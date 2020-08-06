Pan Fried Pork Chop Recipes

Breaded pork chops, stuffed pork chops, and glazed pork chops are all pan friend to a juicy golden brown.

Staff Picks

Spicy Honey Asian Chops

4
Spicy honey Asian chops with vegetables. No additional salt is needed because the soy sauce is enough to salt the whole casserole. However, you can add soy sauce to adjust the level of saltiness desired. Serve with white boiled rice to get a complete meal.
By dpwing

Canadian Pork Loin Chops

241
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
By WestCoastMom

Sticky Garlic Pork Chops

138
This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.
By Chef John

Lemony Pork Piccata

15
A wonderful tender pork dish with a delicate piccata sauce. Very simple and really delicious.
By Jackie Cree

Cajun Spiced Pork Chops

250
This is an incredibly flavorful recipe that is quick and easy to make. Most people keep these spices stocked in their pantry!
By danaleotx

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

12
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

479
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Italian Breaded Pork Chops

2474
Pork chops are breaded with Italian breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese then baked for a flavorful dinner.
By ELISAW

Pork Steaks

669
My mom came up with this recipe when I was a child. It is the ONLY way I will eat green onions.
By BABYLOVE1222

Honey Mustard Pork Chops

237
Quick, easy, and tasty way to prepare pork chops inside or outside. Just skip skillet if using grill.
By AuntE

Creamy Herbed Pork Chops

912
This is one of the best comfort meals I have ever had. It is so creamy and delicious you won't want to stop eating.
By Cassie

Pork Chops with Apple Cider Glaze

269
Pork chops with a glossy apple cider glaze is really easy, and while there's no starch or extra butter involved, it reduces quickly to a thick, rich, sweet-tart apple syrup.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pineapple Pork Chops
150
A very easy and delicious way to cook pork chops with a sweet, but not too sweet, sauce. I recommend serving the pork chops with white rice since the sauce is also excellent on the rice.
Quick and Easy Honey-Garlic Pork Chops
2
This is an easy recipe for pork chops in a flavorful honey-garlic sauce that is ready in under 30 minutes.
Panko Pork Chops
Kotlet Schabowy (Polish Breaded Pork Chop)
3

Breaded pork chops with mashed potatoes and salad (preferably a sauerkraut salad) is served regularly for Sunday dinner in Poland. Pound the meat as thinly as you can for best results.

More Pan Fried Pork Chop Recipes

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

12
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

479
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Italian Breaded Pork Chops

2474
Pork chops are breaded with Italian breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese then baked for a flavorful dinner.
By ELISAW

Pork Steaks

669
My mom came up with this recipe when I was a child. It is the ONLY way I will eat green onions.
By BABYLOVE1222

Honey Mustard Pork Chops

237
Quick, easy, and tasty way to prepare pork chops inside or outside. Just skip skillet if using grill.
By AuntE

Creamy Herbed Pork Chops

912
This is one of the best comfort meals I have ever had. It is so creamy and delicious you won't want to stop eating.
By Cassie

Pork Chops with Apple Cider Glaze

269
Pork chops with a glossy apple cider glaze is really easy, and while there's no starch or extra butter involved, it reduces quickly to a thick, rich, sweet-tart apple syrup.

Canadian Pork Loin Chops

241
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
By WestCoastMom

Sticky Garlic Pork Chops

138
This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.
By Chef John

Pineapple Pork Chops

150
A very easy and delicious way to cook pork chops with a sweet, but not too sweet, sauce. I recommend serving the pork chops with white rice since the sauce is also excellent on the rice.
By BREANNA20

Cajun Spiced Pork Chops

250
This is an incredibly flavorful recipe that is quick and easy to make. Most people keep these spices stocked in their pantry!
By danaleotx

Quick and Easy Honey-Garlic Pork Chops

2
This is an easy recipe for pork chops in a flavorful honey-garlic sauce that is ready in under 30 minutes.
By andsha

Panko Pork Chops

A simple and easy recipe with pantry items for crunchy, golden brown pork chops on the outside. Yet on the inside they are soft, tender, and moist. Ready in less than half an hour.
By Yoly

Kotlet Schabowy (Polish Breaded Pork Chop)

3
Breaded pork chops with mashed potatoes and salad (preferably a sauerkraut salad) is served regularly for Sunday dinner in Poland. Pound the meat as thinly as you can for best results.
By olenka

Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops

261
Seasoned pork loin chops baked with apple cider and Worcestershire sauce and finished with sherry make even the pickiest husband say, 'Wow!' Serve with mashed potatoes.
By suzette

Lemony Pork Piccata

15
A wonderful tender pork dish with a delicate piccata sauce. Very simple and really delicious.
By Jackie Cree

Pork Schnitzel with Dipping Sauce

123
A pan-fried, moist, and tender pork cutlet that will melt in your mouth. Serve with a wedge of lemon and the accompanied dipping sauce and you're in German Heaven!
By EPRUETZ

Garlic-Lime Pork Chops

7
These deliciously seasoned, slightly spicy pork chops can be eaten as-is for a great main dish or turned into pork tacos. They are really quick and easy.
By Cheryl Thompson

Stuffed Pork Chops III

531
Very easy recipe for tasty pork chops stuffed with bread crumbs, onion, parsley, spices and simmered in a beef broth.
By Karen

Onion Pan-Fried Pork Chops

263
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
By MSPECANGIRL417

Tonkatsu - Asian-Style Pork Chop

160
This is using Panko, which is Japanese bread crumbs (really light and airy, more so than crackers), and thinly sliced boneless pork chops.
By SHIN98

Pork Chops and Sauerkraut

144
This dish is a simple one pan meal for two people with healthy appetites, or an entree for 4 when served with salad, bread, and of course dessert. Eat Hearty!
By PETEIYC

Skillet Pork Chops with Potatoes and Onion

815
A great cold-weather dish that takes little prep time and yields tender chops.
By chefjenwin

Simple Pork and Cabbage Skillet

30
This is a simple and hearty meal for a chilly day. It adjusts easily to suit any taste. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Dan
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com