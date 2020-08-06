Slow Cooker Pork Chop Recipes

Pork chops and boneless loin chops cook up tender as can be in these top-rated slow cooker recipes.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

338
This is a no fuss slow cooker recipe that produces a very tender and flavorful pork chop.
By Kathryn

Pork Chops a la Slow Cooker

261
Tender and succulent pork chops coated with spices and browned, then slow cooked in a chicken and mustard sauce.
By JCARRIER

Slow Cooker Thai Pork with Peppers

162
Pork, peppers, and spices are cooked in a Thai peanut sauce until aromatic and tender. Served over brown or jasmine rice with steamed carrots on the side, this dish makes a satisfying meal.
By fullerla

Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples

30
The apple and onion together work magic on this classic dish. This is traditionally served on New Year's Day in Central Pennsylvania. It is customarily served with mashed potatoes. The sauerkraut mixture tops the mashed potatoes like a gravy. Surprisingly good.
By Katie

Slow Cooker Pork Cacciatore

296
A wonderful Italian neighbor showed me how to make this recipe after I commented on how good it made the neighborhood smell when she had her windows open when she made it. This American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter-style,' with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, various herbs, and sometimes wine. I found adding cheese gave it something special, it also made it mine.
By Sneakyteaky

Pork Chops and Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

45
This is my husband's favorite way to have pork chops. They stay nice and moist in the slow cooker. You can also cook in a 350 degree F/175 degree C oven for 1 hour.
By Jellem

Slow Cooker Pork Chops

215
This is the easiest recipe in the world, and so good. Serve with mashed potatoes - to make this really easy, use instant. My husband loves this recipe, and there's nothing to it!
By Kathy Morgret

Slow Cooker Pork Chops II

1139
A wonderful way to cook pork--it's extremely tasty and tender. With a mixture of spices and garlic, it's terrific. And it is extremely EASY.
By ERINVDIX

Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

1354
As with most slow cooker recipes this is tender and delicious.
By KOORBRUS

Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

219
This is one of my 'go to' recipes when pressed for time on a busy weekend. For a richer mushroom taste, use roasted cream of mushroom soup.
By don t

Slow Cooker French Onion Pork Chops

11
Simmered with French onion soup in a slow cooker, these seasoned pork chops make an easy dinner that's sure to please.
By Hannah

Sour Cream Pork Chops

1585
These are the most tender and succulent pork chops you've ever had. My fiance absolutely loves them! Serve over noodles or rice.
By AMI
Inspiration and Ideas

Saucy Slow Cooker Pork Chops
164
This is a quick and easy slow cooker recipe that always pleases my family! I suggest serving this entree with rice.
Slow Cooker Boneless Pork Chops
Pork chops cooked all day long, tender and so delicious. Brown the chops, put them in the crock pot, and supper is ready when you get home, plus it makes the house smell wonderful! This makes the perfect meat and potatoes supper, the liquid makes wonderful gravy over mashed potatoes.
Slow Cooker Pork Chops and Rice
77
Simple Slow Cooker Pork Chops
114

Mushrooms, potatoes, and tender pork chops are slow cooked in a creamy, oniony sauce in this comforting one-pot meal.

More Slow Cooker Pork Chop Recipes

Easy Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Pork Chops

117
Simple sweet and sour topping for slow cooker pork chops.
By Bonnie D

Cream of Mushroom and Soy Sauce Pork Chops

159
Pork chops slow cooked in a yummy creamy sauce, served over rice.
By Pepita

Slow Cooker Ranch Pork Chops

2
This is a slow cooker favorite in my family. The pork comes out so tender and moist, you don't even need a knife. Serve over rice, noodles, or potatoes.
By Lil' Punkin

Slow Cooker Smothered Pork Chops

3
This is an easy and delicious pork chop recipe you can throw into a slow cooker and forget about until it is ready. Delicious with a side of veggies and rice or your choice of sides.
By T Billingham

Slow Cooker Pineapple-Teriyaki Pork Chops

1
These teriyaki-pineapple pork chops are so delicious you might want to double this recipe. Serve with fresh raw or grilled pineapple slices.
By minka

Pork Chops with Apples, Sweet Potatoes, and Sauerkraut

123
This sweet yet savory medley of apples, sweet potatoes, onions, and sauerkraut cooks up perfectly in the slow cooker! Don't be afraid of the sauerkraut---it becomes sweet and mild.
By RCKim

Slow Cooker Apple Pork Chops

19
A sweet and tangy, affordable and easy recipe. Simple and loaded with veggies. Does not have an overpowering flavor, kid approved. Browning pork chops is an important step, don't skip! I add meat tenderizer to any slow cooker meat, you do not need to add salt, the tenderizer and broth add plenty. Use fresh ground nutmeg! Great with boiled potatoes alongside.
By debbbiedoodlenoodle

Honey BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled pork sandwich meets taco resulting in the best of both worlds in this easy, slow cooker recipe for honey BBQ pulled pork tacos.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Pork Chops

48
Slow cooking is not a very traditional, but way less messy for these sweet and sour pork chops. It is an easy cold weather meal with some rice and crispy egg rolls, fried noodles, or fried wontons on the side.
By CYNTHIA

Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Caramelized Onions and Peas

14
Tender pork chops cooked in the slow cooker with caramelized onions, peas, and cider. Serve on a bed of mashed potatoes.
By Samantha's Supper
