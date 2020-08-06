Slow Cooker Pork Chop Recipes

The apple and onion together work magic on this classic dish. This is traditionally served on New Year's Day in Central Pennsylvania. It is customarily served with mashed potatoes. The sauerkraut mixture tops the mashed potatoes like a gravy. Surprisingly good.
A wonderful Italian neighbor showed me how to make this recipe after I commented on how good it made the neighborhood smell when she had her windows open when she made it. This American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter-style,' with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, various herbs, and sometimes wine. I found adding cheese gave it something special, it also made it mine.
Pork chops cooked all day long, tender and so delicious. Brown the chops, put them in the crock pot, and supper is ready when you get home, plus it makes the house smell wonderful! This makes the perfect meat and potatoes supper, the liquid makes wonderful gravy over mashed potatoes.
A sweet and tangy, affordable and easy recipe. Simple and loaded with veggies. Does not have an overpowering flavor, kid approved. Browning pork chops is an important step, don't skip! I add meat tenderizer to any slow cooker meat, you do not need to add salt, the tenderizer and broth add plenty. Use fresh ground nutmeg! Great with boiled potatoes alongside.
Slow cooking is not a very traditional, but way less messy for these sweet and sour pork chops. It is an easy cold weather meal with some rice and crispy egg rolls, fried noodles, or fried wontons on the side.