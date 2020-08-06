Stuffed Pork Chop Recipes

I'm gonna show you my favorite technique for stuffing pork chops, as well as one of my favorite stuffings for pork. Above and beyond producing something that's visually impressive, we are also flavoring our pork chops from the inside out with this method. So, this is basically a technique video and will work no matter what stuffing you decide to use--although this peach stuffing was absolutely delicious.
This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
It was too rainy to grill so I prepared a baked version using boneless center-cut pork chops. I breaded the chops and added a baked apple garnish for flair. We were very pleased by the outcome. I used the fat line as marker for making the cuts for the stuffing. We like our pork well done so cooking time may vary according to your tastes.
This is a GREAT entree to any meal. The men love it and it tastes like a lovely down home cooked meal...definitely a favorite of the entire family! Serve with your favorite sides such as tators and gravy or salad or even baked mac and cheese.
I'm gonna show you my favorite technique for stuffing pork chops, as well as one of my favorite stuffings for pork. Above and beyond producing something that's visually impressive, we are also flavoring our pork chops from the inside out with this method. So, this is basically a technique video and will work no matter what stuffing you decide to use--although this peach stuffing was absolutely delicious.
This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
It was too rainy to grill so I prepared a baked version using boneless center-cut pork chops. I breaded the chops and added a baked apple garnish for flair. We were very pleased by the outcome. I used the fat line as marker for making the cuts for the stuffing. We like our pork well done so cooking time may vary according to your tastes.
This is a GREAT entree to any meal. The men love it and it tastes like a lovely down home cooked meal...definitely a favorite of the entire family! Serve with your favorite sides such as tators and gravy or salad or even baked mac and cheese.