it tastes like a lovely down home cooked meal...definitely a favorite of the entire family! Serve with your favorite sides such as tators and gravy or salad or even baked mac and cheese.
By scrumptousbunny

Stuffed Pork Chops with Cranberries

14
Pork chops, baked or grilled, stuffed with cranberries and pine nuts, served with cranberry sauce.
By POPS OHIO

Gorgonzola and Apple Pork Chops

86
Pork chops with a wonderfully different zing. Easy to make, yet it appears as though you slaved all day long! This dish is great served with any type of potato.
By Kimberly Watson
Inspiration and Ideas

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon
839
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
Pesto Stuffed Pork Chops
221
Sharkey Family recipe. This goes great served with fresh steamed broccoli and a Caesar salad.

