Pan Fried Pork Chop Recipes

Spicy honey Asian chops with vegetables. No additional salt is needed because the soy sauce is enough to salt the whole casserole. However, you can add soy sauce to adjust the level of saltiness desired. Serve with white boiled rice to get a complete meal.
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.